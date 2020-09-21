Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mitch McConnell is going to turn me into a socialist

Article Image

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell makes the case for the Senate voting on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, six weeks before the presidential election, despite blocking Obama's nominee in March of 2016 because it was too close to the election.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Issac Bailey

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is about to turn me into a socialist or whatever is necessary to save this nation's fast-fading democracy. If he and Senate Republicans move forward with quickly replacing the recently-deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I would have lost all faith in what I believed this democratic experiment to be. In a healthy democracy, Republican senators would vow not to move forward with a vote on Ginsburg's replacement until early next year or only accept a consensus pick who can garner bipartisan support. Maybe a nominee like Merrick Garland, the man whom now retired-Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch told then-President Barack Obama would easily win Senate confirmation -- until Obama actually nominated Garland. But this is not a healthy democracy.

I've admired Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' focus on trying to level the economic playing field but have never considered voting for him -- I thought him to be too radical. I've long gotten New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's blue collar appeal but have vehemently disagreed with her on policies, believing some of them would be taking us too far to the left. I'm among the small minority of Black voters who chose former President George W. Bush in 2000 and have voted for well-known Republicans such as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

As much as I thought Obama earned a second term after guiding us through an economic calamity during his first, I would not have cried had Mitt Romney won in 2012. I'm among the most pragmatic voters in the nation, one who's long craved the day that Black voters would be courted by both parties the way we were up through the mid-20th century.

The push-and-pull, the constant re-centering of our politics, is what I've long believed was our strength, even when I did not get my way politically. I see no other way to hold fast to that truth without becoming as radical as McConnell and his cheerleaders have become.

The Senate Majority Leader wasted almost no time in announcing that he would try to push through a new justice on the Supreme Court less than two months before an election. He doesn't care about the blatant hypocrisy, doesn't care about the political upheaval he's creating in a country already on an emotional knife's edge during a pandemic and a racial reckoning -- it seems he only cares about maintaining conservative power in the court.

It matters not that he robbed Obama of an opportunity to appoint a new justice -- nearly nine months before the 2016 election -- after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia and supposedly set a new standard of not allowing the Senate to fill an empty Supreme Court seat before an election. And there's every reason to believe nearly every Republican senator will go along with McConnell's plan, because all they care about is maintaining power no matter how much it tears the country asunder. Their willfulness simply can't stand. (So far, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins are among the few Republican Senators firmly standing on principle, saying they won't support a quick confirmation before the election.)

Pragmatism can't balance their GOP extremism.

If they go through with this, I'm willing to sign up for whatever political extreme necessary to undo their damage. The thought of Democrats increasing the number of seats on the Supreme Court if they retake power once turned my stomach. Not anymore. That should be the first thing on their agenda if they maintain the House and retake the Senate and White House. You can't defeat your enemies by becoming like the enemy, we've long been told. But it's nonsensical to allow McConnell and those of like mind to pervert this democracy without a bare-knuckle fight, especially because we've already accepted too much.

We should have screamed when a Senate report confirmed that McConnell was one of the factors that stood in the way of the Obama administration's desire to better alert the public to an attack on our elections by Russia. In the past, McConnell had denied that he stopped the Obama administration from speaking out about Russia's meddling, and the report said that the Obama administration moved too slowly in responding to the threat of election meddling.

Every now and again I'd remind myself of the way things should be, the way they could be, the way the Al Gore campaign returned a stolen video of George W. Bush's debate prep instead of using it against Bush in a race so tight any small advantage could have tipped the scales in his favor. Just recently, I spoke to one of my classes about it, about how the Gore camp called the FBI rather than accept that ill-gotten bounty. It was a prime example of good-faith democracy, the kind we say we want.

And yet, we've come to accept President Donald Trump used the power of his office to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless the Ukrainian president agreed to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated claims (Trump denies there was any quid pro quo).

It doesn't seem to matter that with ample evidence, Trump was impeached by a Democratically-led House over the Ukraine scandal for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and then McConnell quickly pledged to work in "total coordination" with the White House on impeachment -- giving Trump and his actions a stamp of approval with an acquittal.

The extremism we see from the GOP today didn't begin in the Trump era. We've also accepted a John Roberts-led Supreme Court coming up with what had been an unimaginable legal rationale to undercut a portion of the Affordable Care Act in 2012, leaving the choice to expand Medicaid solely up to the states and removing the threat of the federal government taking away existing Medicaid funding from states that don't participate in the expansion. The move led 12 states to not adopt the expansion, which prevented millions of poor Americans from receiving health insurance coverage. The court also gutted the venerable Voting Rights Act in 2013, making way for a flood of laws by the Republican Party to implement voting laws that harken back to the darkest days of Jim Crow, making it more difficult for Black and poor people to exercise their constitutional rights. For example, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina tried to enact voter ID laws and other restrictions after the ruling. In 2017, federal judges ruled that the North Carolina laws were racially discriminatory.

Things have gotten so bad that although Trump is trailing Biden in the polls, some believe that Trump has a decent shot of being reelected. It's not a totaldemocracy if the person who receives fewer votes is routinely declared the winner, which is what happened with Bush in 2000, Trump in 2016 and in states such as North Carolina where even if Democrats get the most votes Republicans retain the majority of seats (in 2019 the state court ruled that North Carolina's legislative map was unconstitutional and it was redrawn).

That's dangerous. That can't stand for long. If the Electoral College threatens to cement minority rule -- a nearly all-White party gaining outsized political power in a diversifying nation -- then it, too, must be abandoned.

This isn't a clarion call for greater allegiance to the Democratic Party. I'm not a Democrat. My voting record makes that clear. But I've grown increasingly convinced that America is upon a precipice, and that pretending each side is equally flawed is not a luxury we can afford. Ginsburg saw it, too. Things had gotten so bad that days before she died, she told her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Ginsburg understood well what her death would mean during a time like this. She knew McConnell and his cheerleaders would exploit it like they've done on so many other issues, damn the repercussions for the country as a whole.

That simply can't stand. And I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make sure it doesn't.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Mostly clear night with a light breeze
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

Image

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

Image

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week in Indiana, here's where you can go to make sure your child

Image

Family Video in Terre Haute and Sullivan set to close

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Eastern Equine virus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 276443

Reported Deaths: 8686
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1390885162
DuPage16694550
Lake16299485
Will13416372
Kane12616325
St. Clair6278183
Madison5341130
Winnebago5274149
McHenry4406118
Champaign433020
Peoria320848
McLean314719
Rock Island278971
Kankakee264276
Unassigned2238236
Sangamon223244
Kendall190325
LaSalle160855
Tazewell155618
DeKalb144038
Macon137439
Coles134928
Williamson131534
Jackson123624
Clinton106420
Boone102623
Adams98110
Randolph91511
Effingham8201
Whiteside67820
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Ogle6226
Henry6165
Morgan61521
Knox5983
Vermilion5884
Bureau57311
Jefferson55737
Union49624
Macoupin4957
Marion4950
Franklin4892
Stephenson4636
McDonough44515
Logan4301
Christian42710
Woodford3896
Cass38411
Jersey38013
Crawford3521
Iroquois35219
Shelby3464
Fayette3393
Perry33715
Lee3261
Montgomery32213
Livingston3135
Warren3042
Bond2884
Douglas2756
Saline2563
Lawrence2452
Wayne2405
Jo Daviess2362
Greene2086
Moultrie2073
Carroll2044
Cumberland1964
Jasper1969
Washington1931
Hancock1923
Pulaski1561
White1560
Clark1472
Fulton1440
Johnson1440
Richland1444
Wabash1391
Clay1380
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1150
Edgar1097
Pike1081
De Witt1001
Ford984
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson620
Edwards600
Stark502
Schuyler440
Putnam430
Brown370
Calhoun370
Hardin340
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 111505

Reported Deaths: 3506
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20699758
Lake10217318
Elkhart6368109
St. Joseph604597
Allen5965200
Hamilton4676109
Vanderburgh334129
Hendricks2650122
Monroe240836
Johnson2257122
Tippecanoe221013
Clark211756
Porter205244
Cass19319
Delaware187061
Vigo176622
Madison157775
LaPorte136737
Floyd130361
Howard127563
Kosciusko119017
Bartholomew114957
Warrick114135
Marshall98524
Dubois94918
Boone94446
Hancock90542
Grant88233
Noble88132
Henry76324
Wayne73914
Jackson7349
Morgan69638
Shelby66529
Daviess64127
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62628
Clinton59112
Harrison56024
Putnam5329
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50328
Knox4869
White47914
Gibson4744
Decatur45339
DeKalb45011
Miami4243
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3822
Steuben3677
Scott35310
Sullivan32912
Jennings30912
Posey3020
Franklin29725
Clay2925
Orange28224
Ripley2788
Carroll27013
Wabash2638
Washington2581
Whitley2526
Starke2517
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2352
Huntington2213
Spencer2194
Tipton21722
Perry20913
Randolph2067
Jay1700
Newton17011
Owen1641
Martin1620
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1152
Pulaski1141
Blackford1132
Crawford1030
Brown1013
Parke932
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland680
Warren401
Unassigned0225