Clear

Trump wants the TikTok deal to pour $5 billion into 'real history' education. It's not that simple

President Donald Trump gave his blessing to a deal that would give Oracle and Walmart a combined 20% stake in a new company called TikTok Global, but questions around security remain. CNN's Selina Wang reports.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste and Jill Disis, CNN Business

President Donald Trump is adamant that a tentative deal involving short-form video app TikTok will include a $5 billion fund to "educate people" about the "real history of our country."

That appears to have taken TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance by surprise, and created even more confusion about how the finer points of an already complicated deal will work in practice.

Trump mentioned the fund at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, as he signaled his approval of a deal between ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart.

The deal — which would temporarily avert a ban on TikTok in US app stores — would see Walmart and Oracle take a stake of up to 20% in a newly created US-based entity, TikTok Global. Beijing-based ByteDance says it will retain 80%.

As part of the deal, Trump said he asked the companies to "do me a favor" by putting "$5 billion into a fund for education, so we can educate people as to [the] real history of our country — the real history, not the fake history."

ByteDance unaware

This isn't the first time Trump has floated the idea that a TikTok deal should include some kind of monetary reward for the US government. He previously expressed a desire for the companies involved with the deal to give money to the US Treasury, but last week said he was surprised when he was told such an arrangement would be illegal.

Trump's latest remarks have done little to clarify how an education fund would work, creating even more confusion.

It's not just observers who are scratching their heads. ByteDance said Sunday that it was unaware that a multibillion dollar education fund would be tied to the TikTok deal.

"Some news media reported that TikTok will set up a $5 billion education fund in the United States," ByteDance said in a statement posted Sunday on Chinese social media. "We would like to clarify that it was also our first time hearing about the news."

The company added that it "has been committed to investing in the education field, and plans to work with partners and global shareholders to launch online classroom projects based on AI [artificial intelligence] and video technology for students around the world."

A slew of other statements released by ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart over the past couple of days could shed some light on what Trump might have in mind.

While Walmart and Oracle did not mention anything about an education fund in a statement released over the weekend, like ByteDance, they mentioned an "AI-driven" initiative for students. And they did say that the new TikTok Global entity "will pay more than 5 billion in new tax dollars to the US Treasury."

In a statement Monday, ByteDance described the "so-called tax payment" as "an estimation of the corporate income tax and other operating taxes that TikTok will need to pay for its business development in the next few years."

Trump's education agenda

There is another possible explanation for Trump's remarks: The president appears to be trying to get some extra mileage out of the proposed TikTok deal by tying it together with his attacks on what he has called "the liberal indoctrination of America's youth." For weeks, he has been waging battles on interpretations of history that he claims are un-American, including The New York Times' 1619 Project.

In a Constitution Day speech last week, Trump called the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project "toxic propaganda." The project reframes American history around the year when the first slave ship arrived on the country's shores.

Trump also tweeted earlier this month that the Department of Education was looking into reports that California schools would teach the project in schools, adding that "If so, they will not be funded!" (It's not really clear how widespread this phenomenon is. Some schools have said they will adopt the 1619 Project into their lessons, but how many isn't known.)

— Brian Fung and Sherisse Pham contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 77

Image

Courts upgraded at local club

Image

Urgent need for blood

Image

Girl Scouts fight food insecurity by working on new patch

Image

National Cleanup Day

Image

Terre Haute vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Image

Protesters call for end of capital punishment

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Paris Tigers Let Us Play Movement

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 276443

Reported Deaths: 8686
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1390885162
DuPage16694550
Lake16299485
Will13416372
Kane12616325
St. Clair6278183
Madison5341130
Winnebago5274149
McHenry4406118
Champaign433020
Peoria320848
McLean314719
Rock Island278971
Kankakee264276
Unassigned2238236
Sangamon223244
Kendall190325
LaSalle160855
Tazewell155618
DeKalb144038
Macon137439
Coles134928
Williamson131534
Jackson123624
Clinton106420
Boone102623
Adams98110
Randolph91511
Effingham8201
Whiteside67820
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Ogle6226
Henry6165
Morgan61521
Knox5983
Vermilion5884
Bureau57311
Jefferson55737
Union49624
Macoupin4957
Marion4950
Franklin4892
Stephenson4636
McDonough44515
Logan4301
Christian42710
Woodford3896
Cass38411
Jersey38013
Crawford3521
Iroquois35219
Shelby3464
Fayette3393
Perry33715
Lee3261
Montgomery32213
Livingston3135
Warren3042
Bond2884
Douglas2756
Saline2563
Lawrence2452
Wayne2405
Jo Daviess2362
Greene2086
Moultrie2073
Carroll2044
Cumberland1964
Jasper1969
Washington1931
Hancock1923
Pulaski1561
White1560
Clark1472
Fulton1440
Johnson1440
Richland1444
Wabash1391
Clay1380
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1150
Edgar1097
Pike1081
De Witt1001
Ford984
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson620
Edwards600
Stark502
Schuyler440
Putnam430
Brown370
Calhoun370
Hardin340
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 111505

Reported Deaths: 3506
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20699758
Lake10217318
Elkhart6368109
St. Joseph604597
Allen5965200
Hamilton4676109
Vanderburgh334129
Hendricks2650122
Monroe240836
Johnson2257122
Tippecanoe221013
Clark211756
Porter205244
Cass19319
Delaware187061
Vigo176622
Madison157775
LaPorte136737
Floyd130361
Howard127563
Kosciusko119017
Bartholomew114957
Warrick114135
Marshall98524
Dubois94918
Boone94446
Hancock90542
Grant88233
Noble88132
Henry76324
Wayne73914
Jackson7349
Morgan69638
Shelby66529
Daviess64127
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62628
Clinton59112
Harrison56024
Putnam5329
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50328
Knox4869
White47914
Gibson4744
Decatur45339
DeKalb45011
Miami4243
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3822
Steuben3677
Scott35310
Sullivan32912
Jennings30912
Posey3020
Franklin29725
Clay2925
Orange28224
Ripley2788
Carroll27013
Wabash2638
Washington2581
Whitley2526
Starke2517
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2352
Huntington2213
Spencer2194
Tipton21722
Perry20913
Randolph2067
Jay1700
Newton17011
Owen1641
Martin1620
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1152
Pulaski1141
Blackford1132
Crawford1030
Brown1013
Parke932
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland680
Warren401
Unassigned0225