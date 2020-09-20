Clear

As coronavirus skyrocketed in the US, so did stress and depression

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks President Donald Trump on his retelling of how the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded in the US.

Posted: Sep 20, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Maggie Fox, CNN

As the Covid-19 pandemic got worse in the United States, so, too, did levels of stress and depression, according to a new report.

Since the virus broke out in the US more than six months ago, cases have climbed to more than 6.7 million and 199,259 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Although many states have begun reopening, many facets of everyday life including work, school and socializing are still being drastically disrupted by coronavirus. And as the pandemic goes on, many people are experiencing more stress and depression, researchers reported in the journal Science Advances Friday.

The study of more than 6,500 people found that several factors may have worsened people's stress, the researchers reported in the journal Science Advances.

The biggest risk for symptoms of depression was having had a mental health diagnosis before the pandemic, they found.

Stress and depression symptoms were also associated more with personal exposure than public spread, suggesting "concerns about contracting the disease outweighed concerns about pandemic-related disruptions in daily life," researchers said.

Employment also made a big impact, with those who lost their jobs suffering most and those who kept their jobs and those who felt purpose as essential workers at a lower risk for emotional symptoms -- even though they were at a greater risk for contracting the virus, researchers said.

Another significant factor in pandemic-related stress, they found, is the frequency with which participants were exposed to conflicting information from the media.

People were immersed in news an average of seven hours a day, they found. Acute stress increased as time went on, the surveys showed.

Consistent, accurate, reliable news and social media reports may be one of the best ways to control stress, they suggested.

Virus continues fueling records

Experts say a complete return to normal is still a long way away, and some states are still setting records.

Utah had a record high of 1,117 cases on Friday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said on Saturday, when he issued an executive order extending the state's State of Emergency.

The order was set to expire September 19, and will remain in effect until October 20. The order allows alcohol licensees to maintain their licenses if they close down for a period of time and suspends certain requirements for using telehealth as well as requirements that parole hearings be held in person.

The Wisconsin Department of Health also reported a record number of new cases -- 2,533 -- on Friday. It followed another record-setting day.

The department asked the public to stay home, stay six feet away from others, wash hands and wear masks to protect the community.

The virus hits some communities harder

Communities of color have already been hit much harder by the pandemic in the US.

"American Indians and Alaskan Natives, and African Americans have been hospitalized at rates 3.5 times higher than Whites," US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Thursday.

"Hospitalization rates are three times higher for Hispanics compared to Whites," he added.

The pandemic, Adams said, has both exploited and exacerbated the health disparities that exist throughout the country and has also highlighted structural conditions that contribute to those disparities.

"Social distancing and teleworking are critical to preventing spread of coronavirus, yet only one in five African Americans and one in six Hispanic Americans have a job that allows him to work from home," Adams said.

People of color are also more likely to live in "densely packed urban areas" and in multi-generational homes, he said, and take public transportation. "Combined, these and other factors create a greater risk for spread of a highly contagious disease like Covid-19," he added.

Infections haunts college sports

College life has been upended by the coronavirus, with schools struggling to contain campus outbreaks. Some schools have seen their efforts to resurrect college sports marred by Covid-19 infections.

Florida State University's head football coach Mike Norvell on Saturday announced he had tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will take over Norvell's duties while he recovers.

"This is unfortunate, but luckily Coach is feeling fine," said David Coburn, FSU's athletics director. "We are proceeding with our Covid protocols as we would with any other case. Coach is isolated, and university tracing staff is handling the contact tracing as they normally do. We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been."

Several dozen Michigan State University student-athletes have tested positive, the school announced Friday. Out of 376 athletes tested between September 7 and September 14, 45 tested positive. One of 24 staff members tested positive, the school said.

And a highly anticipated matchup Saturday between Baylor and Houston was postponed as a result of Covid-19 cases on the Baylor team, the universities announced Friday. Baylor was unable to meet the Big 12 Conference's stipulations that a team must have at least 53 players available to compete. It was the third game postponed in as many weeks for Houston due to Covid-19.

Meantime, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended that young athletes who had moderate Covid-19 symptoms should get an electrocardiogram, or EKG, and potentially be referred to a cardiologist to determine whether they're well enough to play.

The AAP's updated guidance for children and teens who play sports clarified that they should not show symptoms of Covid-19 for 14 days and obtain clearance from a primary care physician before returning to practice and competitions.

"Parents, children and coaches need to make safety protocols a priority," said Dr. Susannah Briskin, one of the authors of the guidance, said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
A Cool, Sunny Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris Tigers Let Us Play Movement

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

Humane society in need of help, fundraiser makes a dent

Image

First responders honored at annual event

Image

Family speaks after guilty verdict

Image

A family in Orange Beach, Alabama rode out and survived Hurricane Sally only then to have their hou

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

PIke Central vs Washington 9-18-20

Image

Linton vs Booneville ITZ 9-18-20

Image

North Vermillion vs Riverton Parke ITZ 9-18-20

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 272517

Reported Deaths: 8647
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1375805150
DuPage16488550
Lake16175484
Will13211370
Kane12444325
St. Clair6184182
Madison5231130
Winnebago5098149
McHenry4350118
Champaign429020
Peoria313048
McLean308919
Rock Island272770
Kankakee260976
Unassigned2242236
Sangamon220344
Kendall186025
LaSalle156854
Tazewell151115
DeKalb140638
Macon133734
Coles132428
Williamson128934
Jackson122024
Clinton102220
Boone99923
Adams95610
Randolph90311
Effingham7981
Whiteside67219
Grundy6165
Morgan61221
Henry6105
Monroe60515
Ogle6046
Vermilion5684
Knox5653
Bureau55710
Jefferson54437
Union49324
Marion4810
Franklin4732
Macoupin4706
Stephenson4536
McDonough43815
Logan4241
Christian41210
Woodford3835
Jersey37313
Cass37211
Iroquois34519
Shelby3424
Perry33214
Crawford3301
Lee3191
Montgomery30912
Fayette3003
Warren2941
Livingston2935
Bond2764
Douglas2725
Lawrence2422
Saline2403
Wayne2345
Jo Daviess2262
Moultrie2063
Greene2053
Carroll2024
Cumberland1894
Jasper1869
Hancock1823
Washington1791
White1550
Pulaski1531
Clark1442
Johnson1420
Fulton1400
Clay1370
Wabash1361
Richland1354
Piatt1300
Mercer1245
Mason1181
Menard1120
Edgar1085
Pike1041
De Witt931
Ford914
Massac902
Marshall850
Gallatin682
Scott670
Alexander651
Hamilton630
Henderson620
Edwards600
Stark492
Schuyler440
Putnam400
Brown360
Calhoun340
Hardin330
Pope251
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 109683

Reported Deaths: 3495
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20510758
Lake10095315
Elkhart6268107
St. Joseph593596
Allen5849198
Hamilton4589109
Vanderburgh322728
Hendricks2617120
Monroe230036
Johnson2236122
Tippecanoe214213
Clark208156
Porter201144
Cass19239
Delaware182460
Vigo173822
Madison154675
LaPorte135137
Floyd128661
Howard126163
Kosciusko117417
Bartholomew114257
Warrick109335
Marshall97524
Boone94046
Dubois92718
Hancock89842
Noble86932
Grant85833
Henry74224
Wayne73614
Jackson7279
Morgan68538
Shelby66129
LaGrange62911
Daviess62827
Dearborn61628
Clinton59012
Harrison55124
Putnam5159
Lawrence50028
Montgomery49521
White47514
Knox4689
Decatur45039
Gibson4444
DeKalb43111
Miami4223
Greene41335
Fayette41213
Jasper3752
Steuben3577
Scott35010
Sullivan32612
Jennings30712
Franklin29325
Posey2910
Clay2885
Orange28124
Ripley2788
Carroll26713
Wabash2588
Washington2511
Wells2462
Starke2457
Whitley2446
Jefferson2383
Adams2343
Fulton2292
Tipton21522
Huntington2123
Spencer2074
Randolph2037
Perry19914
Newton16711
Jay1660
Owen1641
Martin1570
Rush1494
Pike1341
Vermillion1240
Fountain1152
Pulaski1131
Blackford1092
Brown993
Crawford990
Parke932
Benton880
Ohio767
Union760
Switzerland670
Warren381
Unassigned0225