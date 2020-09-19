Clear

As the nation mourns an icon, Democrats and Republicans fight over Supreme Court vacancy

President Donald Trump addressed the GOP in his tweet about filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Mourners of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gathered quietly at the Supreme Court Saturday, laying rows of flowers and writing chalk messages to honor the gender equality icon. But America was closely watching how the Republican machinations to replace her, already unfolding swiftly, will play out across the street at the Capitol and on the campaign trail.

Less than 24 hours after the death of the 87-year-old justice, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump were already engaged in a fierce pressure campaign to hold the Republican conference together and push a nominee through the Senate Judiciary Committee and full Senate process before the end of this year.

Trump said Saturday he will have a nominee "very soon" to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court and thinks he'll make his choice next week, adding that "most likely it would be a woman."

McConnell has been reaching out to moderate Republican senators to gauge their comfort level with that unusually fast timeline 45 days before Election Day, as Democrats pilloried his hypocrisy for blocking a vote on then-President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016 under the guise that American voters should have a say in an election year.

Trump and GOP leaders are moving quickly on the vacancy, which presents an unexpected reprieve for Trump's flagging campaign, potentially allowing the President to shift the public's attention from his careless handling of a pandemic that has now killed nearly 200,000 Americans to his opportunity to solidify the court's conservative majority for generations to come.

The White House wants to announce Trump's pick for the high court before his first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29, a Trump adviser close to the process told CNN earlier Saturday -- a move they hope will fire up Republican base voters with early voting already underway. However, Trump's allies have raised concern about naming a replacement before she has had a proper burial, two sources tell CNN.

Several vulnerable Republican senators who could benefit from that burst of energy on the right have already said they will support confirming Trump's nominee to the court this year, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Martha McSally of Arizona and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

But Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who's facing the closest reelection of her career and whose vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 turned off many Democrats and moderates, said Saturday that the Senate should not vote on a nominee from Trump before the election, saying, "we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power."

She said she wouldn't oppose the Judiciary Committee "beginning the process of reviewing his nominee's credentials," but that a Senate vote should wait "given the proximity of the presidential election."

As McConnell worked the phones this weekend, Trump made his own push to keep GOP senators in line with a tweet Saturday morning before he headed out for a campaign event in North Carolina: ".@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," he tweeted. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

The President could begin meeting with his potential nominees as early as next week, White House sources told CNN, and members of Trump's team are preparing to fast-track the President's nominee through the complex vetting and Senate confirmation process that normally takes between two to three months.

The urgency for the GOP is underscored by the fact that Trump is trailing Biden in the polls, creating the real possibility that their party could lose control of the Supreme Court vacancy if Trump loses the White House and Senate Republicans lose their majority in November.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning that McConnell can only lose three GOP senators in order to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

A fundraising boon for Democrats

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic groups and leaders are marshaling their forces and strategizing about the tools at their disposal to delay a vote on a replacement until after inauguration.

During a call with Senate Democrats on Saturday, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the party's chief priority in the short term is "to communicate the stakes of this Supreme Court fight to the American people," a source on the call told CNN's Manu Raju.

"Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year," Schumer said, alluding to institutional changes that Democrats could make, including doing away with the filibuster, if they win control of the Senate next year. "Nothing is off the table."

Ginsburg's death from complications related to metastatic pancreatic cancer also drew a flood of donations to progressive groups. A spokesperson for the Democratic umbrella fundraising platform ActBlue said that between 9 p.m. ET on Friday — shortly after the news broke that Ginsburg had died — and 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, it had processed more than $30 million donations to Democratic candidates and causes.

Noting the intransigence of Republican senators who refused to act on Obama's nomination in March of 2016, Democrats were quickly making hypocrisy a central campaign issue in the races of GOP senators who have reversed course after blocking Garland and stated they will confirm Trump's nominee before the end of the year.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican who is facing an unexpectedly strong challenge in his home state of South Carolina, was among the senators facing that charge, as well as Tillis and McConnell himself, who is being challenged in Kentucky by former Marine Corps fighter pilot Amy McGrath, a well-funded, if long-shot Democrat.

'An incredibly energizing issue for conservatives'

But the unexpected vacancy is also generating intense excitement among right-leaning voters, who see Trump's opportunity to appoint a third justice to the bench as a long-awaited chance to cement the court's conservative tilt with a 6-to-3 majority.

Carrie Severino, who heads the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said the "budget is whatever it takes" during an appearance on CNN Saturday, calling the vacancy an "incredibly energizing issue for conservatives."

"You saw that in 2016. Having a vacancy staring you in the face and Donald Trump with his list of nominees really, I think, changed the election," she said. "People are no less excited about the Supreme Court in 2020."

That excitement could help Trump's chances for reelection as well as many down-ballot GOP candidates around the country. Some Republican voters who disapproved of Trump's handling of the pandemic may feel a sense of duty to turn out and support the President now that that the long-term balance of the court is at stake.

The President's decision to release a lengthy list of potential conservative nominees earlier this month -- before there was any vacancy -- had already accelerated the selection process to replace Ginsburg, who was appointed to the court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Many of the potential candidates on Trump's list would inflame the political debate in the presidential race and more than a half-dozen Senate races that will determine which party controls that chamber in November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
A Cool, Sunny Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A family in Orange Beach, Alabama rode out and survived Hurricane Sally only then to have their hou

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

PIke Central vs Washington 9-18-20

Image

Linton vs Booneville ITZ 9-18-20

Image

North Vermillion vs Riverton Parke ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Eastern Greene vs Parke Heritage ITZ 9-18-20

Image

North Knox vs North Central ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Northview vs Owen Valley ITZ 9-18-20

Image

West Vigo vs Brown County ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Terre Haute Souith vs Bloomington South ITZ 9-18-20

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 272517

Reported Deaths: 8647
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1375805150
DuPage16488550
Lake16175484
Will13211370
Kane12444325
St. Clair6184182
Madison5231130
Winnebago5098149
McHenry4350118
Champaign429020
Peoria313048
McLean308919
Rock Island272770
Kankakee260976
Unassigned2242236
Sangamon220344
Kendall186025
LaSalle156854
Tazewell151115
DeKalb140638
Macon133734
Coles132428
Williamson128934
Jackson122024
Clinton102220
Boone99923
Adams95610
Randolph90311
Effingham7981
Whiteside67219
Grundy6165
Morgan61221
Henry6105
Monroe60515
Ogle6046
Vermilion5684
Knox5653
Bureau55710
Jefferson54437
Union49324
Marion4810
Franklin4732
Macoupin4706
Stephenson4536
McDonough43815
Logan4241
Christian41210
Woodford3835
Jersey37313
Cass37211
Iroquois34519
Shelby3424
Perry33214
Crawford3301
Lee3191
Montgomery30912
Fayette3003
Warren2941
Livingston2935
Bond2764
Douglas2725
Lawrence2422
Saline2403
Wayne2345
Jo Daviess2262
Moultrie2063
Greene2053
Carroll2024
Cumberland1894
Jasper1869
Hancock1823
Washington1791
White1550
Pulaski1531
Clark1442
Johnson1420
Fulton1400
Clay1370
Wabash1361
Richland1354
Piatt1300
Mercer1245
Mason1181
Menard1120
Edgar1085
Pike1041
De Witt931
Ford914
Massac902
Marshall850
Gallatin682
Scott670
Alexander651
Hamilton630
Henderson620
Edwards600
Stark492
Schuyler440
Putnam400
Brown360
Calhoun340
Hardin330
Pope251
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 109683

Reported Deaths: 3495
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20510758
Lake10095315
Elkhart6268107
St. Joseph593596
Allen5849198
Hamilton4589109
Vanderburgh322728
Hendricks2617120
Monroe230036
Johnson2236122
Tippecanoe214213
Clark208156
Porter201144
Cass19239
Delaware182460
Vigo173822
Madison154675
LaPorte135137
Floyd128661
Howard126163
Kosciusko117417
Bartholomew114257
Warrick109335
Marshall97524
Boone94046
Dubois92718
Hancock89842
Noble86932
Grant85833
Henry74224
Wayne73614
Jackson7279
Morgan68538
Shelby66129
LaGrange62911
Daviess62827
Dearborn61628
Clinton59012
Harrison55124
Putnam5159
Lawrence50028
Montgomery49521
White47514
Knox4689
Decatur45039
Gibson4444
DeKalb43111
Miami4223
Greene41335
Fayette41213
Jasper3752
Steuben3577
Scott35010
Sullivan32612
Jennings30712
Franklin29325
Posey2910
Clay2885
Orange28124
Ripley2788
Carroll26713
Wabash2588
Washington2511
Wells2462
Starke2457
Whitley2446
Jefferson2383
Adams2343
Fulton2292
Tipton21522
Huntington2123
Spencer2074
Randolph2037
Perry19914
Newton16711
Jay1660
Owen1641
Martin1570
Rush1494
Pike1341
Vermillion1240
Fountain1152
Pulaski1131
Blackford1092
Brown993
Crawford990
Parke932
Benton880
Ohio767
Union760
Switzerland670
Warren381
Unassigned0225