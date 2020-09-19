Clear

Attention Mitch McConnell: Filling RBG's seat now could break American democracy

Article Image

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, the court announced. She was 87.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Joshua A. Douglas

While a law student at the University of Kentucky, the institution where I teach, Senator Mitch McConnell surely learned about the importance of justice and democracy. In the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing on Friday evening, there is one action that McConnell can take that may very well save our democracy: announce that the Senate will not consider a Supreme Court nomination until after Inauguration Day 2021.

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in so many ways: for women's equality, voting rights, and so much more. Her passing leaves an amazing legacy.

But it also unfortunately occurred with only 46 days until Election Day, when the politics of the moment could not be more vitriolic. Within minutes of her passing, people were speculating as to whether Donald Trump would nominate a new justice and whether the Republican-controlled Senate would confirm someone before the next presidency.

Justice Ginsburg herself made her wishes known as her dying declaration: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Any other path, except for announcing a public pause to defuse the situation, would be extremely dangerous for democracy.

In February 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell stated, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

That was politics talking. McConnell did not want Democratic President Barack Obama to fill Scalia's seat. It worked, as McConnell refused to give a vote to Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, instead allowing President Trump to appoint Justice Neil Gorsuch to the seat.

But following the same mantra right now—letting the next president nominate a new justice—would not be political: it would be principled, honest, and democracy-preserving.

That is because the opposite path—a heated, partisan confirmation fight in the middle of a presidential election—would be almost unimaginable. Democrats, who are not really over McConnell's refusal to consider the nomination of Garland, would never accept a new justice as legitimate if forced through this quickly.

It is hard to trust McConnell to do the right thing. In May of last year, when asked about his position on filling a seat should a justice die, he said with a smile, "Oh, we'd fill it." Friday evening, McConnell doubled down on that promise, stating, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

But filling the seat in the next 46 days—or, if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins in November, before January 20, 2021 during the lame-duck portion of Trump's term—would take American democracy to the breaking point. Both sides would dig in their heels. The nominee, whoever he or she is, will face mud-slinging and partisan attacks that would make the extremely vitriolic confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh look tame in comparison. At least half of Americans would never view a new justice under these circumstances as legitimate. Ever.

And imagine the horror should the presidential election result in a dispute, Bush v. Gore-style, that goes to the Supreme Court, with a brand-new justice, confirmed under these circumstances, casting the tiebreaking vote. It's hard to say that American democracy could recover.

The better course, the path to defuse this extreme political moment, is to announce a bipartisan plan to take a pause. To take some time to honor Justice Ginsburg's legacy. To allow everyone to take a deep breath and not enmesh the court, the only non-elected branch of our federal government, in further political battles while voting in the presidential election has already begun.

The year 2020 has already been difficult enough, with a global pandemic, protests about police brutality and racial injustice, raging fires in the West, massive hurricanes in the South, and a presidential election that has featured lies designed to undermine the legitimacy of our electoral process. Adding a Supreme Court confirmation battle will only add fuel to the fire.

McConnell, and his fellow Republicans, have the chance to show that they really care about American democracy. They can refuse to move forward on a nominee because they know that pushing a justice through in this environment would be toxic. They can reduce Americans' already-fraught nerves, on both sides, by pressing pause. They can show that they have principle, using the same rule they created for 2016 right now, putting the wellbeing of their country ahead of their own partisan interests.

Or they can push forward to grab power at all costs, knowing that doing so will damage democracy even further.

Senator McConnell: how do you truly wish to be remembered?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
A Cool, Sunny Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PIke Central vs Washington 9-18-20

Image

Linton vs Booneville ITZ 9-18-20

Image

North Vermillion vs Riverton Parke ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Eastern Greene vs Parke Heritage ITZ 9-18-20

Image

North Knox vs North Central ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Northview vs Owen Valley ITZ 9-18-20

Image

West Vigo vs Brown County ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Terre Haute Souith vs Bloomington South ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Bloomington North vs Terre Haute North ITZ 9-18-20

Image

Sullivan vs South Vermillion ITZ 9-18-20

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 270294

Reported Deaths: 8624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1369935147
DuPage16374548
Lake16040483
Will13130369
Kane12372325
St. Clair6144180
Madison5154130
Winnebago5044149
McHenry4322117
Champaign421820
Peoria308148
McLean304319
Rock Island268870
Kankakee259176
Sangamon216644
Unassigned2144232
Kendall185025
LaSalle154654
Tazewell148513
DeKalb139337
Coles131528
Macon130534
Williamson125331
Jackson118624
Clinton100420
Boone99923
Adams92210
Randolph89311
Effingham7871
Whiteside66219
Grundy6105
Morgan60421
Monroe60315
Henry5995
Ogle5956
Knox5523
Bureau54210
Jefferson53937
Vermilion5344
Union48624
Marion4640
Franklin4621
Macoupin4616
Stephenson4496
McDonough43115
Logan4111
Woodford3805
Christian37410
Cass37011
Jersey36213
Iroquois34419
Shelby3384
Perry32614
Lee3171
Crawford3051
Fayette3003
Montgomery30012
Warren2891
Livingston2825
Douglas2695
Bond2664
Lawrence2392
Wayne2305
Saline2263
Jo Daviess2242
Moultrie2043
Carroll2004
Greene1973
Cumberland1864
Jasper1859
Hancock1823
Washington1721
White1540
Pulaski1521
Clark1432
Johnson1390
Wabash1381
Clay1350
Fulton1310
Richland1274
Piatt1260
Mercer1205
Mason1161
Menard1110
Edgar1083
Pike1041
De Witt881
Ford874
Massac872
Marshall840
Gallatin682
Scott660
Alexander641
Henderson620
Hamilton580
Edwards570
Stark482
Schuyler410
Putnam380
Brown350
Calhoun350
Hardin310
Pope251
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 108646

Reported Deaths: 3478
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20341757
Lake10013312
Elkhart6198106
St. Joseph586796
Allen5785198
Hamilton4600109
Vanderburgh318126
Hendricks2607120
Monroe224336
Johnson2241122
Tippecanoe211313
Clark205056
Porter197843
Cass19209
Delaware180159
Vigo169621
Madison153075
LaPorte134837
Floyd127961
Howard125163
Kosciusko116717
Bartholomew113257
Warrick104134
Marshall97423
Boone93846
Dubois92118
Hancock89242
Noble86432
Grant85132
Henry73424
Jackson7259
Wayne72214
Morgan68038
Shelby65529
LaGrange62811
Daviess61627
Dearborn61428
Clinton59111
Harrison54824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49928
Montgomery49421
White47114
Knox4659
Decatur44739
Gibson4344
DeKalb42511
Miami4202
Greene40935
Fayette40413
Jasper3732
Scott34410
Steuben3447
Sullivan32612
Jennings30512
Franklin29225
Posey2900
Clay2855
Orange27924
Ripley2768
Carroll26713
Wabash2547
Washington2491
Whitley2456
Wells2422
Starke2387
Jefferson2363
Adams2303
Fulton2292
Tipton21522
Huntington2073
Randolph2047
Perry20014
Spencer1984
Jay1640
Newton16411
Owen1621
Martin1560
Rush1484
Pike1331
Vermillion1210
Fountain1152
Pulaski1121
Blackford1072
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke902
Benton880
Union760
Ohio757
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225