Clear

Where's your health care plan, Mr. President?

CNN's John Avlon gives us the latest update on the healthcare plan President Trump has been promising, but yet to release.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by John Avlon, CNN Senior Political Analyst

Pandemics don't care about partisan politics. So when Robert Redfield — President Donald Trump's director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a lifelong conservative — testified to Congress Wednesday that a Covid-19 vaccine wouldn't be ready before the election and probably would not be available to the general public until next summer, he was speaking as a scientist.

But the truth is never what this President is looking for — and so a few hours later, he contradicted Redfield, saying, "It's just incorrect information. And I called him, and he didn't tell me that, and I think he got the message maybe confused," adding, "No, we're ready to go immediately as the vaccine is announced, and it could be announced in October."

The exchange essentially demonstrated Joe Biden's point from his speech Wednesday on Covid-19 strategy: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump."

This administration has been doing this propagandistic bait and switch while presiding over the world's worst response to the Covid-19 pandemic: The United States has 4% of the global population but 20% of the coronavirus deaths. But hey, Jared Kushner assures us we are living in a success story.

Against this dystopian backdrop, Trump and his administration just can't stop talking about his nonexistent health care plan. It's going to be great — "everybody's going to be taken care of"... there will be insurance for everybody ... no one will lose coverage ... "there will be no cuts" to Medicaid ... and "no one will be worse off financially."

Those are just some of the repeated promises President Trump and his administration have made about his phantom plan. And like some two-bit con man, he keeps saying it is just about to be unveiled, just a few weeks around the corner ... just you wait.

Well, we have waited. For almost four years.

We've all seen the Trump administration take obsessive steps to kill the Affordable Care Act — all while Obamacare has gotten more and more popular with the American people.

While they spout baseless happy talk about protecting preexisting conditions without a plan to do so, the Trump administration is taking its quest to kill Obamacare to the Supreme Court, which will hear the case one week after Election Day. You see they wanted to make sure the Supreme Court hearing was after votes were cast because they know openly arguing to gut the coverage of preexisting conditions might hurt them politically, given that 43% of US households report having at least one member with a preexisting condition, according to Gallup.

But after the votes are cast, your personal health care concerns are completely expendable on their altar of ideology. Look at a family photo to see who might be affected — it might even be you.

Maybe that's why Trump has ramped up his baseless, health care hype in recent months, feeling the heat of the election. In July, he told Chris Wallace, "we're signing a health care plan within two weeks." Big news, right? Two weeks later, there was no plan. He tried the same schtick this week in an ABC, a painful, semi-coherent ramble about the plan just around the corner.

Let's be honest, because the President apparently cannot. There is no Trump health care plan. And even if they try to desperately patch something together before the election, something both the President and his chief of staff Mark Meadows alluded to this week ("It's more of an executive action with a legislative component that is more visionary," Meadows said), it will have all the weight of a campaign bumper sticker. Several of Trump's top health care officials testified to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee Wednesday that they were unaware of any plan.

For 10 years, since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, conservatives have been claiming to support "repeal and replace." It's catchy and alliterative and total nonsense. Because they still haven't put forward a plan.

That's because their last comprehensive plan — proposed by the conservative Heritage Foundation and backed by GOP senators as an alternative to a Clinton administration initiative — was implemented in Massachusetts by then-Republican Gov. Mitt Romney and then became the basis for, you guessed it, Obamacare.

The individual mandate that Trump hated so much that he gutted it, was originally presented as a mechanism to encourage individual responsibility — a conservative value before this President came along.

The Affordable Care Act was never socialist or a government takeover of health care — but those facts still haven't stopped the constant sloganeering that has made it part of a hyperpartisan belief system impervious to facts. It has, however, made it impossible to get conservative consensus on what a comprehensive Republican health care plan would look like — especially with Trump's pie-in-the-sky rhetoric on what his imaginary plan would achieve.

So don't believe the desperate hype about Biden buying into Bernie Sanders' single-payer plan — it was one of their core policy disagreements during the Democratic primary campaign. Biden wants a public option — not Medicare for All. There are plenty of other ways to improve the current system — including some that Republicans might like, such as medical malpractice reform. But they haven't been proposing any of it in any comprehensive fashion.

Now with a presidential election less than 50 days away, Republicans are getting scared that voters might notice that their phantom "plan" is all repeal and no replace — in the middle of a pandemic with massive economic uncertainty — while people with preexisting conditions could find costs skyrocket while their lives hang in the balance.

With the President is at war with science and death tolls rise, here's the hard truth: The much-hyped Trump health care plan is just another one of his lies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooler and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Call and Learn Hotline

Image

Sullivan woman clinging to life after hit and run, why the family needs your help

Image

Group helps to fill a need in the community

Image

Parks Department extends camping closing date

Image

College party leads to fatal shooting overnight

Image

Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department announces 2020 Trail Run Series

Image

Mayor Bennett hires RHIT grad to work in city engineering department

Image

Crime Stoppers: Multiple Burglaries to Businesses

Image

Wabash Valley Activity Center in need of help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 270294

Reported Deaths: 8624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1369935147
DuPage16374548
Lake16040483
Will13130369
Kane12372325
St. Clair6144180
Madison5154130
Winnebago5044149
McHenry4322117
Champaign421820
Peoria308148
McLean304319
Rock Island268870
Kankakee259176
Sangamon216644
Unassigned2144232
Kendall185025
LaSalle154654
Tazewell148513
DeKalb139337
Coles131528
Macon130534
Williamson125331
Jackson118624
Clinton100420
Boone99923
Adams92210
Randolph89311
Effingham7871
Whiteside66219
Grundy6105
Morgan60421
Monroe60315
Henry5995
Ogle5956
Knox5523
Bureau54210
Jefferson53937
Vermilion5344
Union48624
Marion4640
Franklin4621
Macoupin4616
Stephenson4496
McDonough43115
Logan4111
Woodford3805
Christian37410
Cass37011
Jersey36213
Iroquois34419
Shelby3384
Perry32614
Lee3171
Crawford3051
Fayette3003
Montgomery30012
Warren2891
Livingston2825
Douglas2695
Bond2664
Lawrence2392
Wayne2305
Saline2263
Jo Daviess2242
Moultrie2043
Carroll2004
Greene1973
Cumberland1864
Jasper1859
Hancock1823
Washington1721
White1540
Pulaski1521
Clark1432
Johnson1390
Wabash1381
Clay1350
Fulton1310
Richland1274
Piatt1260
Mercer1205
Mason1161
Menard1110
Edgar1083
Pike1041
De Witt881
Ford874
Massac872
Marshall840
Gallatin682
Scott660
Alexander641
Henderson620
Hamilton580
Edwards570
Stark482
Schuyler410
Putnam380
Brown350
Calhoun350
Hardin310
Pope251
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 108646

Reported Deaths: 3478
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20341757
Lake10013312
Elkhart6198106
St. Joseph586796
Allen5785198
Hamilton4600109
Vanderburgh318126
Hendricks2607120
Monroe224336
Johnson2241122
Tippecanoe211313
Clark205056
Porter197843
Cass19209
Delaware180159
Vigo169621
Madison153075
LaPorte134837
Floyd127961
Howard125163
Kosciusko116717
Bartholomew113257
Warrick104134
Marshall97423
Boone93846
Dubois92118
Hancock89242
Noble86432
Grant85132
Henry73424
Jackson7259
Wayne72214
Morgan68038
Shelby65529
LaGrange62811
Daviess61627
Dearborn61428
Clinton59111
Harrison54824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49928
Montgomery49421
White47114
Knox4659
Decatur44739
Gibson4344
DeKalb42511
Miami4202
Greene40935
Fayette40413
Jasper3732
Scott34410
Steuben3447
Sullivan32612
Jennings30512
Franklin29225
Posey2900
Clay2855
Orange27924
Ripley2768
Carroll26713
Wabash2547
Washington2491
Whitley2456
Wells2422
Starke2387
Jefferson2363
Adams2303
Fulton2292
Tipton21522
Huntington2073
Randolph2047
Perry20014
Spencer1984
Jay1640
Newton16411
Owen1621
Martin1560
Rush1484
Pike1331
Vermillion1210
Fountain1152
Pulaski1121
Blackford1072
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke902
Benton880
Union760
Ohio757
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225