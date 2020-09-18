Clear

Colorado couple's 20-year search for extinct fruit finally pays off

The Colorado Orange apple was thought to be extinct. A couple spent 20 years scouring the state to prove it wasn't.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Jeremy Harlan, CNN

On a crisp December afternoon, as the sun slowly fell behind the nearby Sawatch Range, Addie and Jude Schuenemeyer stared at a nearly dead tree, a few apples dangling off its last living branch.

"In that moment, I felt hope," recalls Addie.

But was this moment when the sun finally set on their nearly 20-year hunt for something many long believed was extinct?

'We knew it was something unusual'

Growers will tell you Colorado is not the easiest place to grow fruit. The high altitude and extreme temperature fluctuations in spring and fall cause problems for farmers trying to grow apples, peaches, pears, cherries and plums in the Centennial State.

But, despite the thin air, late frosts, lack of rain and abundance of grasshoppers, fruit orchards have long adorned the valleys across the state.

"When many people were coming in to go after gold in the Pike's Peak gold rush in the late 1800s, other people realized those miners and those folks would need to be fed," explains Jude, Addie's husband and her Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project co-director. "People thought they were insane and laughed at them for thinking that you could even grow fruit here."

The couple created MORP after they purchased a nursery in 2001. Their mission: to create and preserve a genetic bank of Colorado heritage apples and reintroduce those varieties into current orchards.

"Preserving genetic diversity of the apple is historically important and provides a valuable resource to today's farmers and consumers," says Addie.

"These varieties represent a real economic opportunity for growers in rural Colorado to put orchards back in these historical areas and give them a chance to make a living on the legendary quality fruit that was once a hallmark for our state," adds Jude.

One of those fruits the Schuenemeyers hoped to preserve: the Colorado Orange apple.

"We first saw the Colorado Orange in a county fair. When we saw it, we knew it was something unusual," says Jude. "It had tremendous complexity to it. It was sweet but had the taste of tangy subtleties to go with the sweetness," the Schuenemeyers explained, though their assessment at the time was based solely on what they had read -- not what they'd tasted.

When industrial farming took root in the US at the turn of the 20th century, the appetite for fewer apple varieties, grown in more favorable climates, increased.

"When the Red Delicious came out around 1900, it was just another apple," explains Jude. "By 1920, it became the dominant apple. It was a shiny red apple that grew pretty well everywhere. And even though other places couldn't grow as high a quality of Delicious as Colorado could, Colorado couldn't grow as many, especially since [the Red Delicious] is a little more frost sensitive."

Orchards that grew a wide range of different apples slowly disappeared.

"We've documented over 400 varieties of apples historically grown in Colorado, 50% are now considered lost," says Addie. "The Colorado Orange was one of these."

It's been long-believed the Colorado Orange apple was extinct.

Going crazy to find it

In doing research to find apples grown in Colorado, Jude and Addie discovered the Colorado Orange in an old county fair record as having won several awards. But there was no indication where the apple originated. In the late 1800s, apples were grown all over the state ... from the Denver metro area, all the way to the state's far southwest corner in Montezuma County where the Schuenemeyers live.

They had no specific location to start looking.

"It took us a couple of years trying to realize what is, where it was, and then going crazy trying to find it," explains Jude.

Looking through state horticulture records, they eventually narrowed down that the variety was first planted in Fremont County, about a two-hour drive south of Denver.

Many trips to the county, visits with farmers and samples of possible Colorado Orange apple tree all ended in disappointment.

Then, in December of 2017, while returning samples taken of other trees to a man in Fremont County, he wanted to show the Schuenemeyers another tree in his orchard ... one that his father-in-law once told him was a Colorado Orange.

"This was the exact age and location of an orchard where we would expect to have a chance of finding this elusive apple," says Addie. "The apples looked the part: oblate, ribbed, yellow and orange in color, obviously a late winter apple. We realized the owner had taken us to the wrong tree before. This one just might be the one we were looking for."

Apples to apples

The Schuenemeyers collected several apples hanging from, and lying around, that tree. Having experienced disappointment before, they were guarded in their excitement but moved to prove what they may have finally found.

The couple's next step was to dig into the U.S. Department of Agriculture's collection of pomological watercolors. Amongst its library of nearly 4,000 watercolor paintings of apples, the USDA had four depictions of Colorado Orange apples. The Schuenemeyers cut open their apples and compared them with the paintings. They were extremely similar.

DNA samples of the apples and tree were sent to horticulture scientists at the University of Minnesota to be compared against other apple varieties in their vast databank.

More than a year after they first saw the tree, the Schuenemeyers received the results: "unique, unknown." The apples they had found in Fremont County matched none of the thousands of apple genotypes in the scientists' DNA databank. It was good news.

"There was no control. They had no DNA for the Colorado Orange because it was believed to be extinct," says Jude.

But Jude and Addie were not ready to tell the world the extinct apple was not actually extinct. They needed more proof.

The day before the DNA results had arrived, Addie and Jude received an email from an archivist at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She had the possible key to solving the Colorado Orange apple mystery.

"We became aware of a wax apple collection sitting in boxes in a retiring professor's office," says Linda Meyer, a CSU archivist. "And the apples had a listing with them. One of the apples listed was a Colorado Orange."

The Schuenemeyers knew this could be the moment for which they had long waited. "We were able to compare apples to apples," says Jude.

Nearly seven months passed before Jude and Addie could drive the eight hours from their home to Fort Collins to meet with Meyer.

They were eager to see the wax collection created in the early 1900s by Miriam Palmer, a former professor at the school. Palmer had been tasked by the school's agriculture department with making wax replicas of the state's popular, award-winning apples. Each apple was meticulously crafted, painted and marked with a number as a reference guide.

"She inscribed a very tiny number on the bottom side of each apple," explains Meyer. "She then made a card with that number, identifying the apple, which orchard it had come from, and the year she had collected it."

Amongst the collection of 83 apples the university found was #30 - Colorado Orange. Once the Schuenemeyers were able to compare the wax apple with real ones from the tree that December afternoon two years earlier, they could finally celebrate.

"98% sure, give or take 3%," says Addie. A nearly 20-year journey scouring the state, trying to find a small piece of Colorado history and prove it still existed, had finally paid off.

"The Colorado Orange is the greatest thing we've ever found," proclaims Jude.

An apple with a story

Since their discovery, Jude and Addie have taken samples from the old tree and begun growing new Colorado Orange apple trees.

"We are the beneficiaries of the gift given to us from 150 years ago," says Jude. "But, it does us no good to be the only persons growing [the Colorado Orange apple]. Our steps now are to get it out to the people."

The Schuenemeyers say they have given some of their new trees to a half-dozen Colorado farmers to be planted and grafted in much larger orchards, with the hope that in the next five to 10 years, the Colorado Orange apple will appear in grocery stores, farmers markets and restaurants for consumers to enjoy.

"This apple has a story," says Steve Ela, a fourth-generation fruit grower in Hotchkiss, Colorado, who received some of the new Colorado Orange trees this spring. "You need to get people in the door and get them excited for the food. It's local, it's rare, and it grows late in the fall. That adds value."

With issues such as climate change and the global pandemic, Ela believes consumers are demanding more produce grown closer to their homes. And, he believes, if consumers are wanting to buy more Colorado apples, grocery stores will want more of what's growing in his orchards.

"This is a commodity market. We can't compete against China and Washington in terms of size," says Ela. "But there are people out there that really care about the taste of their food and relish something different. When we have something like [the Colorado Orange apple], we can compete because we're the only ones that have it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Cooler and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parks Department extends camping closing date

Image

College party leads to fatal shooting overnight

Image

Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department announces 2020 Trail Run Series

Image

Mayor Bennett hires RHIT grad to work in city engineering department

Image

Crime Stoppers: Multiple Burglaries to Businesses

Image

Wabash Valley Activity Center in need of help

Image

"We can be excited about numbers, but still be cautious..."

Image

Local college party, leads to fatal shooting overnight

Image

Friday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 69°

Image

Local college party, leads to fatal shooting overnight

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 270294

Reported Deaths: 8624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1369935147
DuPage16374548
Lake16040483
Will13130369
Kane12372325
St. Clair6144180
Madison5154130
Winnebago5044149
McHenry4322117
Champaign421820
Peoria308148
McLean304319
Rock Island268870
Kankakee259176
Sangamon216644
Unassigned2144232
Kendall185025
LaSalle154654
Tazewell148513
DeKalb139337
Coles131528
Macon130534
Williamson125331
Jackson118624
Clinton100420
Boone99923
Adams92210
Randolph89311
Effingham7871
Whiteside66219
Grundy6105
Morgan60421
Monroe60315
Henry5995
Ogle5956
Knox5523
Bureau54210
Jefferson53937
Vermilion5344
Union48624
Marion4640
Franklin4621
Macoupin4616
Stephenson4496
McDonough43115
Logan4111
Woodford3805
Christian37410
Cass37011
Jersey36213
Iroquois34419
Shelby3384
Perry32614
Lee3171
Crawford3051
Fayette3003
Montgomery30012
Warren2891
Livingston2825
Douglas2695
Bond2664
Lawrence2392
Wayne2305
Saline2263
Jo Daviess2242
Moultrie2043
Carroll2004
Greene1973
Cumberland1864
Jasper1859
Hancock1823
Washington1721
White1540
Pulaski1521
Clark1432
Johnson1390
Wabash1381
Clay1350
Fulton1310
Richland1274
Piatt1260
Mercer1205
Mason1161
Menard1110
Edgar1083
Pike1041
De Witt881
Ford874
Massac872
Marshall840
Gallatin682
Scott660
Alexander641
Henderson620
Hamilton580
Edwards570
Stark482
Schuyler410
Putnam380
Brown350
Calhoun350
Hardin310
Pope251
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 108646

Reported Deaths: 3478
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20341757
Lake10013312
Elkhart6198106
St. Joseph586796
Allen5785198
Hamilton4600109
Vanderburgh318126
Hendricks2607120
Monroe224336
Johnson2241122
Tippecanoe211313
Clark205056
Porter197843
Cass19209
Delaware180159
Vigo169621
Madison153075
LaPorte134837
Floyd127961
Howard125163
Kosciusko116717
Bartholomew113257
Warrick104134
Marshall97423
Boone93846
Dubois92118
Hancock89242
Noble86432
Grant85132
Henry73424
Jackson7259
Wayne72214
Morgan68038
Shelby65529
LaGrange62811
Daviess61627
Dearborn61428
Clinton59111
Harrison54824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49928
Montgomery49421
White47114
Knox4659
Decatur44739
Gibson4344
DeKalb42511
Miami4202
Greene40935
Fayette40413
Jasper3732
Scott34410
Steuben3447
Sullivan32612
Jennings30512
Franklin29225
Posey2900
Clay2855
Orange27924
Ripley2768
Carroll26713
Wabash2547
Washington2491
Whitley2456
Wells2422
Starke2387
Jefferson2363
Adams2303
Fulton2292
Tipton21522
Huntington2073
Randolph2047
Perry20014
Spencer1984
Jay1640
Newton16411
Owen1621
Martin1560
Rush1484
Pike1331
Vermillion1210
Fountain1152
Pulaski1121
Blackford1072
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke902
Benton880
Union760
Ohio757
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225