Clear

Indonesians caught without a mask forced to dig graves for Covid-19 victims

Villagers who refuse to wear masks are being forced by local authorities to dig graves for victims of Covid-19 in one part of rural Indonesia to help convince others to do their part to help stop the pandemic. CNN's Selina Wang reports.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Mochamad Andri, CNN

Villagers who refuse to wear masks are being forced to dig graves for victims of Covid-19 by local authorities in one part of rural Indonesia, in the hopes that a little bit of manual labor and empathy will convince others to do their part to help stop the pandemic.

Three middle-aged men and five minors in Cerme district of Gresik Regency, East Java, were given the unique punishment on September 9, authorities said.

Though mask-wearing is mandatory in public throughout Indonesia, there has been a vocal segment of the population that has been reluctant to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Experts say the lack of public vigilance has made it more difficult for Indonesian authorities to stymie the spread of the virus, which to date has infected nearly 230,000 people in the country. More than 160,000 of those patients have recovered, while at least 9,100 have died, according to the Indonesian Health Ministry.

As cases spiked in recent months, Indonesia's government passed a law in July requiring people to wear masks in public, but left it to local officials to determine punishments for noncompliance. A joint team called the "three pillars" -- which consists of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Indonesian National Police and local law enforcement -- are in charge of enforcing mask restrictions across the country.

In Cerme, the "three pillars" gives those caught not wearing a mask the option of accepting a fine of 150,000 rupiah ($10) or accepting what the government calls "social punishment," according to the district's leader, Suyono.

Suyono, who goes by one name, told CNN most people have accepted the social punishment, which often involves push-ups or cleaning. But he hopes options like grave-digging would be educational and show "firsthand the real and serious effect of Covid-19." None of those punished were present when the dead were buried, Suyono said.

Authorities in the capital of Jakarta adopted a similar idea earlier this month. A man there was required to sit in a coffin in public after being caught not wearing a mask.

However, it's not clear if these types of penalties have increased mask-wearing in Indonesia. The country has failed to flatten the curve for months and infections are still on the rise -- only the Philippines has recorded more cases in Southeast Asia.

Large-scale social restrictions were put in place in Jakarta on Sunday, the second time authorities have been forced to do so since the pandemic began.

With cases still climbing, the city's health infrastructure may be nearing a breaking point. The emergency units in all 20 Jakarta hospitals approved to treat Covid-19 patients are full, officials said Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooler Weather Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana has one of the lowest COVID-19 spread rates

Image

National recovery month, understanding drug abuse and supporting those in recovery

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 76

Image

Christian Johnson

Image

College Hoops set to return

Image

Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department has a new tool

Image

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football this season

Image

Many area schools now offering free breakfast and lunch through December 31st

Image

Two local businesses are relying on your help to stay open

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies with a calm wind. Low: 57

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 268238

Reported Deaths: 8599
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1362465146
DuPage16304547
Lake15999483
Will13044368
Kane12280324
St. Clair6099180
Madison5088126
Winnebago4967148
McHenry4294117
Champaign416420
Peoria303948
McLean300418
Rock Island266770
Kankakee257473
Sangamon214842
Unassigned2141232
Kendall183425
LaSalle153054
Tazewell147112
DeKalb136736
Coles129328
Macon127834
Williamson122728
Jackson117424
Clinton98720
Boone98423
Adams91410
Randolph88710
Effingham7761
Whiteside65219
Grundy6075
Morgan60121
Monroe59315
Henry5905
Ogle5856
Knox5483
Jefferson53537
Bureau52710
Vermilion5034
Union47624
Marion4550
Macoupin4506
Franklin4461
Stephenson4396
McDonough42715
Logan4081
Woodford3704
Cass36311
Jersey36113
Iroquois34119
Shelby3323
Christian32910
Perry32614
Lee3101
Montgomery29012
Warren2881
Fayette2853
Crawford2821
Livingston2765
Douglas2685
Bond2624
Lawrence2371
Wayne2255
Jo Daviess2212
Saline2203
Moultrie2013
Carroll1984
Greene1962
Cumberland1854
Jasper1849
Hancock1803
Washington1671
Pulaski1521
White1500
Clark1412
Clay1350
Wabash1351
Johnson1330
Fulton1300
Richland1254
Piatt1240
Mercer1195
Mason1151
Menard1070
Edgar1053
Pike1031
De Witt871
Massac872
Ford864
Marshall800
Gallatin682
Alexander621
Scott620
Henderson610
Edwards570
Hamilton570
Stark462
Schuyler380
Calhoun340
Putnam330
Brown300
Hardin290
Pope241
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 107809

Reported Deaths: 3472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20249757
Lake9956312
Elkhart6139106
St. Joseph582896
Allen5743197
Hamilton4565109
Vanderburgh313425
Hendricks2584120
Johnson2227122
Monroe220936
Tippecanoe208213
Clark202756
Porter195243
Cass19149
Delaware177359
Vigo168320
Madison151375
LaPorte133637
Floyd127060
Howard124763
Kosciusko115617
Bartholomew112757
Warrick103334
Marshall97223
Boone93746
Dubois91418
Hancock88842
Noble85832
Grant83732
Jackson7259
Henry72424
Wayne71814
Morgan67337
Shelby65029
LaGrange62811
Daviess61227
Dearborn61228
Clinton58911
Harrison54324
Putnam5088
Lawrence49828
Montgomery49321
White46914
Knox4489
Decatur44639
Gibson4254
DeKalb42110
Miami4182
Greene40635
Fayette40113
Jasper3722
Scott34410
Steuben3427
Sullivan32512
Jennings30512
Franklin29025
Clay2845
Posey2840
Orange27724
Ripley2708
Carroll26713
Wabash2527
Washington2491
Whitley2416
Wells2372
Jefferson2343
Starke2297
Fulton2272
Adams2263
Tipton21522
Huntington2033
Perry20014
Randolph2007
Spencer1944
Newton16311
Owen1621
Jay1570
Martin1500
Rush1474
Pike1311
Vermillion1200
Fountain1132
Pulaski1121
Blackford1062
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke892
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225