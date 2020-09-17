Clear

Trump's not bothering to hide his political interference in vaccine push

CNN's Erin Burnett takes a look at President Donald Trump's history of contradicting his own health officials' coronavirus statements, this time on the importance of wearing a mask and the vaccine timeline.

Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump's political interference in the scientific and ethical process underwriting the quest for a Covid-19 vaccine -- on stunning display on a chaotic Wednesday -- is deepening the damage of his disastrous pandemic response.

In a breathtaking spell of propagandizing, a President who has no medical expertise and has incessantly downplayed the emergency, bulldozed into the White House Briefing Room to kneecap one of the nation's top health officials, Dr. Robert Redfield. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had told lawmakers it could be fall 2021 before there are sufficient vaccine stocks to allow normal life to resume. He also said masks work.

"I think he got the message maybe confused," the President said of the vaccine comments and added that Redfield "didn't understand the question" on masks -- even though the doctor's answers had been clearly considered and carefully worded.

The President's undercutting of Redfield came in a week in which he has repeatedly rejected the best advice of health authorities, including by holding an indoor campaign rally. He's also challenged the science of global warming as historic fires rage in Western states. But he's not the only top government official chafing at pandemic-induced restrictions that are designed to keep people safe from a highly infectious pathogen.

In an extraordinary statement on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr lashed out at state governors using executive powers to impose restrictions that keep businesses closed in an effort to save lives and slow the spread of the virus.

"You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history," Barr said during an appearance hosted by Hillsdale College, a private, conservative school in Michigan.

Trump is trying to create an impression of a return to normality before Election Day -- one reason he pushed so hard for the return of Big Ten college football, a conference with teams in Midwestern swing states that announced Wednesday it will kick off its season in late October. Announcing a vaccine -- whether one has completed clinical trials or not -- appears to be a key part of the President's strategy.

And his pressure on Redfield left no doubt that his short-term electoral considerations are far more important to him than a credible inoculation that Americans trust.

The President's power play also left the position of the CDC chief untenable, even though his statements were essentially accurate.

After a telephone call from the President and Trump's public rebuke, a CDC official told CNN that Redfield now realized that he misunderstood the questions about the vaccines.

His climbdown left his credibility shattered and means that any future statements he makes will be viewed through the prism of Trump's bullying interference based on incessant efforts to undermine science.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of Medicine at George Washington University, said the President's performance on Wednesday was "stunning."

"What Dr. Redfield said today made complete sense. It was common sense. What he said was it's going to take a very long time to vaccinate the US," Reiner told CNN's Erin Burnett.

More broadly, Trump's behavior showed how a President who disdains details and has never leveled with Americans about the virus, has been such a failure in mitigating the worst health crisis in 100 years.

By repeatedly talking about a vaccine as if it was already available, and not subject to rigorous clinical trials, Trump also cast doubt on the process of scientific evaluation that will be required before it is approved by regulators.

His comments are unlikely to build trust in a vaccine that was already being greeted with skepticism among many Americans in polls. A lack of trust in the program is the nightmare scenario since a vaccine is the best hope of eventually ending the pandemic and restoring vibrance to American life.

Two irreconcilable views

Wednesday's chaos also reflected the increasingly irreconcilable realities confronting Americans.

There's the real country, where it will take many months for all Americans to get vaccinated once one is approved and manufactured. This country lost 1,200 citizens on Tuesday alone, will shortly mourn its 200,000th victim and has rising cases from a base that's far higher than other rich nations.

This country is run by a President who told reporter and author Bob Woodward in February that the coronavirus was "deadly" but kept the true scale of the threat from Americans in a way that likely cost tens of thousands of lives. Other costs of that decision are astronomical. Some 30 million Americans lost jobs in a consequent economic crisis, millions of young people are still stuck doing school and college on Zoom, and the travel industry has collapsed.

Then there's Trump land, constructed on a framework of lies and misinformation designed to trick voters in November from dwelling on his poor performance. It's a place where masks recommended by people like Redfield don't really work.

Where Trump's assurances of mass vaccinations are just weeks away for millions in a nation "rounding the corner" and where everyone's getting rich on stocks to make up for lost jobs in the crashed economy. Cramming thousands into an indoor presidential campaign rally would, in this unreal scenario, not be dangerous and the return of Big Ten football would be another sign of normality restored by a "tremendous" government effort that had saved millions of lives.

Trump claims

Redfield angered Trump during congressional testimony in which he was optimistic that a vaccine would soon be approved and manufactured. But that it would first need to be prioritized for first responders and those who are most at risk. Asked when there would be sufficient vaccine for the general public to get back to normal, he had a long, and somewhat dismaying timeline.

"I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021," he said.

That timeline is no use to Trump since he must face voters in less than seven weeks. So he wasted little time in putting out an alternative story.

"We think we can start sometime in October," Trump said.

"So as soon as it is announced, we'll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on ... We will be all set," he said, promising Americans a vaccine in "at most a couple of months."

The President added with no evidence or credibility that Covid-19 infections will be "very low" by the time Americans vote on November 3 and warned that states fearing a resurgence were staying closed just to hurt him politically.

The President, at a Tuesday night ABC News Town Hall, had made a fresh effort to discredit the wearing of masks, which are proven to block the spread of Covid-19 and are even more vital in the absence of a vaccine.

Redfield said at the Wednesday hearing, "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%. And if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

Trump later replied: "As far as the masks are concerned, I hope that the vaccine is going to be a lot more beneficial than the masks."

While he said that Redfield may have "misunderstood" the question, the President's comments suggest he was not clear on the science or on the effectiveness of vaccines and how masks work.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 266295

Reported Deaths: 8564
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1356905137
DuPage16209546
Lake15888481
Will12955367
Kane12194324
St. Clair6043178
Madison5020122
Winnebago4883148
McHenry4271117
Champaign413320
McLean298018
Peoria297247
Rock Island263769
Kankakee254673
Unassigned2139232
Sangamon212242
Kendall182325
LaSalle151854
Tazewell144112
DeKalb134236
Coles126826
Macon124733
Williamson120427
Jackson116924
Boone97423
Clinton97119
Adams90210
Randolph88010
Effingham7541
Whiteside64419
Morgan59621
Grundy5955
Monroe58515
Henry5834
Ogle5726
Knox5383
Jefferson52137
Bureau5119
Vermilion4984
Union47624
Marion4410
Franklin4401
Macoupin4406
Stephenson4346
McDonough41715
Logan4001
Woodford3624
Jersey36113
Cass35311
Iroquois33819
Perry32313
Christian32010
Shelby3193
Lee3061
Warren2881
Montgomery28712
Crawford2721
Livingston2724
Douglas2675
Fayette2663
Bond2454
Lawrence2350
Wayne2244
Jo Daviess2172
Saline2173
Moultrie2003
Carroll1954
Greene1872
Jasper1848
Cumberland1834
Hancock1752
Washington1601
White1500
Pulaski1491
Clark1412
Clay1340
Wabash1341
Johnson1300
Fulton1260
Piatt1230
Richland1204
Mercer1185
Mason1111
Edgar1053
Menard1030
Pike1011
De Witt861
Ford864
Massac861
Marshall760
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark462
Schuyler360
Calhoun340
Putnam330
Brown310
Hardin270
Pope241
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 107229

Reported Deaths: 3460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20196756
Lake9939309
Elkhart6117105
St. Joseph580496
Allen5703196
Hamilton4546109
Vanderburgh308724
Hendricks2572120
Johnson2218122
Monroe218036
Tippecanoe202913
Clark201655
Porter194743
Cass19139
Delaware175359
Vigo167720
Madison150375
LaPorte132837
Floyd125260
Howard123563
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112657
Warrick100634
Marshall96623
Boone93646
Dubois91018
Hancock88142
Noble85832
Grant83332
Jackson7259
Wayne71714
Henry71524
Morgan66737
Shelby64929
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59927
Clinton58911
Harrison53824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49428
Montgomery49321
White46714
Decatur44638
Knox4448
Miami4182
DeKalb41710
Gibson4134
Greene40235
Fayette40013
Jasper3722
Scott34310
Steuben3437
Sullivan32412
Jennings30512
Franklin28925
Posey2810
Clay2805
Orange27624
Ripley2698
Carroll26713
Wabash2517
Washington2481
Whitley2416
Wells2352
Jefferson2323
Starke2287
Fulton2262
Adams2233
Tipton21422
Huntington2003
Perry20014
Randolph1997
Spencer1913
Newton16210
Owen1611
Jay1560
Martin1520
Rush1464
Pike1281
Vermillion1190
Fountain1132
Pulaski1121
Blackford1052
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225