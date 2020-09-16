Clear

Most Americans probably won't be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine until mid-2021, CDC director says

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield said that most Americans won't receive a coronavirus vaccine until the back half of 2021. CNN's Erica Hill reports.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Holly Yan, CNN

Anyone thinking a vaccine will quickly end the coronavirus pandemic shouldn't get their hopes up. Instead, they should wear a mask -- which is probably even more effective, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

While a "very limited supply" of a Covid-19 vaccine might be ready in November or December, it "will have to be prioritized," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate appropriations subcommittee Wednesday.

"It will be those first responders and those at greatest risk for death, and then eventually that will expand," he said.

"If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public, so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021."

On top of that, "in order to have enough of us immunized so we have immunity, I think it's going to take us six to nine months," he said.

Vaccine distrust remains an issue

Then there's the issue that needs to be urgently addressed: people who are hesitant to get the vaccine, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Wednesday.

"Those who are vaccine hesitant have had their hesitancy enhanced by a variety of things that are happening right now, particularly the unfortunate mix of science and politics," Collins said at an event hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that more than half of respondents -- 54% -- said they would not get the vaccine if it was available for free before the November 3 presidential election. Along party lines, 60% of Republicans and 56% of independents said they would not. Half of Democrats said they would.

"I don't want to have us, a year from now, having a conversation about how we have in our hands the solution to the worst pandemic of more than 100 years, but we haven't been able to actually convince people to take charge of it," Collins said.

And distrust in government agencies is hindering surveillance of Covid-19 spread, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

"It is very challenging in many areas today, where we're seeing people who do not want to participate in any kind of follow up with regard to surveillance, because of their distrust of government and the public health system," c said during an American Public Health Association webinar.

Surveillance helps public health officials by collecting information on infected people, such as where they were exposed and who they've been in contact with, and the course of their illness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, said the variability in how the coronavirus affects people has helped fuel misunderstandings about who can spread the virus and when.

At least 40% of patients have no symptoms, while some stay ill for months on end, Fauci said.

"One of the things we're dealing with in this country is a real lack of understanding of the importance of everybody trying to prevent getting infected rather than inadvertently... propagating the outbreak..." Fauci said during a virtual panel sponsored by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

Of all the viral diseases and emerging infections that he's encountered throughout his career, Fauci said he has "never seen anything with a range" like this virus.

"It's just completely unique to see that degree of variability of a single microbe, which means there are things that are determining that, that we still at this point don't understand," he said.

Masks are a 'powerful' tool, Redfield said

But Redfield said Americans already have a weapon he believes could be more effective against Covid-19: face masks.

"These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have," Redfield said, holding up a blue face mask.

"If we did it for six, eight, 10, 12 weeks, we'd bring this pandemic under control," he said.

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%. And if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine's not going to protect me. This face mask will."

Yet time and again, people gather and socialize without wearing face masks -- sometimes leading to tragic results.

More than 6.6 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US, and more than 196,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

7 coronavirus deaths are linked to 1 wedding

A wedding in Maine is linked to 176 Covid-19 cases and the deaths of seven people who didn't attend the celebration -- showing just how easily and quickly coronavirus can spread at social gatherings, public health experts say.

For months, doctors have stressed the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

But outbreaks have stemmed from Memorial Day events, Fourth of July celebrations and a massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

The wedding in Millinocket on August 7 had about 65 guests, a violation of the state's 50-person limit for indoor events, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The event is linked to outbreaks that have unfolded at a nursing home and a jail, both more than 100 miles away from the wedding venue, among people who had only secondary or tertiary contact with an attendee.

Residents at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center accounted for 39 cases tied to the wedding and six of the seven deaths thus far, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said.

"The virus favors gatherings," Shah added. "It does not distinguish between happy events like a wedding celebration, or sad farewells, like a funeral."

Despite such somber warnings, about 1,500 people descended on a New Jersey boardwalk house featured in MTV's "Jersey Shore" on Monday night, ending in eight arrests, Seaside Heights police said.

The event was organized by a group of YouTube pranksters, according to Seaside Heights Police Detective Steve Korman, and officials say they are now worried about how they will track possible infections among more than a thousand people.

Universities try to get ahead of outbreaks

Outbreaks keep cropping up at colleges and universities, prompting some to go to virtual learning again.

More than 50,000 coronavirus cases have been reported at colleges and universities in all 50 states.

Citing a significant rise in cases among students, the University of Colorado Boulder announced a 14-day quarantine period for students living within the city.

The University of Arizona is taking a similar approach, urging students to shelter in place until the end of the month after a large number of positive cases. The university reported 261 positive cases on Monday, according to the school's coronavirus dashboard.

At the University of Missouri, two students were expelled and three were suspended for violating rules that require students who test positive to isolate and comply with social distancing.

"These students willfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable. We will not let the actions of a few take away the opportunity for in-person learning that more than 8,000 faculty and staff have worked so hard to accomplish for the more than 30,000 MU students," the university said in a statement Tuesday

Returning to normal is a long way off

Officials are trying to prepare the public for a pandemic-altered life for a few more months -- if not years.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief science officer at the World Health Organization in Geneva, said the world might not be able to return to "pre-Covid" life until 2022.

Swaminathan said 60% to 70% of the global population would need to have immunity before there is a dramatic reduction in transmission of the virus.

"We're looking at 2022 at least before enough people start getting the vaccine to build immunity," she told journalists during a virtual meeting hosted by the United Nations Foundation.

"So for a long time to come, we have to maintain the same kind of measures that are currently being put in place with physical distancing, the masking and respiratory hygiene."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THPD sees increase in overnight business burglaries

Image

VCSC School Board approves agreement with Boys and Girls Club

Image

Vigo County Food & Beverage Tax collection figures for 2020

Image

After losing her daughter to suicide, a local woman is helping other grieving families

Image

Terre Haute City Council meets for first in-person meeting since pandemic

Image

Police make arrest in Tuesday standoff

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

No Illinois High School football

Image

Parke Heritage South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 266295

Reported Deaths: 8564
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1356905137
DuPage16209546
Lake15888481
Will12955367
Kane12194324
St. Clair6043178
Madison5020122
Winnebago4883148
McHenry4271117
Champaign413320
McLean298018
Peoria297247
Rock Island263769
Kankakee254673
Unassigned2139232
Sangamon212242
Kendall182325
LaSalle151854
Tazewell144112
DeKalb134236
Coles126826
Macon124733
Williamson120427
Jackson116924
Boone97423
Clinton97119
Adams90210
Randolph88010
Effingham7541
Whiteside64419
Morgan59621
Grundy5955
Monroe58515
Henry5834
Ogle5726
Knox5383
Jefferson52137
Bureau5119
Vermilion4984
Union47624
Marion4410
Franklin4401
Macoupin4406
Stephenson4346
McDonough41715
Logan4001
Woodford3624
Jersey36113
Cass35311
Iroquois33819
Perry32313
Christian32010
Shelby3193
Lee3061
Warren2881
Montgomery28712
Crawford2721
Livingston2724
Douglas2675
Fayette2663
Bond2454
Lawrence2350
Wayne2244
Jo Daviess2172
Saline2173
Moultrie2003
Carroll1954
Greene1872
Jasper1848
Cumberland1834
Hancock1752
Washington1601
White1500
Pulaski1491
Clark1412
Clay1340
Wabash1341
Johnson1300
Fulton1260
Piatt1230
Richland1204
Mercer1185
Mason1111
Edgar1053
Menard1030
Pike1011
De Witt861
Ford864
Massac861
Marshall760
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark462
Schuyler360
Calhoun340
Putnam330
Brown310
Hardin270
Pope241
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 107229

Reported Deaths: 3460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20196756
Lake9939309
Elkhart6117105
St. Joseph580496
Allen5703196
Hamilton4546109
Vanderburgh308724
Hendricks2572120
Johnson2218122
Monroe218036
Tippecanoe202913
Clark201655
Porter194743
Cass19139
Delaware175359
Vigo167720
Madison150375
LaPorte132837
Floyd125260
Howard123563
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112657
Warrick100634
Marshall96623
Boone93646
Dubois91018
Hancock88142
Noble85832
Grant83332
Jackson7259
Wayne71714
Henry71524
Morgan66737
Shelby64929
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59927
Clinton58911
Harrison53824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49428
Montgomery49321
White46714
Decatur44638
Knox4448
Miami4182
DeKalb41710
Gibson4134
Greene40235
Fayette40013
Jasper3722
Scott34310
Steuben3437
Sullivan32412
Jennings30512
Franklin28925
Posey2810
Clay2805
Orange27624
Ripley2698
Carroll26713
Wabash2517
Washington2481
Whitley2416
Wells2352
Jefferson2323
Starke2287
Fulton2262
Adams2233
Tipton21422
Huntington2003
Perry20014
Randolph1997
Spencer1913
Newton16210
Owen1611
Jay1560
Martin1520
Rush1464
Pike1281
Vermillion1190
Fountain1132
Pulaski1121
Blackford1052
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225