Clear

Why people are flocking to ugly produce during the pandemic

Here's how Imperfect Foods, a grocery delivery service specializing in oddly shaped food at a discount, is successfully navigating the pandemic.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

When the pandemic hit the United States in March, Imperfect Foods found itself scrambling to keep up with a sudden spike in demand.

In early 2020, the five-year-old online grocery startup was delivering about 100,000 food boxes a week. By May, that weekly figure had doubled. From June to August, weekly orders have remained at about 200,000 to 210,000 per week. On average, order sizes have doubled year over year.

The surge shouldn't come as a surprise. Imperfect Foods, an online subscription service that sells discount "ugly" fruits and vegetables along with staples like baked goods, meat and dairy, is in many ways a business fit for the coronavirus era. Its model appeals to shoppers desperate for groceries who have turned to online offerings to avoid long lines or crowds at the supermarket.

Investors see an opportunity. Imperfect, which is private, announced a $72 million round of funding in June. It has raised about $119 million altogether. One of Imperfect's competitors, Misfits Markets, announced an $85 million funding round in July, bringing it up to about $101.5 million in total.

Imperfect has more than 400,000 US customers, and says it's seeing thousands of new subscriptions daily.

Here's how it works: Customers subscribe to Imperfect Foods and select a box of either regular or organic produce. During a designated shopping window, they customize their boxes by adding or removing grocery items that are currently available on the platform. They pay per item, like a regular grocery store, and there's a shipping fee per each order. Items often cost up to 30% less than what they would at a mainstream retailer. Boxes are delivered weekly or every two weeks.

Imperfect sells produce that is "too small, too big, too crooked, and too scarred" for traditional retailers, according to its site. It buys that produce from farmers who might otherwise throw it away.

"The combination of affordability, convenience and the sustainability of our products was a very powerful driver for customers during the early phases of pandemic," said CEO Philip Behn.

Plus, the service has benefited from the boom in ecommerce, especially in grocery. Research firm Mintel estimates that online grocery sales will grow about 28% in 2020, more than double last year's growth rate. In 2025, Mintel expects online grocery sales to reach $137.6 billion, compared to about $85.5 billion this year. And according to an estimate from IBM Services, the pandemic has sped up consumer shifts toward e-commerce by about five years.

For Imperfect, that means continuing to grow at a rapid pace.

A year of growth

Last year, Imperfect Produce became Imperfect Foods and announced a plan to expand its offerings: In addition to selling fruit and vegetables that are rejected by mainstream retailers — but are safe to eat — it would also sell other types of groceries, including overstock and other misfit items.

Imperfect, which says that its business helps reduce food waste while lowering costs for customers, explained at the time that the new assortment would allow customers to do more or even all of their grocery shopping through its platform.

So Behn was already expecting 2020 to be a year of growth. The pandemic surge caught him by surprise. "We had to scramble for a couple of weeks," he said.

One problem was that while orders grew, workers became harder to find. "'We saw two things happening at the same time," Behn explained. "We saw customer demand going through the roof ... but at the same time we saw a lot of labor disruptions."

Imperfect added an overnight shift to keep its six packing facilities operating 24 hours a day. The new shift meant that some people who had other responsibilities during the day were able to work nights. Imperfect has made about 780 net new hires since March, and employs about a total of 1,600 people.

The company has also struck up deals with new suppliers.

After government restrictions forced closures across sectors this spring, Imperfect sold cheese trays designed for commercial flights, popcorn kernels meant for movie theaters and individually packaged granola that would, under normal circumstances, have gone to college dining halls, and more.

"The relationships that we built that came out of necessity and opportunity have turned into pretty good relationships," Behn said. "These tend to be companies that are not used to dealing with very large, formal retailers. They don't sell to the usual suspects," he said.

The unexpected demand led Imperfect to expedite its spending.

"We're in the middle of building out additional capacity in our pack centers," Behn said, using automation and conveyor belts to speed up production. That means "we have had to accelerate our capital investment plans that were slotted for 2021, and in some cases 2022, and start them already in 2020," he added. "We're very focused on serving more customers."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
More Hazy Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Food & Beverage Tax collection figures for 2020

Image

After losing her daughter to suicide, a local woman is helping other grieving families

Image

Terre Haute City Council meets for first in-person meeting since pandemic

Image

Police make arrest in Tuesday standoff

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

No Illinois High School football

Image

Parke Heritage South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Image

A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

Image

Hataway family still looking for answers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 266295

Reported Deaths: 8564
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1356905137
DuPage16209546
Lake15888481
Will12955367
Kane12194324
St. Clair6043178
Madison5020122
Winnebago4883148
McHenry4271117
Champaign413320
McLean298018
Peoria297247
Rock Island263769
Kankakee254673
Unassigned2139232
Sangamon212242
Kendall182325
LaSalle151854
Tazewell144112
DeKalb134236
Coles126826
Macon124733
Williamson120427
Jackson116924
Boone97423
Clinton97119
Adams90210
Randolph88010
Effingham7541
Whiteside64419
Morgan59621
Grundy5955
Monroe58515
Henry5834
Ogle5726
Knox5383
Jefferson52137
Bureau5119
Vermilion4984
Union47624
Marion4410
Franklin4401
Macoupin4406
Stephenson4346
McDonough41715
Logan4001
Woodford3624
Jersey36113
Cass35311
Iroquois33819
Perry32313
Christian32010
Shelby3193
Lee3061
Warren2881
Montgomery28712
Crawford2721
Livingston2724
Douglas2675
Fayette2663
Bond2454
Lawrence2350
Wayne2244
Jo Daviess2172
Saline2173
Moultrie2003
Carroll1954
Greene1872
Jasper1848
Cumberland1834
Hancock1752
Washington1601
White1500
Pulaski1491
Clark1412
Clay1340
Wabash1341
Johnson1300
Fulton1260
Piatt1230
Richland1204
Mercer1185
Mason1111
Edgar1053
Menard1030
Pike1011
De Witt861
Ford864
Massac861
Marshall760
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark462
Schuyler360
Calhoun340
Putnam330
Brown310
Hardin270
Pope241
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 107229

Reported Deaths: 3460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20196756
Lake9939309
Elkhart6117105
St. Joseph580496
Allen5703196
Hamilton4546109
Vanderburgh308724
Hendricks2572120
Johnson2218122
Monroe218036
Tippecanoe202913
Clark201655
Porter194743
Cass19139
Delaware175359
Vigo167720
Madison150375
LaPorte132837
Floyd125260
Howard123563
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112657
Warrick100634
Marshall96623
Boone93646
Dubois91018
Hancock88142
Noble85832
Grant83332
Jackson7259
Wayne71714
Henry71524
Morgan66737
Shelby64929
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59927
Clinton58911
Harrison53824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49428
Montgomery49321
White46714
Decatur44638
Knox4448
Miami4182
DeKalb41710
Gibson4134
Greene40235
Fayette40013
Jasper3722
Scott34310
Steuben3437
Sullivan32412
Jennings30512
Franklin28925
Posey2810
Clay2805
Orange27624
Ripley2698
Carroll26713
Wabash2517
Washington2481
Whitley2416
Wells2352
Jefferson2323
Starke2287
Fulton2262
Adams2233
Tipton21422
Huntington2003
Perry20014
Randolph1997
Spencer1913
Newton16210
Owen1611
Jay1560
Martin1520
Rush1464
Pike1281
Vermillion1190
Fountain1132
Pulaski1121
Blackford1052
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225