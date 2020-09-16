Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Wednesday, September 16

CNN's Melissa Bell gets access to a hospital in Bordeaux, France, to see how doctors and staff are coping with a second surge in coronavirus cases, and what lessons they learned from the first surge.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Angela Dewan, CNN

President Donald Trump has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic many times before, but on Tuesday he faced his most threatening critics yet — undecided voters.

At an ABC town hall in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, the President hit back at a question over his remarks to renowned journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately downplayed the threat of the virus, despite knowing the risks.

"Well I didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action," he claimed in response to a question at the town hall. He pointed to his government's travel bans on China and Europe as examples of "very strong" action.

It was an invitation to the audience to refuse to believe their own ears, as Stephen Collinson writes. Trump repeatedly told Americans the virus would "just disappear," and he privately told Woodward in mid-March: "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Trump and the White House have been widely criticized for flouting government guidelines designed to limit the transmission of Covid-19, including social distancing and wearing a mask. On Tuesday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House to sign normalization agreements between Israel and the two Arab countries. None of the officials wore masks, and after the meetings, a large crowd sat shoulder-to-shoulder outside to watch the leaders sign the agreements.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: What are the US guidelines for sharing a vehicle with someone from another household?

A: If people from different households are in a car together, they should wear face masks, said Dr. Aaron Hamilton of the Cleveland Clinic. "You should also wear one if you're rolling down your window to interact with someone at a drive-thru or curbside pickup location," Hamilton said. It's also smart to keep the windows open to help ventilate the car.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Children from ethnic-minority groups hit harder

A new report confirms that while deaths in kids infected with Covid-19 are very rare, children and teens from ethnic-minority groups are disproportionately impacted.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its weekly report Tuesday that while Hispanic, Black, Native American and Asian or Pacific people represented 41% of the US population under the age of 21, they accounted for approximately 75% of deaths in that age group.

If rich countries get the vaccine first, twice as many people will die: study

New modelling from Northeastern University shows that a coordinated vaccine response that provides countries with a number of doses proportionate to their population will save twice as many lives than if rich countries were prioritized.

If the vaccine is distributed based on population numbers, it could avert 61% of global deaths. But if higher numbers of doses are given to wealthier countries, just 33% of deaths could be prevented. The US and China are among nations that have not joined an international effort to develop and distribute a vaccine ahead of a deadline on Friday.

It may be 2022 before we can start thinking about 'normal life' again

That's the stark warning from the World Health Organization's chief science officer, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, who said there needs to be 60% to 70% of the population with immunity before a dramatic reduction in viral transmission is realistic. "We're looking at 2022 at least before enough people start getting the vaccine to build immunity."

A WHO special envoy, David Nabarro, also warned that the pandemic has just begun. "This is really serious -- we're not even in the middle of it yet," he told British lawmakers. "And it's getting nastier as we go into this particular phase in Europe of watching the thing come back again."

ON OUR RADAR

  • Countries heading into winter will have to choose between having bars and nightclubs open, or schools in session, the WHO has warned.
  • France appears to be entering its second wave of Covid-19, and doctors at one hospital in Bordeaux say this one is going to be a marathon.
  • India topped 5 million coronavirus cases Wednesday, after confirming 1 million new infections in just 11 days.
  • Top spokesperson for the US Department of Health, Michael Caputo, has apologized after a scathing rant in which he accused government scientists of "sedition" in their coronavirus responses.
  • Covid-19 may have circulated in the US as early as December, about a month earlier than widely believed, according to UCLA researchers.

TODAY'S TOP TIP

In times of stress, we often turn to comforting sugary indulgences. Cutting sugar comes down to knowing how much is in what you eat and drink. A committee on dietary guidelines in the US has recommended that adults limit their sugar intake to around 6 teaspoons a day — less than a can of soda, or around two-and-a-half choc chip cookies. One tip is to replace high-sugar desserts with fresh fruit. Here are more strategies for cutting back.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"What I'm optimistic about is that we're realizing that these systems have been broken and they're not working for working women ... who can work from home, and they're definitely not working for women whose jobs are a bit more precarious," said Nicole Mason, President and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research

The economic recession caused by Covid-19 is a She-cession — it has disproportionately affected women, especially women of color. CNN Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga speaks to Nicole Mason about how the pandemic has exposed the gaps in our childcare and employment systems. Listen Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
More Hazy Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute City Council meets for first in-person meeting since pandemic

Image

Police make arrest in Tuesday standoff

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

No Illinois High School football

Image

Parke Heritage South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Image

A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

Image

Hataway family still looking for answers

Image

Commissioners approve body scanner for juvenile center

Image

Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 266295

Reported Deaths: 8564
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1356905137
DuPage16209546
Lake15888481
Will12955367
Kane12194324
St. Clair6043178
Madison5020122
Winnebago4883148
McHenry4271117
Champaign413320
McLean298018
Peoria297247
Rock Island263769
Kankakee254673
Unassigned2139232
Sangamon212242
Kendall182325
LaSalle151854
Tazewell144112
DeKalb134236
Coles126826
Macon124733
Williamson120427
Jackson116924
Boone97423
Clinton97119
Adams90210
Randolph88010
Effingham7541
Whiteside64419
Morgan59621
Grundy5955
Monroe58515
Henry5834
Ogle5726
Knox5383
Jefferson52137
Bureau5119
Vermilion4984
Union47624
Marion4410
Franklin4401
Macoupin4406
Stephenson4346
McDonough41715
Logan4001
Woodford3624
Jersey36113
Cass35311
Iroquois33819
Perry32313
Christian32010
Shelby3193
Lee3061
Warren2881
Montgomery28712
Crawford2721
Livingston2724
Douglas2675
Fayette2663
Bond2454
Lawrence2350
Wayne2244
Jo Daviess2172
Saline2173
Moultrie2003
Carroll1954
Greene1872
Jasper1848
Cumberland1834
Hancock1752
Washington1601
White1500
Pulaski1491
Clark1412
Clay1340
Wabash1341
Johnson1300
Fulton1260
Piatt1230
Richland1204
Mercer1185
Mason1111
Edgar1053
Menard1030
Pike1011
De Witt861
Ford864
Massac861
Marshall760
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark462
Schuyler360
Calhoun340
Putnam330
Brown310
Hardin270
Pope241
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 107229

Reported Deaths: 3460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20196756
Lake9939309
Elkhart6117105
St. Joseph580496
Allen5703196
Hamilton4546109
Vanderburgh308724
Hendricks2572120
Johnson2218122
Monroe218036
Tippecanoe202913
Clark201655
Porter194743
Cass19139
Delaware175359
Vigo167720
Madison150375
LaPorte132837
Floyd125260
Howard123563
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112657
Warrick100634
Marshall96623
Boone93646
Dubois91018
Hancock88142
Noble85832
Grant83332
Jackson7259
Wayne71714
Henry71524
Morgan66737
Shelby64929
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59927
Clinton58911
Harrison53824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49428
Montgomery49321
White46714
Decatur44638
Knox4448
Miami4182
DeKalb41710
Gibson4134
Greene40235
Fayette40013
Jasper3722
Scott34310
Steuben3437
Sullivan32412
Jennings30512
Franklin28925
Posey2810
Clay2805
Orange27624
Ripley2698
Carroll26713
Wabash2517
Washington2481
Whitley2416
Wells2352
Jefferson2323
Starke2287
Fulton2262
Adams2233
Tipton21422
Huntington2003
Perry20014
Randolph1997
Spencer1913
Newton16210
Owen1611
Jay1560
Martin1520
Rush1464
Pike1281
Vermillion1190
Fountain1132
Pulaski1121
Blackford1052
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225