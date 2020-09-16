Clear

5 things to know for September 16: Coronavirus, police, election, Mideast, nature

Weather conditions are improving for firefighters in the battle to contain the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest . CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane Sally just made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm. It's still crawling, and deadly flooding is a major threat.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The coronavirus may have been lurking in the US as early as December, according to a new study. That's a full month earlier than believed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found a significant increase in hospital visits at that time by patients who reported respiratory illnesses. And now, we may be living under the shadow of Covid-19 for another year or more. The chief science officer at the World Health Organization said it could be 2022 before the world can begin thinking about returning to "pre-Covid" life. A quick coronavirus vaccine check: The National Institutes of Health has expressed concern over a potential side effect in drugmaker AstraZeneca's vaccine trial after a participant suffered spinal cord damage. The FDA is weighing whether to resume the trial in the US.

2. Police violence 

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky, have reached a $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor in its wrongful death lawsuit. The city has also agreed to sweeping police reforms as part of the negotiation. It's one of the largest settlements linked to a police shooting and a historic move for a city marked by grief and unrest since Taylor's killing in March. However, activists are quick to point out that it doesn't mean justice has been served, as no officers in the flawed raid on her home have been charged. Meanwhile, the Rochester City Council in New York passed three bills addressing police funding and authorizing an independent investigation into Daniel Prude's death in police custody in March. And in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the fatal police shooting of a knife-wielding man over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

3. Election 2020

President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided voters last night, and it was a very different scene than his freewheeling, hype-filled political rallies. Voters grilled him on claims he downplayed the coronavirus, and Trump responded that he actually "up-played" it, directly contradicting previous comments he's made on the record. Joe Biden gets his turn in the hot seat tomorrow night at a CNN event in Pennsylvania. Oh, and things are getting hairier on the voting front. Both the Biden and Trump campaigns are interested in ramping up ballot-watching efforts in battleground states, prompting concern that the process will delay tallying after votes are cast. This could give Trump room to bolster his claims that counting delays are evidence of voter fraud.

4. Abraham Accords 

Leaders from Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates gathered in Washington with President Trump yesterday to sign the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty that essentially normalizes relations between Israel and the two Arab nations. It's been years since such a scene was ushered in by the US, and Trump said the moment marked "the dawn of a new Middle East." For Bahrain and the UAE, peace efforts with Israel could pave the way for a stronger relationship with the White House, including better access to military equipment. For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the deal is a huge foreign policy win since few Israeli leaders before him have managed to sign peace agreements with fellow nations in the region.

5. Environment

In 2010, 196 countries put together a plan to save the Earth's ecosystems from man-made destruction in the following 10 years. 2020 is here, and the world has failed to meet a single target. The United Nations' Global Biodiversity Outlook report reveals that biodiversity is declining at record rates, and only six of the 20 goals laid out by 2010's Aichi Biodiversity Targets have been "partially achieved." What did the world do right? The global rate of deforestation has fallen by a third compared to the previous decade, better fisheries practices have been instituted, and we've managed to significantly expand the number of protected natural areas. But habitat loss and degradation remain high, as do pollution levels.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kim Kardashian West is the latest celebrity to join a Facebook boycott 

She and a slew of other celebrities will cease posting on Instagram today to protest the way its parent company, Facebook, handles hate.

At Amazon's new virtual 'Luxury Stores,' you can't buy anything unless you're invited

All the anxiety of walking past too-fancy department stores, now available online!

Hershey's new website maps out how to trick or treat safely across the United States

This is a great idea until you realize what a sad state of affairs we're in for this to have to exist.

Here's how to help siblings get along better during this difficult time 

No, you don't have to confine them to different parts of the house (even if that's a very tempting option).

Yuengling, the storied Philadelphia brewery, will now be available in the Western US 

Go West, beer man!

JUST IN ...

Japan officially names its new Prime Minister 

Yoshihide Suga has been elected Japan's new Prime Minister in a vote of Parliament today. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's right-hand man will now take the reins as the leader of the world's third largest economy.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Our veterans lived 24 hours a day, seven days a week next to toxic smoke, dioxins -- everything. And now they're being told, 'Hey man, is that stuff bad for you? I don't know.'"

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, slamming Congress, which he says is abandoning veterans who inhaled toxic burn pit fumes at military sites in Iraq and Afghanistan

TODAY'S NUMBER

4.7 million

That's how many acres the ongoing West Coast wildfires have consumed. Things are still grim and at least 34 people have died, but weather conditions could soon improve, bringing a respite from the blazes.

TODAY'S WEATHER

TRACK SALLY'S PATH>>>

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Put some pep in your step

Irish step dancing is very cool. Let's watch some! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
More Hazy Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

No Illinois High School football

Image

Parke Heritage South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Image

A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

Image

Hataway family still looking for answers

Image

Commissioners approve body scanner for juvenile center

Image

Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19

Image

Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students

Image

Police on the scene of a Vincennes apartment complex

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 266295

Reported Deaths: 8564
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1356905137
DuPage16209546
Lake15888481
Will12955367
Kane12194324
St. Clair6043178
Madison5020122
Winnebago4883148
McHenry4271117
Champaign413320
McLean298018
Peoria297247
Rock Island263769
Kankakee254673
Unassigned2139232
Sangamon212242
Kendall182325
LaSalle151854
Tazewell144112
DeKalb134236
Coles126826
Macon124733
Williamson120427
Jackson116924
Boone97423
Clinton97119
Adams90210
Randolph88010
Effingham7541
Whiteside64419
Morgan59621
Grundy5955
Monroe58515
Henry5834
Ogle5726
Knox5383
Jefferson52137
Bureau5119
Vermilion4984
Union47624
Marion4410
Franklin4401
Macoupin4406
Stephenson4346
McDonough41715
Logan4001
Woodford3624
Jersey36113
Cass35311
Iroquois33819
Perry32313
Christian32010
Shelby3193
Lee3061
Warren2881
Montgomery28712
Crawford2721
Livingston2724
Douglas2675
Fayette2663
Bond2454
Lawrence2350
Wayne2244
Jo Daviess2172
Saline2173
Moultrie2003
Carroll1954
Greene1872
Jasper1848
Cumberland1834
Hancock1752
Washington1601
White1500
Pulaski1491
Clark1412
Clay1340
Wabash1341
Johnson1300
Fulton1260
Piatt1230
Richland1204
Mercer1185
Mason1111
Edgar1053
Menard1030
Pike1011
De Witt861
Ford864
Massac861
Marshall760
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark462
Schuyler360
Calhoun340
Putnam330
Brown310
Hardin270
Pope241
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 107229

Reported Deaths: 3460
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20196756
Lake9939309
Elkhart6117105
St. Joseph580496
Allen5703196
Hamilton4546109
Vanderburgh308724
Hendricks2572120
Johnson2218122
Monroe218036
Tippecanoe202913
Clark201655
Porter194743
Cass19139
Delaware175359
Vigo167720
Madison150375
LaPorte132837
Floyd125260
Howard123563
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112657
Warrick100634
Marshall96623
Boone93646
Dubois91018
Hancock88142
Noble85832
Grant83332
Jackson7259
Wayne71714
Henry71524
Morgan66737
Shelby64929
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59927
Clinton58911
Harrison53824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49428
Montgomery49321
White46714
Decatur44638
Knox4448
Miami4182
DeKalb41710
Gibson4134
Greene40235
Fayette40013
Jasper3722
Scott34310
Steuben3437
Sullivan32412
Jennings30512
Franklin28925
Posey2810
Clay2805
Orange27624
Ripley2698
Carroll26713
Wabash2517
Washington2481
Whitley2416
Wells2352
Jefferson2323
Starke2287
Fulton2262
Adams2233
Tipton21422
Huntington2003
Perry20014
Randolph1997
Spencer1913
Newton16210
Owen1611
Jay1560
Martin1520
Rush1464
Pike1281
Vermillion1190
Fountain1132
Pulaski1121
Blackford1052
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225