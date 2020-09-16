Clear

Venturing outside the Fox bubble, Trump faced voter questions and didn't sufficiently answer

A Black pastor who asked President Trump about his "Make America Great Again" slogan tells CNN's Don Lemon the President's response is what he expected.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Voters stood up and spoke the truth to President Trump on Tuesday night. And Trump had a very hard time coming out of his Fox bubble to face real questions. That's what made the ABC town hall so important to see.

So how did it go? Did the questioners feel like they were heard? Did they feel like the president addressed their concerns? I reached out to all the participants I could find as the taped town hall was broadcast on ABC. Several of the questioners were not easily Googleable. But three people responded right away, beginning with Carl Day, the Philadelphia pastor who asked Trump this question: "When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America?"

Trump talked about the pre-Covid economy and cited "tremendous African American support." Day pressed him for historical context. When was America "great?" Trump still didn't answer. "I don't feel like he adequately answered it," Day told me, "but essentially in doing so, he actually did. America was never great for black Americans in the ghetto."

The very first question

Paul Tubiana of Bethlehem, PA was the first questioner. He asked: "Mr. President, I voted for you in 2016. I'm a conservative, pro-life and diabetic. I've had to dodge people who don't care about social distancing and wearing face masks. I thought you were doing a good job with the pandemic response until about May 1. Then you took your foot off the gas pedal. Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?"

I held my breath. Trump has never been challenged about his mishandling of the pandemic quite like that before. Trump's initial response: "Well, we really didn't, Paul." And then he blamed China and promised that "we're within weeks of getting" a vaccine.

"He didn't answer anything," Tubiana told me afterward. "He was lying through his teeth."

Tubiana is like so many people: As the pandemic raged, "I was feeling scared, alone and powerless," he said. He said "there were failures of government on both sides of the aisle" last winter and spring, but he felt like Trump stopped providing leadership as the crisis continued from spring to summer. He said he thought Trump stuck to "canned responses" at the town hall.

Trump 'reanimated me to vote'

Ellesia Blaque, an English professor at Kutztown University, brought up health care: Blaque was born with sarcoidosis and said she'll die without the medication covered by her expensive insurance plan. Blaque asked what he is doing to protect people like her, and he dodged.

"He didn't answer my question," Blaque said.

She said she left the event fuming -- but resolved to do something about it. Going into the town hall, she said, she was "on the fence" about voting at all in 2020. That's why she qualified as an uncommitted voter by ABC's standard. But now, she said, "I'm going to vote for Biden." Trump "reanimated me to vote."

>> To be sure, other questioners may have been thrilled by the president's answers. These are the three participants who replied to me on deadline.

Notes and quotes about the town hall

-- One of WaPo's fact-checks: "Trump says he couldn't have slowed coronavirus, though experts have said he could..."

-- Daniel Dale's recap of a cringe-worthy moment toward the end of the town hall: "A crying voter tells Trump at length about how her mom, a fellow immigrant, died of cancer, and asks a question on her mom's behalf about immigration. Trump repeatedly talks about how her mom died of 'Covid.'"

-- The NYT's Maggie Haberman: "Trump, by only doing rallies and almost never doing town hall forums, has been insulated from the kind of voter interactions that usually help incumbents as they're running. But he craves adulation and many of his aides enable it, so this town hall is bracing for him."

-- The LAT's Chris Megerian: "It's striking how little new the president has to say. He's mostly recycling the same things he's been saying for months or years."

-- Susan Glasser: "Trump is like an American tourist abroad. He says the same thing over and over again, just getting louder each time, entirely unable to speak the language of his interlocutor or even trying."

-- Fox's framing on "The Ingraham Angle" right after the town hall ended: "ABC SPRINGS AMBUSH ON PRES TRUMP AT TOWN HALL." The not-so-subtle message: Stay on Fox, don't stray...

Views from the right and left...

Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis wrote: "Can you imagine Sleepy Joe answering these questions and being interrupted by George and even just following the conversation??"

When Trump criticized Joe Biden for not following through on a national mask mandate, Biden responded on Twitter, "To be clear: I am not currently president." Then he used the moment to ask for donations. Biden will have his turn in a town hall setting on CNN Thursday evening...

Darcy says Stephanopoulos was steamrolled

Oliver Darcy writes: "I found it rather maddening to watch the George Stephanopoulos special with Trump. Throughout the 90-minute town hall, he failed to ask obvious follow-up questions as POTUS rambled and spread misinfo. For instance, Trump repeatedly said that 'a lot of people think the masks are not good.' After letting him get away with that statement a couple times, Stephanopoulos finally asked Trump who has made that claim. Trump replied that 'waiters' had, handing the moderator an easy follow-up on a platter -- no pun intended. But Stephanopoulos apparently didn't find that answer worth interrogating, and he moved on. It was frustrating to see, especially after Jonathan Swan showed how effective it can be to just ask basic follow-ups."

>> Darcy adds: "I pictured viewers at home shouting at their TV sets. 'You have a health plan ready to go? WHY HAVEN'T YOU UNVEILED IT?' And so on..."

>> Olivia Nuzzi tweeted, "I understand you have to pick your battles when you interview this president. But so far, there's been very little follow up" to "Trump's most dishonest and confusing statements." Later, she said "Stephanopoulos's approach has been mostly passive, and even his interjections have been quite friendly. Whose interests does this serve?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Another Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Illinois High School football

Image

Parke Heritage South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Image

A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

Image

Hataway family still looking for answers

Image

Commissioners approve body scanner for juvenile center

Image

Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19

Image

Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students

Image

Police on the scene of a Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 264831

Reported Deaths: 8546
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1352745134
DuPage16123545
Lake15818481
Will12888367
Kane12135323
St. Clair6008178
Madison4946121
Winnebago4843148
McHenry4275117
Champaign405920
Peoria294844
McLean293118
Rock Island263268
Kankakee254072
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211542
Kendall181825
LaSalle150854
Tazewell139712
DeKalb132336
Coles124826
Macon122932
Williamson118327
Jackson115924
Boone96923
Clinton96119
Adams88810
Randolph8639
Effingham7511
Whiteside63819
Morgan59221
Grundy5865
Monroe58115
Henry5804
Ogle5745
Knox5273
Jefferson51937
Bureau4979
Vermilion4754
Union47324
Marion4360
Macoupin4356
Franklin4321
Stephenson4316
McDonough40415
Logan3901
Jersey36012
Woodford3554
Cass35011
Iroquois33619
Perry32313
Shelby3103
Christian3069
Lee3031
Montgomery28812
Warren2821
Livingston2704
Douglas2625
Crawford2611
Fayette2603
Bond2414
Lawrence2350
Wayne2194
Jo Daviess2152
Saline2133
Moultrie1963
Carroll1944
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1402
Wabash1331
Clay1320
Johnson1300
Fulton1250
Piatt1200
Mercer1185
Richland1174
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike1011
Menard980
Ford904
Massac851
De Witt831
Marshall740
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark461
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown290
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 106540

Reported Deaths: 3439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20147755
Lake9902308
Elkhart6066104
St. Joseph577296
Allen5652193
Hamilton4536108
Vanderburgh305524
Hendricks2562119
Johnson2208122
Monroe202636
Clark200353
Tippecanoe199813
Porter194043
Cass19119
Delaware174759
Vigo166820
Madison149774
LaPorte132437
Floyd124160
Howard123162
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112556
Warrick98731
Marshall96523
Boone93246
Dubois90918
Hancock87742
Noble85432
Grant82832
Jackson7229
Wayne71013
Henry70624
Morgan66536
Shelby64829
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59126
Clinton58511
Harrison53324
Putnam5078
Lawrence49328
Montgomery49321
White46614
Decatur44638
Knox4418
Miami4172
DeKalb4119
Greene40035
Fayette39813
Gibson3984
Jasper3722
Steuben3427
Scott34010
Sullivan32012
Jennings30412
Franklin28825
Posey2800
Clay2775
Orange27624
Ripley2678
Carroll26613
Wabash2517
Washington2451
Whitley2386
Wells2342
Jefferson2313
Starke2307
Fulton2242
Adams2223
Tipton21422
Perry20014
Huntington1993
Randolph1987
Spencer1883
Owen1611
Newton15910
Jay1540
Rush1474
Martin1460
Pike1261
Vermillion1190
Pulaski1131
Fountain1122
Blackford1032
Crawford960
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0224