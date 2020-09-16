Clear

Michael Caputo fits very well in the Trump administration

Article Image

Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo apologized to staffers for a rant in which he accused career government scientists of "sedition" and working to undermine President Donald Trump, multiple sources familiar with the situation told CNN. Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

The current craziest thing from Trumpworld involves Michael Caputo, who was installed in a key government job as the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, where a federal health official said Caputo is pressuring scientists to change their reports on the coronavirus pandemic.

As if the allegation isn't bad enough, Caputo, in a video on Sunday, spewed conspiracy theories and warned of looming armed conflict if Joe Biden doesn't concede to Donald Trump, saying, "And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin."

In a statement to CNN, Caputo said that he made the comments in the video while dealing with pressures stemming from he and his family being harassed recently. On Tuesday, Caputo apologized to his HHS staffers.

Still, the whole thing suggests, to me, that he's doing just what the boss wants.

As Trump drives for reelection, he will find new ways to continue shocking us with his deviance. Look at his recent comments on the killing of an Antifa activist by police who were attempting to arrest him. Trump seemed to suggest it was "retribution" because the activist was suspected of killing a right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon.

The President has also mused about an unconstitutional third term in office, and he has defied public health warnings to hold an indoor rally amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the rally, he said that he can be really "vicious."

Before Trump, no one would have imagined a US president saying or doing such things.

In both business and politics, Trump has long sought to grab attention with extreme behavior and comments ranging from using a fake persona to spread flattering lies about himself to his racist "birtherism" campaign, which involved specious claims that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States.

As president, he has all but ignored his obligation to lead with seriousness and tell the truth, opting instead for lies and distortions numbering, according to the Washington Post, in the tens of thousands. What is new now, as Trump revs up his campaign, is that he is aided by a team that shares his disdain for the truth and public service.

Gone are the Dudley Do-Right types like former defense secretary James Mattis and former chief of staff John Kelly, who fought against the President's worst impulses. In their place is a team of enablers who, much like members of a gangster's crew, share Trump's instincts and happily join in the mayhem under the big boss' protection.

As CNN has reported, a whistleblower alleges that acting Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf urged officials to tailor intelligence to fit the President's political agenda by downplaying the threat of Russian interference and instead focus more on gathering information on China and Iran.

The White House and DHS denied the allegations.

Over at the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr is not ruling out a preelection release of the results of a probe into the investigation of Russian election interference efforts in 2016. Barr's move is seemingly designed to support the President on the matter of Russia aiding him in the 2016 election. (A preelection release would violate department norms related to influencing elections.)

The push to release the findings is allegedly why Nora Dannehy, one member of the investigating team, recently resigned. According to her colleagues, she was motivated in part by her concern that Justice Department higher ups were pressuring the team for political reasons.

Meanwhile, at the Department of Health and Human Services, Caputo is doing his part to politically benefit the President. In its report on pressure from the HHS, Politico, citing a widely circulated internal email it obtained, quoted Paul Alexander complaining that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a nonpartisan agency, "appears to be writing hit pieces on the administration."

Alexander, Caputo's senior adviser, wanted the CDC to change papers it had published on school children and Covid-19 to align them with Trump's political position favoring school reopening. Alexander also tried to dictate statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health.

Caputo praised Alexander in a statement to CNN.

Although he may now be trying to blame his bizarre conspiracy comments on recent pressures, Caputo is no stranger to Trump-style antics.

For example, shortly after Caputo was appointed as the new HHS spokesman in April, CNN reported that he had deleted inflammatory posts from his Twitter account, including one on March 8 that suggested the pandemic was a hoax.

"Coronavirus is the Democrats' new Russia, their new Ukraine," he wrote. "And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems' strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?" (Hodgkinson was in reference to a man who wounded five people in a gunfire attack on a Republican baseball team practice.)

Around the time Caputo was appointed in April, the US had about 30,000 deaths. Caputo's coronavirus comment seems especially ill conceived and would, with another president, have made him ineligible for a post at HHS, but it marks him as a person perfectly suited for the Trump administration.

Others in the administration show a similar flair for chaos, ignoring their norms of their offices in order to serve a President who acts in the way of a criminal ringleader.

As Caputo and the others show their willingness to play the game like Trump, they bring to mind Trump's former lawyer and business affairs "fixer," Michael Cohen, who went to prison for lying to federal officials investigating his former boss.

In his new memoir, Cohen writes that he studied law so he could practice it "like a gangster." He writes fondly of the characters in the mafia movie "Goodfellas" and describes feeling thrilled by the rule breaking he witnessed and practiced. He called those who have replaced him, "wannabe fixers, sycophants willing to distort the truth and break the law in the service of the Boss."

The big difference, of course, is that Cohen worked for Trump the businessman and the others work for a President and wield the power of the executive. The damage they are doing affects the world and might not ever be repaired, even by an army of Dudley Do-Rights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Another Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Illinois High School football

Image

Parke Heritage South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Image

A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

Image

Hataway family still looking for answers

Image

Commissioners approve body scanner for juvenile center

Image

Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19

Image

Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students

Image

Police on the scene of a Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 264831

Reported Deaths: 8546
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1352745134
DuPage16123545
Lake15818481
Will12888367
Kane12135323
St. Clair6008178
Madison4946121
Winnebago4843148
McHenry4275117
Champaign405920
Peoria294844
McLean293118
Rock Island263268
Kankakee254072
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211542
Kendall181825
LaSalle150854
Tazewell139712
DeKalb132336
Coles124826
Macon122932
Williamson118327
Jackson115924
Boone96923
Clinton96119
Adams88810
Randolph8639
Effingham7511
Whiteside63819
Morgan59221
Grundy5865
Monroe58115
Henry5804
Ogle5745
Knox5273
Jefferson51937
Bureau4979
Vermilion4754
Union47324
Marion4360
Macoupin4356
Franklin4321
Stephenson4316
McDonough40415
Logan3901
Jersey36012
Woodford3554
Cass35011
Iroquois33619
Perry32313
Shelby3103
Christian3069
Lee3031
Montgomery28812
Warren2821
Livingston2704
Douglas2625
Crawford2611
Fayette2603
Bond2414
Lawrence2350
Wayne2194
Jo Daviess2152
Saline2133
Moultrie1963
Carroll1944
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1402
Wabash1331
Clay1320
Johnson1300
Fulton1250
Piatt1200
Mercer1185
Richland1174
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike1011
Menard980
Ford904
Massac851
De Witt831
Marshall740
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark461
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown290
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 106540

Reported Deaths: 3439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20147755
Lake9902308
Elkhart6066104
St. Joseph577296
Allen5652193
Hamilton4536108
Vanderburgh305524
Hendricks2562119
Johnson2208122
Monroe202636
Clark200353
Tippecanoe199813
Porter194043
Cass19119
Delaware174759
Vigo166820
Madison149774
LaPorte132437
Floyd124160
Howard123162
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112556
Warrick98731
Marshall96523
Boone93246
Dubois90918
Hancock87742
Noble85432
Grant82832
Jackson7229
Wayne71013
Henry70624
Morgan66536
Shelby64829
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59126
Clinton58511
Harrison53324
Putnam5078
Lawrence49328
Montgomery49321
White46614
Decatur44638
Knox4418
Miami4172
DeKalb4119
Greene40035
Fayette39813
Gibson3984
Jasper3722
Steuben3427
Scott34010
Sullivan32012
Jennings30412
Franklin28825
Posey2800
Clay2775
Orange27624
Ripley2678
Carroll26613
Wabash2517
Washington2451
Whitley2386
Wells2342
Jefferson2313
Starke2307
Fulton2242
Adams2223
Tipton21422
Perry20014
Huntington1993
Randolph1987
Spencer1883
Owen1611
Newton15910
Jay1540
Rush1474
Martin1460
Pike1261
Vermillion1190
Pulaski1131
Fountain1122
Blackford1032
Crawford960
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0224