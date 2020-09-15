Clear

Father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates dies at 94

Microsoft founder Bill Gates says the Food and Drug Administration lost credibility following their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Andy Rose, CNN

The father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates died Monday, according to his son. William Henry Gates II was 94 years old.

"We have all had a long time to reflect on just how lucky we are to have had this amazing man in our lives for so many years," Bill Gates wrote on his official blog.

The elder Gates was an Army veteran and a founding partner in a Seattle law firm, according his official biography.

Bill Gates said his father was critical in starting the charitable organization that has been Gates' central focus since he stepped away from running Microsoft.

"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would not be what it is today without my dad," Gates said.

Bill Gates' father served as co-chair of the foundation, which started in 2000.

The family statement does not give a cause of death, but says William Gates II had been in declining health.

"People used to ask my dad if he was the real Bill Gates," the tech magnate wrote. "The truth is, he was everything I try to be."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Another Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Valley Professionals and Union Health partner to open new clinic in Clinton

Image

A new program is starting at the Vigo County YMCA, and it'll have you dancing

Image

Hataway family still looking for answers

Image

Commissioners approve body scanner for juvenile center

Image

Vigo County Flagged by State Department of Health Regarding COVID-19

Image

Free Breakfast and Lunch for Vigo County Students

Image

Police on the scene of a Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51°

Image

Inmate Death at USP Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County School board gets a look at 2021 budget

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 264831

Reported Deaths: 8546
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1352745134
DuPage16123545
Lake15818481
Will12888367
Kane12135323
St. Clair6008178
Madison4946121
Winnebago4843148
McHenry4275117
Champaign405920
Peoria294844
McLean293118
Rock Island263268
Kankakee254072
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211542
Kendall181825
LaSalle150854
Tazewell139712
DeKalb132336
Coles124826
Macon122932
Williamson118327
Jackson115924
Boone96923
Clinton96119
Adams88810
Randolph8639
Effingham7511
Whiteside63819
Morgan59221
Grundy5865
Monroe58115
Henry5804
Ogle5745
Knox5273
Jefferson51937
Bureau4979
Vermilion4754
Union47324
Marion4360
Macoupin4356
Franklin4321
Stephenson4316
McDonough40415
Logan3901
Jersey36012
Woodford3554
Cass35011
Iroquois33619
Perry32313
Shelby3103
Christian3069
Lee3031
Montgomery28812
Warren2821
Livingston2704
Douglas2625
Crawford2611
Fayette2603
Bond2414
Lawrence2350
Wayne2194
Jo Daviess2152
Saline2133
Moultrie1963
Carroll1944
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1402
Wabash1331
Clay1320
Johnson1300
Fulton1250
Piatt1200
Mercer1185
Richland1174
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike1011
Menard980
Ford904
Massac851
De Witt831
Marshall740
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark461
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown290
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 106540

Reported Deaths: 3439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20147755
Lake9902308
Elkhart6066104
St. Joseph577296
Allen5652193
Hamilton4536108
Vanderburgh305524
Hendricks2562119
Johnson2208122
Monroe202636
Clark200353
Tippecanoe199813
Porter194043
Cass19119
Delaware174759
Vigo166820
Madison149774
LaPorte132437
Floyd124160
Howard123162
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112556
Warrick98731
Marshall96523
Boone93246
Dubois90918
Hancock87742
Noble85432
Grant82832
Jackson7229
Wayne71013
Henry70624
Morgan66536
Shelby64829
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59126
Clinton58511
Harrison53324
Putnam5078
Lawrence49328
Montgomery49321
White46614
Decatur44638
Knox4418
Miami4172
DeKalb4119
Greene40035
Fayette39813
Gibson3984
Jasper3722
Steuben3427
Scott34010
Sullivan32012
Jennings30412
Franklin28825
Posey2800
Clay2775
Orange27624
Ripley2678
Carroll26613
Wabash2517
Washington2451
Whitley2386
Wells2342
Jefferson2313
Starke2307
Fulton2242
Adams2223
Tipton21422
Perry20014
Huntington1993
Randolph1987
Spencer1883
Owen1611
Newton15910
Jay1540
Rush1474
Martin1460
Pike1261
Vermillion1190
Pulaski1131
Fountain1122
Blackford1032
Crawford960
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0224