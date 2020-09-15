Clear

Breonna Taylor settlement is not close to justice

Article Image

Tanika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, spoke after the city of Louisville, Kentucky, agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and institute a series of police reforms to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

On Tuesday, the City of Louisville, Kentucky, finally settled a wrongful death lawsuit in the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT shot dead in her own house by police officers who entered on a no-knock warrant. The settlement is for $12 million, every penny of which Taylor's family deserves, and not a single cent of which will bring her back.

It's an important step. But it's not justice.

Taylor was killed March 13 after plainclothes officers burst through her front door in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend, reasonably believing they were under attack from armed intruders, he said, grabbed his (legally owned) gun and fired. He hit a police officer in the thigh. Police responded with a spray of bullets, killing Taylor.

It was an avoidable death caused by police malpractice: surveillance so bad the cops didn't even know who was inside the house before they broke their way in, a total failure to follow basic safety protocols, and then panic from people who are trained to do better, and needless bloodshed.

The officers were supposed to announce themselves. They claim they did. Taylor's boyfriend and most others who were nearby say they didn't. (One who heard the raid as it happened said he heard the officers say "police" once.) An ambulance should have been on standby during the raid; the police had told it to leave.

As the raid descended into madness and bullets were flying, one detective, Brett Hankison, inexplicably ran into the parking lot and shot wildly through the patio door and window. He did not follow standard procedures, and has rightly been fired.

But the other officers in the raid still have their jobs. And no criminal charges have been filed.

As part of the settlement, the City of Louisville has pledged to exercise greater oversight on officers carrying out search warrants. This is important and necessary. And separately, the state attorney general is investigating, and a grand jury has reportedly been empaneled.

The settlement is much larger than what is usually paid out to victims of police violence. But it's the city that's paying (not the police officers who shot Taylor or their supervisors) -- and that usually means the taxpayers and other citizens. And even with the wrongful death settlement, the police and the city admit no wrongdoing in Taylor's death.

Taylor's family deserves that money. But it should be coming from the officers whose negligence, carelessness, and cowardice caused her death, not just the people of Louisville, to whom they are supposed to be accountable.

And even a settlement paid from officers' pockets wouldn't be enough. Advocates are rightly calling for the officers to face criminal charges. While the officers who shot from the hallway into the apartment were returning fire and therefore may have a case for self-defense, Hankison, who was not under fire in the parking lot, doesn't seem to.

At the very least, justice for Breonna Taylor would mean Hankison facing the justice system. Police officers pledge to uphold the law. A jury should hear whether Hankison broke it, and if he did, he should face legal consequences.

Nothing is going to bring Breonna Taylor, by all accounts a shining ray of light, back to life. Nothing can make her family and loved ones whole. But a transparent process of holding the officers who killed her accountable would at least begin to restore a modicum of trust between the police and the public for whom they work. It is the absolute least Breonna Taylor deserves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Another Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police on the scene of a Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51°

Image

Inmate Death at USP Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County School board gets a look at 2021 budget

Image

Washington, Indiana Police looking for a man who tried to force a teen into his vehicle

Image

Name of driver who crashed into Clay County home released

Image

Clay County a Sheriff's Deputy is under investigation

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bell returns to work

Image

VCSC looking to upgrade their band equipment

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 81

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 264831

Reported Deaths: 8546
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1352745134
DuPage16123545
Lake15818481
Will12888367
Kane12135323
St. Clair6008178
Madison4946121
Winnebago4843148
McHenry4275117
Champaign405920
Peoria294844
McLean293118
Rock Island263268
Kankakee254072
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211542
Kendall181825
LaSalle150854
Tazewell139712
DeKalb132336
Coles124826
Macon122932
Williamson118327
Jackson115924
Boone96923
Clinton96119
Adams88810
Randolph8639
Effingham7511
Whiteside63819
Morgan59221
Grundy5865
Monroe58115
Henry5804
Ogle5745
Knox5273
Jefferson51937
Bureau4979
Vermilion4754
Union47324
Marion4360
Macoupin4356
Franklin4321
Stephenson4316
McDonough40415
Logan3901
Jersey36012
Woodford3554
Cass35011
Iroquois33619
Perry32313
Shelby3103
Christian3069
Lee3031
Montgomery28812
Warren2821
Livingston2704
Douglas2625
Crawford2611
Fayette2603
Bond2414
Lawrence2350
Wayne2194
Jo Daviess2152
Saline2133
Moultrie1963
Carroll1944
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1402
Wabash1331
Clay1320
Johnson1300
Fulton1250
Piatt1200
Mercer1185
Richland1174
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike1011
Menard980
Ford904
Massac851
De Witt831
Marshall740
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander611
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton530
Stark461
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown290
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 106540

Reported Deaths: 3439
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20147755
Lake9902308
Elkhart6066104
St. Joseph577296
Allen5652193
Hamilton4536108
Vanderburgh305524
Hendricks2562119
Johnson2208122
Monroe202636
Clark200353
Tippecanoe199813
Porter194043
Cass19119
Delaware174759
Vigo166820
Madison149774
LaPorte132437
Floyd124160
Howard123162
Kosciusko115017
Bartholomew112556
Warrick98731
Marshall96523
Boone93246
Dubois90918
Hancock87742
Noble85432
Grant82832
Jackson7229
Wayne71013
Henry70624
Morgan66536
Shelby64829
LaGrange62711
Dearborn60828
Daviess59126
Clinton58511
Harrison53324
Putnam5078
Lawrence49328
Montgomery49321
White46614
Decatur44638
Knox4418
Miami4172
DeKalb4119
Greene40035
Fayette39813
Gibson3984
Jasper3722
Steuben3427
Scott34010
Sullivan32012
Jennings30412
Franklin28825
Posey2800
Clay2775
Orange27624
Ripley2678
Carroll26613
Wabash2517
Washington2451
Whitley2386
Wells2342
Jefferson2313
Starke2307
Fulton2242
Adams2223
Tipton21422
Perry20014
Huntington1993
Randolph1987
Spencer1883
Owen1611
Newton15910
Jay1540
Rush1474
Martin1460
Pike1261
Vermillion1190
Pulaski1131
Fountain1122
Blackford1032
Crawford960
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union750
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0224