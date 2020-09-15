Clear

Another presidential assault on science as fires and pandemic rage

President Trump visited California and met with officials about the massive wildfires afflicting the state, and cast doubt on the science behind the climate crisis.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

A defining trait of Donald Trump's presidency is his incessant destruction of reason, evidence and science in the service of his personal whims, conspiratorial mindset and political requirements.

On a day when Democratic nominee Joe Biden branded him a "climate arsonist" and global warming burst to the center of the campaign, Trump again ditched research and data for his own wild hunches and odd theories about California's wildfires. And his counter-factual tendencies, which are responsible for widespread harm but are nevertheless embraced by supporters as germane to Trump's political brand, were at work on multiple fronts Monday with America under assault from concurrent crises.

As wildfires swept across the West, causing dozens of deaths, destroying property and polluting the air with smoke, Trump abruptly shut down an official who warned that climate change was fueling the flames -- by saying the weather would soon start "getting cooler." Even by his own standards, it was one of the President's most shocking comments on global warming -- which he has previously referred to as a "hoax."

A hurricane barreling toward New Orleans, meanwhile, revived memories of Trump's reported Sharpie doctoring of a government weather map to back up his false claim that Hurricane Dorian was headed to Alabama. Reaction is also building to reports that the White House has put a global warming skeptic in a leadership role at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, which is responsible for much of the climate research produced by the government.

New reports emerged, meanwhile, of the President's spinners trying to cook the facts on the pandemic, about which he misled the nation and which will soon claim its 200,000th American partly as a result. Trump continued to flout epidemiological guidelines by cramming people into indoor events that risked spreading Covid-19, exacerbating disbelief and extreme frustration among medical experts. At a Latino outreach event, the President was the only person in a packed room who was socially distanced -- granting himself protection that his campaign stops are denying attendees.

'I don't think the science knows'

These were just the latest occasions when a President who harbors bizarre theories on health, the environment and other issues -- often distilled from conservative media conspiracy theorists -- has turned away from the world-leading science and expertise that solidified US global leadership.

For years, Trump has rejected the counsel of his own intelligence services and preferred propaganda from US adversary Russia. He pushed discredited therapies for Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine, that federal regulators spurned. His Environmental Protection Agency has sent a wrecking ball through regulations meant to save the planet. He withdrew from the Paris climate accord to accommodate his embrace of fossil fuel polluters and has overturned fuel efficiency standards for cars.

But Trump's visit to California for a briefing on the fires that have consumed more than 3 million acres in a record year and have also ravaged other Western states was perhaps his most stunning climate change intervention yet.

Trump doubled down on his theory that a failure to rake forest floors was responsible for creating tinderbox conditions. He cited an unnamed foreign leader who he claimed said they had mitigated their "explosive trees" problem by managing forest floors.

A consensus of scientific evidence has found that while forest management is important, longer dry seasons and warmer weather, including at night, are worsening forest fires in places like California. A study last year in the journal Earth's Future found that between 1972 and 2018, California saw "a fivefold increase in annual burned area" and that "increased summer forest‐fire area very likely occurred due to increased atmospheric aridity caused by warming."

Trump has no time for such science. After Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged there needed to be more brush clearance, he also asked the President to "respect" the scientific consensus that "climate change is real."

When another local official told Trump it was time to take "our head out of the sand" by relying on the forest management excuse, the President pounced.

"It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump responded.

"I wish science agreed with you," the official replied.

"I don't think science knows, actually," Trump said, closing the official down.

The exchange was a flagrant example of how the President simply dismisses any information that does not fit his preconceived idea of a problem. While many of Trump's opinions do seem uninformed and not shaped by the almost limitless resources of the federal government, there is also a clear political motivation underscoring his responses.

The President has fixed priorities: For instance, promoting big oil companies. Accepting that climate change is real would require him to take some steps to address it. Since he is loath to do so, the President finds that ignoring the problem -- and using his propagandistic Twitter feed, which is a gusher of misinformation and falsehoods -- suits him better.

Trump's dismissal of science is a power move

Rejecting the advice of highly educated scientists and expert government bureaucrats also sits well with the President's political image as an outsider and scourge of elite political, academic and scientific establishments. It helps to solidify his bond with supporters, who prize that image and may themselves share Trump's reluctance to accept changes to traditional lifestyles -- which a national effort to combat global warming, for instance, might entail.

As such, Trump's dismissal of science and fact is not just a personality trait, it's also a key factor in the method he uses to build, wield and cling to power.

A similar sequence of events has played out during the pandemic -- a once-in-a-century disaster that, as Bob Woodward shows in his new book, Trump decided to downplay to Americans for his own personal reasons in an election year.

Trump's longtime hostility to mask wearing -- which scientific experts say is critical to slowing the spread of the virus -- was clearly rooted in hostility to what many of his supporters see as an infringement of individual rights.

Trump then ignored science when he pushed states to reopen before the pathogen had been suppressed -- a development that helped unleash a wave of sickness and death across the Sun Belt. Now, Trump's indoor campaign events, like a crammed rally in Nevada on Sunday, are a huge act of defiance against the scientific community and the counsel of experts -- another political play.

"The nerve he has, to hold that kind of rally. I'm speechless." Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday.

A scientific 'bible' corrupted by politics

In a fresh indication of how Trump's political allies appear to be working his will inside government agencies that once prided themselves on their political neutrality, The New York Times first reported an extraordinary outburst on Sunday by Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official.

Caputo, who confirmed to CNN the statements made during a live video hosted on his personal Facebook page, accused career government scientists of "sedition" in their response to the coronavirus. He also claimed without evidence in the video that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts had become "political animals" and given up science. A federal health official told CNN on Saturday that Caputo's communications team pushed to change the language of weekly science reports released by the CDC in a story first reported by Politico.

The news came as another body blow to scientists dealing with the pandemic.

"I find it abhorrent that political influences are trying and perhaps successfully inserting themselves into the CDC communications, which have always been a model of science-based rectitude, very, very rigorous," Dr. William Schaffner, an internationally renowned infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

"They are the bible that everybody in public health reads not only in this country but around the world. We can't have them contaminated with politics."

On the pandemic, and many other issues for which the US government was once counted upon for reasoned, scientific problem solving, it's too late for that.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 263459

Reported Deaths: 8541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1348015133
DuPage16022545
Lake15776481
Will12820367
Kane12081323
St. Clair5983178
Madison4908119
Winnebago4790148
McHenry4258117
Champaign403520
McLean290918
Peoria289844
Rock Island261067
Kankakee252872
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211342
Kendall180625
LaSalle149654
Tazewell138112
DeKalb131736
Coles123726
Macon122432
Williamson116027
Jackson114424
Boone95523
Clinton95019
Adams87610
Randolph8548
Effingham7441
Whiteside63419
Morgan59121
Monroe58115
Grundy5795
Henry5764
Ogle5615
Knox5253
Jefferson51337
Bureau4899
Union47124
Vermilion4704
Macoupin4326
Franklin4271
Marion4270
Stephenson4246
McDonough40415
Logan3861
Jersey35612
Cass35111
Woodford3514
Iroquois33519
Perry32013
Christian3059
Shelby3043
Lee2991
Montgomery28712
Warren2821
Livingston2664
Douglas2605
Crawford2551
Fayette2553
Lawrence2330
Bond2314
Wayne2184
Jo Daviess2122
Saline2113
Moultrie1963
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Carroll1594
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1372
Wabash1331
Johnson1300
Clay1290
Fulton1190
Piatt1190
Mercer1185
Richland1164
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike991
Menard950
Ford864
Massac831
De Witt751
Marshall710
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander601
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton520
Stark451
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown260
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 105804

Reported Deaths: 3438
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20065754
Lake9852308
Elkhart6041104
St. Joseph572396
Allen5627193
Hamilton4514108
Vanderburgh302724
Hendricks2546120
Johnson2189122
Tippecanoe199113
Monroe198636
Clark197753
Porter192643
Cass19119
Delaware171759
Vigo164920
Madison148774
LaPorte131537
Floyd122060
Howard121962
Kosciusko114317
Bartholomew112156
Marshall95823
Warrick95731
Boone92746
Dubois90718
Hancock88042
Noble85032
Grant81732
Jackson7219
Henry70324
Wayne70013
Morgan66036
Shelby64629
LaGrange62611
Dearborn60228
Daviess58626
Clinton58411
Harrison52924
Putnam5028
Lawrence49227
Montgomery49221
White46614
Decatur44238
Knox4348
Miami4162
DeKalb4049
Fayette39513
Greene39335
Gibson3844
Jasper3702
Scott33810
Steuben3377
Sullivan31912
Jennings30312
Franklin28725
Posey2790
Orange27524
Clay2725
Carroll26513
Ripley2658
Wabash2497
Washington2431
Whitley2376
Wells2312
Jefferson2303
Starke2277
Fulton2232
Adams2203
Tipton21322
Perry19914
Huntington1983
Randolph1967
Spencer1823
Owen1611
Newton15510
Jay1530
Rush1464
Martin1410
Pike1261
Vermillion1170
Pulaski1111
Fountain1092
Blackford972
Crawford940
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union730
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224