Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The world may never consume more oil than in 2019, BP says

CNN's John Defterios speaks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo about the impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: by Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Demand for oil may have peaked last year, according to BP, which says the global market for crude might never recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new report published on Monday, the company lays out three scenarios for energy demand, all of which forecast a decline in demand for oil over the next 30 years. The scale and pace of the decline will be driven by the increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation, BP said.

In a "business-as-usual" scenario, in which government policies and social preferences evolve in the same way as in the recent past, oil demand picks up slightly following the coronavirus hit, but then plateaus around 2025 and starts to decline after 2030.

In two other scenarios, in which governments take more aggressive steps to curb carbon emissions and there are significant shifts in societal behavior, demand for oil never fully recovers from the decline caused by the pandemic. That would mean that oil demand peaked in 2019.

The new report is a major change from last year, when BP expected growth in oil demand to continue into the 2030s.

The shift reflects the profound effect that the pandemic, which brought travel and manufacturing to a near standstill, has had on global energy markets. Analysts think the crisis will accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable forms of energy, particularly as governments and investors heap pressure on companies to tackle the climate crisis amid growing evidence of its devastating effects.

A second wave of coronavirus, which is causing some governments to tighten restrictions once again, also increases the likelihood that behavioral changes become permanent. For example, BP thinks that increased working from home may persist, weakening demand for travel.

A resurgence of the virus will also weigh on economic activity. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Monday that world oil demand is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2021 than it thought a month ago. It also forecast an even steeper contraction in demand this year than previously predicted.

Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told CNN Business' John Defterios that that the global economy is recovering at a slower pace than OPEC had earlier projected. But the organization is still expecting demand to rise in the first half of 2021.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that the worst is over and that what we are facing is a recovery," Barkindo said. "But the shape and form of that recovery is still of some contention."

Investors demand climate action

BP is less bullish, which is why it is trying to pivot away from oil after a century of exploration. This week the company will provide investors with more detail on its new strategy, which involves a 10-fold increase in annual low carbon investments to $5 billion by 2030, when it expects its oil and gas production to have fallen by 40% from 2019 levels.

''As difficult steps go, BP's pirouette from traditional oil company to green energy giant ranks among the more challenging," Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note to clients.

"The company still produces 2.6 million barrels of oil a day, and making an abrupt heel-turn away from its core business towards renewables could see investors used to steady returns, leaving their seats and heading for the exit," she added.

At the same time, some investors want to see more action from companies such as BP, Chevron, BHP and ExxonMobil.

These firms, together with 157 others deemed the world's worst polluters, were sent a letter on Monday from a group representing investors with more than $47 trillion in assets, calling on them to put in place strategies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Climate Action 100+ said the companies are collectively responsible for up to 80% of global industrial greenhouse gas emissions. The group said it will publish a report evaluating the progress made by companies next year in order to inform investment strategies.

"The benchmark will ensure it's clear which companies are acting on climate change as a business-critical issue," Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the London-based Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change said in a statement. "Investors will be paying particular attention to those shown to be falling short," she added.

— John Defterios contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FSA awarded grant, First responders will soon see more counseling services available

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 81

Image

Association launches number for school work help

Image

Griffin Bike Park Festival

Image

Coffee with Mystics series

Image

Ride for Susie's Place

Image

'Eat in the Streets' has successful weekend

Image

Human remains found in Daviess county

Image

Child thrown into yard when car crashes into home

Image

Soliday fundraiser

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 263459

Reported Deaths: 8541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1348015133
DuPage16022545
Lake15776481
Will12820367
Kane12081323
St. Clair5983178
Madison4908119
Winnebago4790148
McHenry4258117
Champaign403520
McLean290918
Peoria289844
Rock Island261067
Kankakee252872
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211342
Kendall180625
LaSalle149654
Tazewell138112
DeKalb131736
Coles123726
Macon122432
Williamson116027
Jackson114424
Boone95523
Clinton95019
Adams87610
Randolph8548
Effingham7441
Whiteside63419
Morgan59121
Monroe58115
Grundy5795
Henry5764
Ogle5615
Knox5253
Jefferson51337
Bureau4899
Union47124
Vermilion4704
Macoupin4326
Franklin4271
Marion4270
Stephenson4246
McDonough40415
Logan3861
Jersey35612
Cass35111
Woodford3514
Iroquois33519
Perry32013
Christian3059
Shelby3043
Lee2991
Montgomery28712
Warren2821
Livingston2664
Douglas2605
Crawford2551
Fayette2553
Lawrence2330
Bond2314
Wayne2184
Jo Daviess2122
Saline2113
Moultrie1963
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Carroll1594
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1372
Wabash1331
Johnson1300
Clay1290
Fulton1190
Piatt1190
Mercer1185
Richland1164
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike991
Menard950
Ford864
Massac831
De Witt751
Marshall710
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander601
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton520
Stark451
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown260
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 105804

Reported Deaths: 3438
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20065754
Lake9852308
Elkhart6041104
St. Joseph572396
Allen5627193
Hamilton4514108
Vanderburgh302724
Hendricks2546120
Johnson2189122
Tippecanoe199113
Monroe198636
Clark197753
Porter192643
Cass19119
Delaware171759
Vigo164920
Madison148774
LaPorte131537
Floyd122060
Howard121962
Kosciusko114317
Bartholomew112156
Marshall95823
Warrick95731
Boone92746
Dubois90718
Hancock88042
Noble85032
Grant81732
Jackson7219
Henry70324
Wayne70013
Morgan66036
Shelby64629
LaGrange62611
Dearborn60228
Daviess58626
Clinton58411
Harrison52924
Putnam5028
Lawrence49227
Montgomery49221
White46614
Decatur44238
Knox4348
Miami4162
DeKalb4049
Fayette39513
Greene39335
Gibson3844
Jasper3702
Scott33810
Steuben3377
Sullivan31912
Jennings30312
Franklin28725
Posey2790
Orange27524
Clay2725
Carroll26513
Ripley2658
Wabash2497
Washington2431
Whitley2376
Wells2312
Jefferson2303
Starke2277
Fulton2232
Adams2203
Tipton21322
Perry19914
Huntington1983
Randolph1967
Spencer1823
Owen1611
Newton15510
Jay1530
Rush1464
Martin1410
Pike1261
Vermillion1170
Pulaski1111
Fountain1092
Blackford972
Crawford940
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union730
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224