Clear

Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev in five sets at US Open for first Grand Slam title

2020 US Open Champion Dominic Thiem sits down with CNN to talk about his epic comeback, the feeling of winning his first major, and playing against his friend Alexander Zverev.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Ravi Ubha, CNN

A unique US Open ended with, fittingly, a final out of the ordinary.

Dominic Thiem became the first player in the Open Era, which began in 1968, to rally from two sets down and win a US Open final when he beat his friend, Alexander Zverev, 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (6) in New York on Sunday.

It hadn't been done altogether since 1949.

And there were more firsts. The popular Austrian became the first new men's grand slam champion since Marin Cilic in 2014 and it was the first fifth-set tiebreak in a final at the US Open.

Thiem somehow prevailed in the four-hour classic despite appearing to suffer from leg cramps in the tiebreak.

"We started to know each other back in 2014 and straight away started to develop a great friendship," Thiem said during the trophy presentation. "We've made great things happen on the court and off the court. It's amazing how far our journey brought us, to share this moment. I wish we could have two winners today. We both deserved it."

Zverev, incredibly, lost from two sets up after coming from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals. Further, the German led by a break in the third but more devastatingly for him, couldn't serve out the encounter at 5-3 in the fifth.

You could understand his tears during the trophy presentation. Both his parents tested positive for the coronavirus, he said, and couldn't be with him in New York.

"I miss them," he said, before stepping away from the microphone. "Man, this is tough. I'm sure they're sitting at home and even though I lost, they're pretty proud."

A tournament marked by comebacks

Perhaps Thiem's comeback wasn't entirely a surprise, since huge comebacks marked the tournament's previous two days. After Zverev turned the tables on Friday, in Saturday's women's finale Naomi Osaka overcame a set and nearly 3-0 hole to top Victoria Azarenka.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both skipped the same major for the first time since 1999 and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round for hitting a ball that inadvertently struck a line judge in the throat.

But even more unusual, yet understandable, than that this year was the US Open being held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic but with a bubble in place.

Thiem might have benefited from the absences of the legendary Big Three, but the 27-year-old has downed each of them at least four times.

A grand slam title was coming, given his spot in three other finals at majors.

Thiem will no doubt be asked by reporters if an Achilles injury he suffered in the semifinals against 2019 finalist Daniil Medvedev contributed to his nervy, lethargic start on Arthur Ashe Stadium. He wouldn't be the type to say if it was, however. He simply might have felt the pressure of being the significant favorite given his better ranking and 7-2 record against Zverev.

But the seventh-ranked Zverev -- who struggled early in his previous two matches as the sizable favorite -- cruised in the opening two sets in his first grand slam final.

When the ATP produced its NextGen slogan several years ago to promote its young stars, he was the head of the class.

A match with plenty of twists

The 23-year-old clocked serves in excess of 130 miles per hour, one forehand topped 100 miles per hour and he combined attacking tennis with counterpunching. He even successfully served and volleyed, taking advantage of Thiem's deep return position. But 15 double faults eventually undid him.

The lone dicey moment for Zverev in the first two sets came midway in the second. A combination of bold tennis from Thiem and the double faults from Zverev -- they have been an issue for him -- saw a 5-1 lead dwindle to 5-4.

On his fifth set point, though, Zverev officially took a two-set advantage. It got even better for him when he broke for 2-1 in the third.

Now faced with the pressure of trying to close out a grand slam final, Zverev's level dropped and Thiem's rose.

Thiem immediately broke and then broke again at 5-4 to prompt a fourth set.

Thiem set up a break point at 2-3 after winning one of the rallies of the tournament, speedily defending around the court before hitting a forehand passing shot down the line. In the absence of the fans his entourage roared him on. He didn't break there but did so at 4-3.

Thiem has the ability to steamroll opponents with his power game and when he broke for 1-0 in the fifth, it seemed like it was about to happen once again.

But suddenly in the position of favorite, as he was at the start, he buckled for 1-1.

Roller coaster fifth set

Then came another terrific rally, at 0-15. This time it was Zverev defending heroically before engineering a volley winner off a fierce Thiem backhand.

Zverev routinely pressured Thiem on serve thereafter and got his reward at 4-3. As the pressure continued to shift so did the score. Zverev was broken at 5-3 and Thiem produced magic to escape from 15-30 at 4-5, capping the game with a sizzling forehand pass.

Zverev sagged and erred on a forehand to trail 5-6.

But the twists weren't over.

Thiem was ailing, calling for the trainer. He wasn't moving freely, was broken himself and fell behind by an early mini-break in the tiebreak.

Two Zverev double faults gifted him a reprieve and Thiem built a 6-4 lead. The first two match points were erased. On the first, Thiem missed a forehand sitter with Zverev stranded.

But at 6-6, he ripped another passing shot to earn a third championship point. He then sealed it on a Zverev backhand error and sunk to the court.

Thiem joked that he might have to call Andy Murray if he lost Sunday, since the Scot fell in his first four grand slam finals before breaking through.

He might still want to call Murray. They can chat about what it feels like to hoist a major trophy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 81

Image

Association launches number for school work help

Image

Griffin Bike Park Festival

Image

Coffee with Mystics series

Image

Ride for Susie's Place

Image

'Eat in the Streets' has successful weekend

Image

Human remains found in Daviess county

Image

Child thrown into yard when car crashes into home

Image

Soliday fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 263459

Reported Deaths: 8541
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1348015133
DuPage16022545
Lake15776481
Will12820367
Kane12081323
St. Clair5983178
Madison4908119
Winnebago4790148
McHenry4258117
Champaign403520
McLean290918
Peoria289844
Rock Island261067
Kankakee252872
Unassigned2138232
Sangamon211342
Kendall180625
LaSalle149654
Tazewell138112
DeKalb131736
Coles123726
Macon122432
Williamson116027
Jackson114424
Boone95523
Clinton95019
Adams87610
Randolph8548
Effingham7441
Whiteside63419
Morgan59121
Monroe58115
Grundy5795
Henry5764
Ogle5615
Knox5253
Jefferson51337
Bureau4899
Union47124
Vermilion4704
Macoupin4326
Franklin4271
Marion4270
Stephenson4246
McDonough40415
Logan3861
Jersey35612
Cass35111
Woodford3514
Iroquois33519
Perry32013
Christian3059
Shelby3043
Lee2991
Montgomery28712
Warren2821
Livingston2664
Douglas2605
Crawford2551
Fayette2553
Lawrence2330
Bond2314
Wayne2184
Jo Daviess2122
Saline2113
Moultrie1963
Greene1832
Cumberland1824
Jasper1807
Hancock1702
Carroll1594
Washington1581
White1490
Pulaski1481
Clark1372
Wabash1331
Johnson1300
Clay1290
Fulton1190
Piatt1190
Mercer1185
Richland1164
Mason1091
Edgar1043
Pike991
Menard950
Ford864
Massac831
De Witt751
Marshall710
Gallatin682
Scott620
Alexander601
Henderson600
Edwards550
Hamilton520
Stark451
Calhoun340
Schuyler340
Putnam310
Brown260
Hardin260
Pope231
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 105804

Reported Deaths: 3438
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20065754
Lake9852308
Elkhart6041104
St. Joseph572396
Allen5627193
Hamilton4514108
Vanderburgh302724
Hendricks2546120
Johnson2189122
Tippecanoe199113
Monroe198636
Clark197753
Porter192643
Cass19119
Delaware171759
Vigo164920
Madison148774
LaPorte131537
Floyd122060
Howard121962
Kosciusko114317
Bartholomew112156
Marshall95823
Warrick95731
Boone92746
Dubois90718
Hancock88042
Noble85032
Grant81732
Jackson7219
Henry70324
Wayne70013
Morgan66036
Shelby64629
LaGrange62611
Dearborn60228
Daviess58626
Clinton58411
Harrison52924
Putnam5028
Lawrence49227
Montgomery49221
White46614
Decatur44238
Knox4348
Miami4162
DeKalb4049
Fayette39513
Greene39335
Gibson3844
Jasper3702
Scott33810
Steuben3377
Sullivan31912
Jennings30312
Franklin28725
Posey2790
Orange27524
Clay2725
Carroll26513
Ripley2658
Wabash2497
Washington2431
Whitley2376
Wells2312
Jefferson2303
Starke2277
Fulton2232
Adams2203
Tipton21322
Perry19914
Huntington1983
Randolph1967
Spencer1823
Owen1611
Newton15510
Jay1530
Rush1464
Martin1410
Pike1261
Vermillion1170
Pulaski1111
Fountain1092
Blackford972
Crawford940
Brown913
Parke882
Benton870
Ohio757
Union730
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224