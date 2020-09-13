2 Los Angeles County deputies are 'fighting for their lives' after being shot in Compton

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot and critically injured Saturday night, officials say.

"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle," a sheriff's department tweet read. "Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference Saturday night that the shooting in Compton was done "in a cowardly fashion" and that both deputies were being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.

Capt. Kent Wegener said the shooting took place at 7 p.m. Wegener said the suspect approached from behind the deputies' vehicle and walked along the passenger side. He acted as if he was going to walk past the car, raised a pistol and shot multiple times hitting both deputies, Wegener said.

Video of the incident, tweeted by the LASD, appears to show an individual in dark clothing walking up to the deputies' car, firing a gun into the car and running away.

The two officers -- a 31-year-old mother and 24-year-old -- were taken to a local hospital and are "both still fighting for their lives," LASD said. Both deputies were sworn in 14 months ago, Villanueva said.

"This is just a somber reminder that this is a dangerous job, and actions and words have consequences. Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement," Villanueva said. "It pisses me off, it dismays me at the same time. There's no pretty way to say it."

FBI Los Angeles has offered resources and "stands ready to assist" in response to the attack, the agency tweeted.

US Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted he was praying for the two deputies.

"Every day, law enforcement officers put themselves at risk to protect our community," his tweet read. "I hope the perpetrator of this cowardly attack can be quickly brought to justice."