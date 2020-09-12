Clear

This Ravens superfan died at 14. His face will fill the seats on Sunday

Sonsy Gaba's Ravens superfan son, Mo, died of cancer in July. He was 14-years-old. His face will fill the Ravens stadium stands on Sunday.

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Walking into the rows of purple seats at the Baltimore Ravens' stadium, a mother saw a sea of repeating cardboard faces.

Sonsy Gaba covered her masked face when she saw hundreds of images of her son, Mo, who was a Ravens superfan. The 14-year-old lost his battle with cancer in July.

Section 146 of M&T Bank Stadium is filled with 575 cutouts of Mo, the Ravens said in a statement. One other special cutout joined him: his mother, who had been by his side throughout it all.

"It's just hard to believe that my son left behind a legacy and just him being himself," Gaba said in a video posted online by the Ravens. "He did nothing out of the ordinary and what he did in 14 years of his life, like, I can't help but be proud of him."

Come Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, fans will get to see the section and a specially decorated end zone, with the M and O in Baltimore painted in gold to stand out.

The section was officially dubbed "Mo's Rows," the team said in a statement. The rows of Mo will stay until fans attend and after that the team is looking for a way to represent him when fans return, the team said.

It "serves as a tribute to the young fan who, with his positive outlook and zest for life, captured the hearts of countless Baltimoreans," the team said.

Gaba, who battled cancer four times and was born blind, made headlines last year when he became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick using a draft card written in Braille.

The teen was a regular caller to Baltimore sports radio stations. His big invite to announce the pick came after calling in to sports station 98 Rock in April 2019 to discuss the draft.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was on the line and invited Gaba to announce the team's fourth-round draft pick later that week. Harbaugh promised to roll out the red carpet for the superfan.

"What? Really? I've never done that before," the teen said with a big smile on his face. "I would like to do that, yeah."

Gaba is excited for Sunday's game, when Mo gets his name in the end zone for everyone to see.

"To see his name in the end zone at this game ... it's going to be a great moment," she said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Mostly cloudy today with storms this evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Flora vs Parke Heritage

Image

OV Edgewood

Image

Mitchell vs Eastern Greene

Image

Wash vs ND

Image

NV vs Linton

Image

North Put vs Sullivan

Image

Northview West Vigo

Image

BELL GAME VO

Image

Drought conditions in the Wabash Valley may lead to increased wildfire risk

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 259879

Reported Deaths: 8505
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1336865112
DuPage15826544
Lake15583477
Will12681367
Kane11965321
St. Clair5924178
Madison4780117
Winnebago4731148
McHenry4203116
Champaign387620
McLean282718
Peoria277643
Rock Island255867
Kankakee247572
Unassigned2140232
Sangamon207842
Kendall178625
LaSalle145754
Tazewell133612
DeKalb129836
Coles120426
Macon118230
Williamson112626
Jackson112024
Boone95323
Clinton92219
Adams85710
Randolph8338
Effingham7261
Whiteside62419
Morgan58421
Henry5684
Monroe56415
Grundy5625
Ogle5545
Knox5113
Jefferson50437
Bureau4829
Union46024
Vermilion4344
Macoupin4236
Stephenson4176
Franklin4071
Marion4030
Logan3781
McDonough37815
Jersey34912
Cass34511
Woodford3384
Iroquois32719
Perry31413
Lee2941
Christian2919
Shelby2893
Montgomery27912
Warren2791
Livingston2584
Douglas2495
Fayette2433
Bond2234
Crawford2161
Lawrence2100
Jo Daviess2042
Saline2003
Moultrie1873
Greene1822
Cumberland1764
Jasper1757
Wayne1713
Hancock1702
Carroll1574
Washington1481
Pulaski1451
White1440
Wabash1301
Johnson1280
Clark1252
Clay1200
Mercer1145
Fulton1110
Mason1031
Piatt1020
Edgar993
Richland994
Pike951
Menard920
Ford824
Massac781
Gallatin672
De Witt641
Marshall630
Henderson590
Scott580
Alexander561
Edwards520
Hamilton500
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Putnam280
Brown260
Hardin240
Pope231
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 103505

Reported Deaths: 3420
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19549754
Lake9732307
Elkhart5937103
St. Joseph560196
Allen5519189
Hamilton4369107
Vanderburgh293223
Hendricks2511119
Johnson2130122
Clark194753
Tippecanoe190213
Cass19009
Porter188643
Monroe183436
Delaware167858
Vigo162619
Madison145774
LaPorte129337
Howard118962
Floyd118459
Kosciusko112717
Bartholomew110756
Marshall94823
Warrick92231
Boone91246
Dubois89617
Hancock85842
Noble85032
Grant79532
Jackson7199
Henry68623
Wayne68613
Shelby64229
Morgan63536
LaGrange62111
Dearborn60228
Clinton57911
Daviess57025
Harrison52624
Lawrence48627
Montgomery48521
Putnam4778
White46513
Decatur43838
Knox4238
Miami4102
DeKalb3938
Fayette39313
Greene38735
Gibson3674
Jasper3622
Scott33510
Steuben3257
Sullivan31611
Jennings29712
Franklin28525
Clay2695
Posey2650
Orange26324
Carroll26213
Ripley2628
Washington2441
Wabash2377
Whitley2376
Wells2292
Jefferson2273
Starke2217
Fulton2172
Tipton21222
Adams2113
Perry19814
Huntington1943
Randolph1947
Spencer1783
Owen1571
Newton15210
Jay1490
Rush1444
Martin1400
Pike1181
Vermillion1160
Fountain1082
Pulaski1061
Blackford932
Brown923
Crawford880
Parke872
Benton850
Ohio757
Union710
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224