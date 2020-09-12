Clear

Ohio college students were cited after hosting a house party despite testing positive for Covid-19

Six students at Miami University in Ohio were cited for violating a city ordinance on mass gatherings after they held a house party despite at least one of them testing positive for Covid-19, according to police records.

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Six students at Miami University in Ohio were cited for violating a city ordinance on mass gatherings after they held a house party despite at least one of them testing positive for Covid-19, according to police records.

Body camera video from the Oxford Police Department shows an officer approaching a group of men gathered on the porch of a home near the university's campus on September 5, asking them who lives there.

"I'm assuming you probably know why I want to talk to you, right?" the officer asks.

One student replies that eight people lived in the house, and that at the time, about 20 people were inside. Both indoor and outdoor mass gatherings in Oxford involving people who don't live together are limited to 10 people, per the city's ordinance.

The officer tells the student to disperse the crowd gathered at the house, and eventually asks to see his ID. After scanning it, he calls the student over.

"I've never seen this before, there's an input on the computer that you tested positive for Covid?" the officer asks.

"Yes," the student answered, adding "This was, um, a week ago."

The officer asks the student whether he was supposed to be quarantining, and the student said that's why he was at home.

"Do you have other people here and you're positive for Covid? You see the problem?" the officer asks.

Other people at the house had also tested positive for the virus, the student told the officer.

"This is what we're trying to prevent, you know? We want to keep this town open," the officer says, with a sigh. "... So, you're not quarantining if you're mixing with other people."

Six people, five of whom lived at the house, were issued a citation, according to the police report. The Oxford Police Department told CNN in an email that fines for the citations start at $500.

Five of those cited are listed in Miami University's web directory as students. The police report indicates that the sixth person identified himself as a student who had moved in with his parents and was visiting for the weekend.

Colleges have struggled to curb parties

Miami University declined to comment on the matter, citing federal privacy laws, but added that students who violate quarantine orders or the city ordinance on mass gatherings would face disciplinary action.

The university announced on Tuesday that it would resume in-person and hybrid classes on September 21, after having had all virtual classes since August 17.

Colleges and universities across the nation have struggled to prevent students from throwing or attending parties in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19. Clusters that have emerged on several campuses have been linked to fraternity parties.

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame are among schools that have had to shift to virtual classes, at least for a time, after cases cropped up days into the semester. Schools including New York University and Northeastern University have suspended students for violating safety protocols.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
A Cloudy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flora vs Parke Heritage

Image

OV Edgewood

Image

Mitchell vs Eastern Greene

Image

Wash vs ND

Image

NV vs Linton

Image

North Put vs Sullivan

Image

Northview West Vigo

Image

BELL GAME VO

Image

Drought conditions in the Wabash Valley may lead to increased wildfire risk

Image

Local volunteer fire department to take part in new 'SAFER' program

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 257566

Reported Deaths: 8461
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1329635103
DuPage15704540
Lake15472476
Will12591365
Kane11888319
St. Clair5852176
Madison4693115
Winnebago4661148
McHenry4176116
Champaign381120
McLean278318
Peoria275542
Rock Island253266
Kankakee246772
Sangamon204942
Unassigned1968219
Kendall177225
LaSalle142954
Tazewell132311
DeKalb128936
Coles118025
Macon116229
Jackson110325
Williamson109823
Boone94723
Clinton90219
Adams84911
Randolph8098
Effingham7031
Whiteside60919
Morgan58021
Monroe55815
Henry5564
Grundy5555
Ogle5505
Knox5063
Jefferson50237
Bureau4699
Union45524
Vermilion4254
Macoupin4186
Stephenson4096
Franklin3981
Marion3870
McDonough37115
Logan3531
Cass34111
Jersey33311
Woodford3324
Iroquois32619
Perry31113
Lee2901
Shelby2864
Christian2848
Warren2791
Montgomery27312
Livingston2534
Douglas2475
Fayette2273
Bond2164
Lawrence2070
Crawford2041
Jo Daviess2002
Saline1943
Moultrie1833
Cumberland1764
Greene1721
Jasper1687
Hancock1672
Wayne1642
Carroll1564
Washington1451
White1450
Pulaski1441
Johnson1260
Wabash1251
Clark1232
Clay1160
Mercer1135
Fulton1070
Mason1021
Piatt1020
Richland994
Edgar983
Pike931
Menard910
Ford824
Massac761
Gallatin672
Marshall630
De Witt621
Henderson570
Scott530
Alexander521
Edwards500
Hamilton490
Stark401
Calhoun330
Schuyler320
Putnam270
Brown250
Hardin240
Pope231
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 102243

Reported Deaths: 3410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19473753
Lake9648304
Elkhart5898102
St. Joseph555696
Allen5463187
Hamilton4307107
Vanderburgh287623
Hendricks2488118
Johnson2115122
Clark192253
Cass18999
Porter186843
Tippecanoe181913
Delaware164158
Vigo160019
Monroe159636
Madison144374
LaPorte127137
Howard117562
Floyd116959
Kosciusko112417
Bartholomew109856
Marshall94223
Boone90146
Warrick90031
Dubois88917
Hancock85642
Noble84432
Grant78332
Jackson7189
Wayne67612
Henry67323
Shelby63929
Morgan63336
LaGrange62011
Dearborn59728
Clinton57711
Daviess56125
Harrison52424
Lawrence48327
Montgomery47421
Putnam4748
White46413
Decatur43338
Knox4068
Miami4032
DeKalb3838
Greene38335
Fayette37812
Gibson3614
Jasper3552
Scott32810
Steuben3237
Sullivan31311
Jennings29312
Franklin28325
Clay2655
Carroll26313
Orange26324
Ripley2598
Posey2550
Washington2431
Whitley2366
Wabash2347
Jefferson2263
Wells2242
Starke2187
Fulton2162
Adams2103
Tipton20722
Perry19814
Randolph1937
Huntington1923
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1470
Rush1424
Martin1320
Pike1161
Vermillion1140
Fountain1052
Pulaski1051
Brown913
Blackford892
Benton850
Parke842
Crawford810
Ohio747
Union710
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224