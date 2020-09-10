Clear

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dead at 82

British actress Diana Rigg, whose decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones," has died aged 82.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Emma Reynolds, CNN

British actress Diana Rigg, whose decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones," has died aged 82.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning," her agent Simon Beresford said in a statement. "She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Her daughter Rachael Stirling said her mother died peacefully in her sleep after she was diagnosed with cancer in March. She said her mother "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession."

"I will miss her beyond words," Stirling added.

Rigg, who won an Emmy award in 1997 for her performance as Mrs Danvers in "Rebecca" and a Tony award for playing the title character in "Medea," was also a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

More recently, Rigg found fame with a new generation of fans as Lady Olenna Tyrell in "Game of Thrones," but perhaps her most definitive role was secret agent Emma Peel in "The Avengers," in the classic series that was later adapted into the 1998 movie starring Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman.

Rigg was twice Emmy-nominated for her 1965-68 stint playing the catsuit-wearing, kickass spy opposite Patrick Macnee's bowler-hatted and besuited agent John Steed.

She won a special BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award in 2000, alongside Honor Blackman, Joanna Lumley and Linda Thorson, who all appeared in the series.

Rigg also won a BAFTA in 1990 for her part in TV series "Mother Love."

'Flinty, fearless, fabulous'

Daniel Craig, among others, called Rigg's Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo one of the best Bond girls of all time. The only woman to actually marry Bond, di Vicenzo is killed shortly after they tie the knot in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

George Lazenby, who played James Bond in the movie, paid tribute on Instagram to Rigg and the "memorable cinema moment" that came when her character died.

"She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty's Secret Service together in 1968-9," he wrote. "We had fun together on the set of the movie in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of experience really helped me.

"As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon hearing of Dame Diana's death, I weep again. My deepest condolences for her family."

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss, who also appeared in "Game of Thrones" and wrote a "Doctor Who" episode for Rigg and her daughter, tweeted: "It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in 'All About Mother' to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP."

Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg in the upcoming film "Last Night in Soho," tweeted: "What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fog Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Possible bomb threat at Great Dane Trailer, called off

Image

Police investigate possible bomb threat at Terre Haute Great Dane

Image

Northview Sullivan boys soccer

Image

Northview Sullivan girls soccer

Image

ISU Football

Image

Victory Bell

Image

New gourmet cotton candy shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

The recommended age for getting screened for a colonoscopy is becoming younger

Image

Car show to benefit Vigo County kids set for this weekend

Image

North Daviess receives funding to provide wireless hot spots to students

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 255613

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1324015100
DuPage15592540
Lake15379475
Will12505362
Kane11826317
St. Clair5779176
Madison4631113
Winnebago4609147
McHenry4161116
Champaign372820
Peoria271242
McLean269717
Rock Island251065
Kankakee243572
Sangamon203041
Unassigned1987219
Kendall176125
LaSalle141954
Tazewell130111
DeKalb127336
Coles115125
Macon113929
Jackson108624
Williamson106824
Boone93223
Clinton88419
Adams82910
Randolph8027
Effingham6801
Whiteside59919
Morgan57921
Grundy5535
Monroe55115
Henry5443
Ogle5315
Knox5053
Jefferson49937
Bureau4639
Union45124
Macoupin4106
Vermilion4094
Stephenson4036
Franklin3891
Marion3750
McDonough35215
Logan3461
Cass33711
Woodford3323
Jersey3267
Iroquois32119
Perry30913
Lee2871
Warren2771
Shelby2753
Montgomery27411
Christian2697
Livingston2454
Douglas2425
Fayette2173
Bond2124
Lawrence2060
Jo Daviess2002
Saline1913
Crawford1811
Moultrie1813
Cumberland1724
Jasper1677
Hancock1642
Greene1611
Wayne1522
Carroll1514
White1440
Washington1421
Pulaski1401
Johnson1260
Wabash1231
Clark1222
Clay1140
Mercer1135
Fulton1080
Mason1001
Piatt990
Edgar962
Richland964
Menard850
Pike851
Ford793
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt611
Marshall600
Henderson570
Scott530
Alexander511
Hamilton490
Edwards480
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Putnam260
Brown250
Hardin230
Pope231
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 101485

Reported Deaths: 3397
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19387752
Lake9601301
Elkhart5874101
St. Joseph554196
Allen5411187
Hamilton4259107
Vanderburgh281323
Hendricks2480118
Johnson2105122
Clark191053
Cass18979
Porter186043
Tippecanoe178513
Delaware161358
Vigo156617
Monroe155936
Madison143274
LaPorte125437
Howard116762
Floyd116058
Kosciusko110817
Bartholomew109756
Marshall93823
Boone89546
Dubois88717
Warrick87731
Hancock85042
Noble84132
Grant77532
Jackson7149
Henry66822
Wayne66212
Shelby63928
Morgan63135
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59628
Clinton57711
Daviess55725
Harrison51924
Lawrence48227
Montgomery47221
Putnam4668
White46413
Decatur43338
Knox3998
Miami3992
Greene38335
DeKalb3807
Fayette37812
Gibson3554
Jasper3512
Scott32710
Steuben3217
Sullivan31111
Jennings29012
Franklin28325
Carroll26213
Orange26124
Clay2565
Ripley2568
Washington2431
Posey2420
Whitley2346
Wabash2327
Jefferson2263
Wells2232
Starke2187
Fulton2152
Adams2093
Tipton20522
Perry19814
Randolph1947
Huntington1873
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1460
Rush1414
Martin1310
Pike1141
Vermillion1130
Fountain1052
Pulaski1051
Brown912
Blackford882
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford770
Ohio747
Union700
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224