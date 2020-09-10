Clear

5 things to know for September 10: Trump, coronavirus, USPS, China, Rohingya

The third phase of clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has begun after the country prematurely approved the vaccine in August before completing the trials -- a move that has drawn criticism. CNN's Matthew Chance goes inside the critical final trials that would establish the vaccine for public use.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The climate crisis won't just destroy the environment. A new US report says it will also wreak havoc on the economy.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House 

President Trump months ago admitted to downplaying the coronavirus threat that has now killed more than 190,000 Americans, according to interviews by legendary journalist Bob Woodward for his new book. Now, the White House is struggling to manage the fallout. Trump in the interviews admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US Covid-19 death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus." Yet, in a March interview, he said, "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Woodward recorded 18 wide-ranging interviews with Trump's permission, and CNN has obtained copies of some of the audio tapes. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is among those denouncing Trump's words, saying they represent a "life-and-death betrayal of the American people."

2. Coronavirus 

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now topped 900,000, and countries like France, the UK and Indonesia are considering or have implemented renewed restrictions to stop the spread. In the US, schools are still struggling to contain cases. Colleges in all 50 states have reported coronavirus cases. More than 2,000 students and faculty at the University of Tennessee are under quarantine or isolation due to Covid-19 threats, and there are similar stories on campuses across the nation. As for a vaccine, the International Air Transport Association says providing doses worldwide will be "the mission of the century." Not only would such a feat require the use of 8,000 cargo jets, the group says, it also requires a ton of planning -- and countries should start right now.

3. USPS

US pharmacies have seen "significant and increasing" delays in the delivery of prescription drugs through the US Postal Service under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. Pharmacies questioned for the report rely heavily on the USPS. The investigation was conducted in light of changes DeJoy made this summer that caused widespread delays across the country, though the Postal Service has blamed service disruptions on the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS chief is now facing more scrutiny after the House Oversight Committee announced it's launching an investigation into reports that DeJoy, a Trump donor, reimbursed employees for donating to GOP candidates.

4. China

The US has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals since the start of June under a program aimed at graduate students and researchers believed to have ties to the Chinese military. Such people, the US State Department says, are considered security risks. It's part of a broad crackdown on what the White House fears is an ongoing Chinese effort to steal "sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property." While the number of revoked visas is small compared with the 369,000 Chinese nationals estimated to be studying in the US, it certainly doesn't do anything to improve relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, more than 160 human rights groups around the world have signed a letter saying Beijing should not host the 2022 Olympics in light of alleged widespread human rights abuses.

5. Rohingya

Two Myanmar soldiers have admitted on video to the mass killing and rape of Rohingya Muslims in 2017. The video confessions of the two deserters were filmed by a rebel group fighting the Myanmar military and have been deemed credible by a human rights group. If the confessions are legitimate, they would represent the first admissions by members of Myanmar's military that a campaign of violence against the minority ethnic group took place in the country's western Rakhine State. The two soldiers are believed to now be in the Hague at the International Criminal Court where an investigation into the Rohingya crisis is underway. Human rights advocates say their horrific accounts could be a big help in the Rohingya people's struggle for justice.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Did you know? The 1918 flu caused Halloween cancellations across the US, just like we may see this year 

Actual frights, like pandemics, are so much less fun than fake ones.

The new 'Dune' trailer is finally out 

If you're wondering why your favorite bookworm can't stop smiling, this is the reason.

Mall owners set to buy JCPenney out of bankruptcy

Don't count the omnipresent mall anchor store out yet!

Home Depot is canceling Black Friday this year 

Do you really NEED a heavily discounted smoker, anyway?

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will face off on the next 'Verzuz' battle

It's moments like these that make 2020 so much less terrible.

A World War II veteran will get his final wish to have a Juicy Fruit-themed casket

Hold your judgment, because there is actually a REALLY sweet (no pun intended) reason behind the objectively bizarre request.

TODAY'S NUMBER

3,000

That's how many US troops will be left in Iraq after a newly announced drawdown is completed by the end of the month. That represents a significant decrease from the current total of 5,200 troops in the country. A similar drawdown in Afghanistan may be around the corner.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I also believe that the deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in one of several letters exchanged with President Donald Trump. The letters, revealed in Bob Woodward's new book, reveal a rapt diplomatic courtship between the two leaders.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Marine wonders never cease 

These interesting little sea slugs are known as leaf slugs, or by their much cuter moniker, leaf sheep. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fog Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate possible bomb threat at Terre Haute Great Dane

Image

Northview Sullivan boys soccer

Image

Northview Sullivan girls soccer

Image

ISU Football

Image

Victory Bell

Image

New gourmet cotton candy shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

The recommended age for getting screened for a colonoscopy is becoming younger

Image

Car show to benefit Vigo County kids set for this weekend

Image

North Daviess receives funding to provide wireless hot spots to students

Image

United Way Community Resource Drive goes virtual

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 255613

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1324015100
DuPage15592540
Lake15379475
Will12505362
Kane11826317
St. Clair5779176
Madison4631113
Winnebago4609147
McHenry4161116
Champaign372820
Peoria271242
McLean269717
Rock Island251065
Kankakee243572
Sangamon203041
Unassigned1987219
Kendall176125
LaSalle141954
Tazewell130111
DeKalb127336
Coles115125
Macon113929
Jackson108624
Williamson106824
Boone93223
Clinton88419
Adams82910
Randolph8027
Effingham6801
Whiteside59919
Morgan57921
Grundy5535
Monroe55115
Henry5443
Ogle5315
Knox5053
Jefferson49937
Bureau4639
Union45124
Macoupin4106
Vermilion4094
Stephenson4036
Franklin3891
Marion3750
McDonough35215
Logan3461
Cass33711
Woodford3323
Jersey3267
Iroquois32119
Perry30913
Lee2871
Warren2771
Shelby2753
Montgomery27411
Christian2697
Livingston2454
Douglas2425
Fayette2173
Bond2124
Lawrence2060
Jo Daviess2002
Saline1913
Crawford1811
Moultrie1813
Cumberland1724
Jasper1677
Hancock1642
Greene1611
Wayne1522
Carroll1514
White1440
Washington1421
Pulaski1401
Johnson1260
Wabash1231
Clark1222
Clay1140
Mercer1135
Fulton1080
Mason1001
Piatt990
Edgar962
Richland964
Menard850
Pike851
Ford793
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt611
Marshall600
Henderson570
Scott530
Alexander511
Hamilton490
Edwards480
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Putnam260
Brown250
Hardin230
Pope231
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 101485

Reported Deaths: 3397
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19387752
Lake9601301
Elkhart5874101
St. Joseph554196
Allen5411187
Hamilton4259107
Vanderburgh281323
Hendricks2480118
Johnson2105122
Clark191053
Cass18979
Porter186043
Tippecanoe178513
Delaware161358
Vigo156617
Monroe155936
Madison143274
LaPorte125437
Howard116762
Floyd116058
Kosciusko110817
Bartholomew109756
Marshall93823
Boone89546
Dubois88717
Warrick87731
Hancock85042
Noble84132
Grant77532
Jackson7149
Henry66822
Wayne66212
Shelby63928
Morgan63135
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59628
Clinton57711
Daviess55725
Harrison51924
Lawrence48227
Montgomery47221
Putnam4668
White46413
Decatur43338
Knox3998
Miami3992
Greene38335
DeKalb3807
Fayette37812
Gibson3554
Jasper3512
Scott32710
Steuben3217
Sullivan31111
Jennings29012
Franklin28325
Carroll26213
Orange26124
Clay2565
Ripley2568
Washington2431
Posey2420
Whitley2346
Wabash2327
Jefferson2263
Wells2232
Starke2187
Fulton2152
Adams2093
Tipton20522
Perry19814
Randolph1947
Huntington1873
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1460
Rush1414
Martin1310
Pike1141
Vermillion1130
Fountain1052
Pulaski1051
Brown912
Blackford882
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford770
Ohio747
Union700
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224