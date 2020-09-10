5 things to know for September 10: Trump, coronavirus, USPS, China, Rohingya

The climate crisis won't just destroy the environment. A new US report says it will also wreak havoc on the economy.

1. White House

President Trump months ago admitted to downplaying the coronavirus threat that has now killed more than 190,000 Americans, according to interviews by legendary journalist Bob Woodward for his new book. Now, the White House is struggling to manage the fallout. Trump in the interviews admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US Covid-19 death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus." Yet, in a March interview, he said, "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Woodward recorded 18 wide-ranging interviews with Trump's permission, and CNN has obtained copies of some of the audio tapes. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is among those denouncing Trump's words, saying they represent a "life-and-death betrayal of the American people."

2. Coronavirus

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now topped 900,000, and countries like France, the UK and Indonesia are considering or have implemented renewed restrictions to stop the spread. In the US, schools are still struggling to contain cases. Colleges in all 50 states have reported coronavirus cases. More than 2,000 students and faculty at the University of Tennessee are under quarantine or isolation due to Covid-19 threats, and there are similar stories on campuses across the nation. As for a vaccine, the International Air Transport Association says providing doses worldwide will be "the mission of the century." Not only would such a feat require the use of 8,000 cargo jets, the group says, it also requires a ton of planning -- and countries should start right now.

3. USPS

US pharmacies have seen "significant and increasing" delays in the delivery of prescription drugs through the US Postal Service under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. Pharmacies questioned for the report rely heavily on the USPS. The investigation was conducted in light of changes DeJoy made this summer that caused widespread delays across the country, though the Postal Service has blamed service disruptions on the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS chief is now facing more scrutiny after the House Oversight Committee announced it's launching an investigation into reports that DeJoy, a Trump donor, reimbursed employees for donating to GOP candidates.

4. China

The US has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals since the start of June under a program aimed at graduate students and researchers believed to have ties to the Chinese military. Such people, the US State Department says, are considered security risks. It's part of a broad crackdown on what the White House fears is an ongoing Chinese effort to steal "sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property." While the number of revoked visas is small compared with the 369,000 Chinese nationals estimated to be studying in the US, it certainly doesn't do anything to improve relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, more than 160 human rights groups around the world have signed a letter saying Beijing should not host the 2022 Olympics in light of alleged widespread human rights abuses.

5. Rohingya

Two Myanmar soldiers have admitted on video to the mass killing and rape of Rohingya Muslims in 2017. The video confessions of the two deserters were filmed by a rebel group fighting the Myanmar military and have been deemed credible by a human rights group. If the confessions are legitimate, they would represent the first admissions by members of Myanmar's military that a campaign of violence against the minority ethnic group took place in the country's western Rakhine State. The two soldiers are believed to now be in the Hague at the International Criminal Court where an investigation into the Rohingya crisis is underway. Human rights advocates say their horrific accounts could be a big help in the Rohingya people's struggle for justice.

TODAY'S NUMBER

3,000

That's how many US troops will be left in Iraq after a newly announced drawdown is completed by the end of the month. That represents a significant decrease from the current total of 5,200 troops in the country. A similar drawdown in Afghanistan may be around the corner.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I also believe that the deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in one of several letters exchanged with President Donald Trump. The letters, revealed in Bob Woodward's new book, reveal a rapt diplomatic courtship between the two leaders.

TODAY'S WEATHER

