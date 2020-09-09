Clear

Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning in Oregon, California and Washington, and weather conditions are no help

Armed with satellite imagery, Descartes Labs' AI-driven platform can detect budding wildfires before they spiral out of control.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

About 40 large fires are ravaging the three contiguous West Coast states, and Oregon's governor says some situations have been dire enough to make even firefighters retreat.

Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning and thousands of people have been evacuated in parts of California, Oregon and Washington after extreme heat and high winds combined to let fires tear through territories uncontrolled.

In Oregon, thousands of residents evacuated their homes to escape the flames that have already scorched more than 230,000 acres, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday evening.

Fires were threatening homes in places like Clackamas County south of Portland and the Medford and Phoenix areas in Jackson County.

"In some areas, the situation is so difficult and dangerous that even firefighters are being evacuated," the governor told reporters.

Oregon has experienced "historic wildfires" almost every year in Brown's time in office, but this year's fires are "unprecedented," she said.

"This is definitely a once-in-a-generation event," Brown said.

In California, more than 20 major wildfires are now raging in a year that already has seen 2.2 million acres charred across the state. That's a record for the Golden State for one year, and four months remain in the fire season, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

"We have fires burning in the north part of the state all the way down to the Mexican border, about 800 miles between the furthest distant fires, so we're stretched across the landscape," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter told CNN.

In Washington state, more acres were burned Monday than were charred in the past 12 fire seasons, Gov. Jay Inslee said, and dry conditions continue to fuel the blazes. In one eastern Washington town, flames destroyed more than 80% of homes and public infrastructure.

"I just can't reiterate," the governor said, "we think almost all of these fires were human-caused, in some dimension. If you can avoid being outside for anything that would even cause a spark, I hope people can avoid those conditions."

"This is a new reality we're living in with a changing climate," he added.

As of Wednesday morning, areas covering more than 30 million people in five Western states -- Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona -- were under red flag warnings. These warnings caution that conditions likely to start or spread fires -- strong winds and dry conditions -- were imminent or happening.

Size of Central Park burned every half hour

In Central California, the Creek Fire, racing through the mountains of Madera and Fresno counties, has destroyed at least 360 structures since the flames erupted Friday evening. The fire has burned through more than 152,000 acres and has no containment. Since it began, the fire has burned an area roughly the size of Central Park every 30 minutes over the past several days.

"We have 150 million trees that died in the southern Sierra several years ago, and those are fueling the Creek Fire, which is the biggest and most concerning fire to us right now," Porter said.

About 385 people and 27 animals were airlifted by helicopter over the past several days after getting trapped by the fire in the Sierra National Forest, California National Guard Col. David Hall told CNN. At least 30,000 people have been evacuated, Fresno County sheriff's Lt. Brandon Pursell said late Tuesday.

In San Bernardino County, the El Dorado Fire has grown to more than 11,000 acres and is 19% contained, fire officials said.

The fire, sparked during a gender reveal party, was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at the party on Saturday morning in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, Cal Fire investigators determined.

'Urgent and scary to get out'

In Oregon, at least seven large fires burned Tuesday across the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Clackamas County, in northwestern Oregon, declared a state of emergency Tuesday as a response to several wildfires that prompted evacuations. Across the county, more than a dozen Level 3 -- "Go! Evacuate now!" -- evacuations were in place, with several other areas ordered to be ready for evacuations, officials said.

In neighboring Marion County -- home to the state's capital city -- another state of emergency was declared Tuesday, with residents across the region forced out of their homes by fires.

One family told CNN affiliate KPTV they had a brief notice to leave their home as nearby flames moved in.

"We drove under a tree that had fallen over and there was burning limbs and it was like urgent and scary to get out," Sabrina Kent told the news station.

The family is staying in an RV near a local grocery store, according to the affiliate, as they map out their next steps.

"This is the most messed up year, can we just fast forward?" Kent told KPTV.

Oregon's corrections department announced Tuesday they evacuated three Salem prisons following threats from the Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfires.

A charred Washington state town

In Malden in Washington state, about 80% of the town's homes and public infrastructure were destroyed, including the fire station, post office, city hall and library, authorities said.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words," Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said.

Fires have already burned through more than 330,000 acres in the state, according to the governor.

Further west, in Graham, a fire that ripped through the area left what residents described as a "war zone," according to CNN affiliate KOMO. Some lost everything.

At least six houses and three shops were destroyed, according to the news station, along with sheds, equipment and vehicles. The fire department issued evacuation orders for about 100 residents, the station reported.

"It's devastating for the people who live here for sure, and to me, and my heart. This fire came (through) hot and fast," Graham Fire & Rescue's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Richards told the affiliate. "It was a firestorm it pushed right through."

For the country as a whole, the number of fires recorded and the acreage burned in 2020 are below the 10-year average for the same period, according to National Interagency Fire Center. A total of 41,051 fires have been reported so far this year, while the average number of fires through September 8 over the last 10 years is 43,745, the NIFC says.

The total acreage burned since the beginning of 2020 is 4,729,287, compared with the 10-year average of 5,708,762 acres at this point of the year, the NIFC said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Still Hot Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Bringing awareness to suicide

Image

Bloomington North-THN

Image

Bloomington South-THS volleyball

Image

Loogootee ND Tennis

Image

Trey Kaufman

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

New solar ordinance opens the door for renewable resource in Knox County

Image

New monthly Terre Haute food drive provides food a recipe

Image

The Swing Bed: what it is and how it can help you

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 254276

Reported Deaths: 8405
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1320725098
DuPage15499540
Lake15349473
Will12415361
Kane11761316
St. Clair5751175
Madison4585108
Winnebago4572147
McHenry4139116
Champaign362820
McLean266217
Peoria265941
Rock Island250763
Kankakee242672
Sangamon200439
Unassigned1966219
Kendall174625
LaSalle141353
Tazewell128411
DeKalb125936
Coles114624
Macon112928
Jackson107223
Williamson106520
Boone92423
Clinton86919
Adams8209
Randolph8017
Effingham6641
Whiteside59019
Morgan57721
Grundy5505
Henry5413
Monroe53315
Ogle5265
Jefferson49937
Knox4983
Bureau4539
Union45124
Vermilion4074
Macoupin4026
Stephenson4026
Franklin3871
Marion3680
Cass33711
McDonough33615
Woodford3293
Jersey3246
Logan3231
Iroquois31919
Perry30913
Lee2831
Warren2761
Montgomery27011
Christian2676
Shelby2643
Livingston2454
Douglas2405
Fayette2173
Bond2094
Lawrence2050
Jo Daviess1992
Saline1863
Moultrie1813
Crawford1771
Cumberland1704
Jasper1667
Greene1601
Hancock1592
Carroll1504
Wayne1452
White1440
Pulaski1401
Washington1381
Johnson1260
Wabash1231
Clark1212
Clay1140
Mercer1135
Fulton1040
Piatt980
Mason971
Edgar962
Richland914
Pike821
Menard810
Ford793
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt601
Marshall590
Henderson570
Scott520
Alexander511
Edwards480
Hamilton470
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Brown250
Pope231
Hardin220
Putnam220
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 100780

Reported Deaths: 3380
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19307750
Lake9567299
Elkhart5837101
St. Joseph547095
Allen5373185
Hamilton4241107
Vanderburgh280623
Hendricks2467118
Johnson2096122
Cass18979
Clark189253
Porter185643
Tippecanoe176113
Delaware159458
Vigo153917
Monroe152136
Madison141874
LaPorte125037
Howard115962
Floyd115658
Kosciusko109917
Bartholomew109254
Marshall93423
Boone89246
Dubois87717
Warrick87431
Hancock84942
Noble84131
Grant76032
Jackson7139
Henry66022
Wayne65211
Shelby63828
Morgan62535
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59328
Clinton57511
Daviess55424
Harrison51324
Lawrence48127
Montgomery46921
White46313
Putnam4618
Decatur43038
Knox3946
Greene38235
Fayette37810
DeKalb3777
Miami3552
Gibson3514
Jasper3492
Scott32610
Steuben3186
Sullivan30811
Jennings28312
Franklin28225
Carroll26013
Orange26024
Clay2535
Ripley2538
Washington2401
Posey2360
Whitley2336
Wabash2317
Jefferson2233
Wells2232
Starke2197
Fulton2102
Tipton20122
Adams1993
Perry19814
Randolph1937
Huntington1853
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1430
Rush1394
Martin1290
Pike1131
Vermillion1110
Pulaski1041
Fountain1022
Brown912
Blackford872
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford760
Ohio747
Union690
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224