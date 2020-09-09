Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hundreds of thousands acres are burning in Oregon, California and Washington and weather conditions are no help

Evacuations and rescue operations are still underway as more than 22 wildfires burn across California. CNN's Ryan Young reports from Yucaipa, California.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 5:41 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than 85 fires are burning across the West Coast in an unprecedented event that's already scorched hundreds of thousands of acres.

In California, at least 25 wildfires are now raging after powerful winds and an extreme heat wave over the weekend.

"We have fires burning in the north part of the state all the way down to the Mexican border, about 800 miles between the furthest distant fires, so we're stretched across the landscape," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter told CNN.

In Oregon, thousands of residents evacuated their homes in efforts to escape the flames that have already scorched more than 230,000 acres. Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration Tuesday for three fires burning across the state to help get more resources to local responders.

"This is definitely a once-in-a-generation event," Brown said during a news conference.

In Washington state, more acres were burned Monday than have been burned in the past 12 fire seasons, Gov. Jay Inslee said, and continuing dry conditions are fueling the blazes. At least 100,000 people were out of power across the state Tuesday. And in one eastern Washington town, flames destroyed more than 80% of homes and public infrastructure.

"I just can't reiterate," the governor said, "we think almost all of these fires were human-caused, in some dimension. If you can avoid being outside for anything that would even cause a spark, I hope people can avoid those conditions."

"This is a new reality we're living in with a changing climate," he added.

Size of Central Park burned every half hour

The dozens of fires burning across California have charred a record-breaking 2.2 million acres across the state, and the fire season has another four months left, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

The Creek Fire, racing through the mountains of Central California in Fresno County, has destroyed at least 360 structures since the flames erupted Friday evening. The fire has burned through more than 152,000 acres and is 0% contained -- and according to Cal Fire, strong forecast winds Wednesday will likely impact the flames. Since it began, the fire has burned an area roughly the size of Central Park every 30 minutes over the past several days.

"We have 150 million trees that died in the southern Sierra several years ago, and those are fueling the Creek Fire, which is the biggest and most concerning fire to us right now," Porter said.

California National Guard Col. David Hall told CNN about 385 people and 27 animals were rescued by helicopter after getting trapped in the Sierra National Forest. At least 30,000 people have been evacuated, Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Lieutenant Brandon Pursell said late Tuesday.

Meanwhile in San Bernardino County, the El Dorado Fire has grown to more than 11,000 acres and is 19% contained, fire officials said.

The fire, sparked by a gender reveal party, was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at a party on Saturday morning in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, Cal Fire investigators determined.

'Urgent and scary to get out'

The governor said Oregon has experienced "historic wildfires" almost every year in her time in office. But this year's fires are "unprecedented," Brown said.

"In some areas, the situation is so difficult and dangerous that even firefighters are being evacuated," the governor told reporters.

At least seven large fires burned Tuesday across the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Clackamas County, in northwestern Oregon, declared a state of emergency Tuesday as a response to several wildfires that prompted evacuations. Across the county, more than a dozen Level 3 -- "Go! Evacuate now!" -- evacuations were in place, with several other areas ordered to be ready for evacuations, officials said.

In neighboring Marion County -- home to the state's capital city -- another state of emergency was declared Tuesday, with residents across the region forced out of their homes by fires.

One family told CNN affiliate KPTV they had a brief notice to leave their home as nearby flames moved in.

"We drove under a tree that had fallen over and there was burning limbs and it was like urgent and scary to get out," Sabrina Kent told the news station.

The family is staying in an RV near a local grocery store, according to the affiliate, as they map out their next steps.

"This is the most messed up year, can we just fast forward?" Kent told KPTV.

Oregon's corrections department announced Tuesday they evacuated three Salem prisons following threats from the Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfires.

A charred Washington state town

In Malden, Washington state, about 80% of the town's homes and public infrastructure were destroyed, including the fire station, post office, city hall and library, authorities said.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words," Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said.

Fires have already burned through more than 330,000 acres in the state, according to the governor.

Further west, in Graham, a fire that ripped through the area left what residents described as a "war zone," according to CNN affiliate KOMO. Some lost everything.

At least six houses and three shops were destroyed, according to the news station, along with sheds, equipment and vehicles. The fire department issued evacuation orders for about 100 residents, the station reported.

"It's devastating for the people who live here for sure, and to me, and my heart. This fire came (through) hot and fast," Graham Fire & Rescue's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Richards told the affiliate. "It was a firestorm it pushed right through."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Still Hot Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomington North-THN

Image

Bloomington South-THS volleyball

Image

Loogootee ND Tennis

Image

Trey Kaufman

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

New solar ordinance opens the door for renewable resource in Knox County

Image

New monthly Terre Haute food drive provides food a recipe

Image

The Swing Bed: what it is and how it can help you

Image

Girl Scouts on the search for new members and volunteers

Image

Terre Haute Chamber announcement

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 252884

Reported Deaths: 8398
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1316225097
DuPage15385540
Lake15250473
Will12337361
Kane11735316
St. Clair5710175
Winnebago4539147
Madison4536108
McHenry4109116
Champaign346820
Peoria264741
McLean264017
Rock Island247963
Kankakee241572
Sangamon199339
Unassigned1960219
Kendall173925
LaSalle140653
Tazewell127911
DeKalb124936
Coles112524
Macon111428
Jackson106722
Williamson105818
Boone91523
Clinton85717
Adams8199
Randolph8017
Effingham6561
Whiteside58919
Morgan57621
Grundy5485
Henry5333
Monroe52915
Ogle5235
Jefferson49837
Knox4973
Bureau4539
Union45124
Vermilion4034
Stephenson4016
Macoupin3966
Franklin3821
Marion3650
Cass33711
McDonough33515
Woodford3283
Jersey3216
Logan3211
Iroquois31919
Perry30813
Lee2831
Warren2761
Montgomery26810
Christian2676
Shelby2593
Livingston2434
Douglas2415
Fayette2143
Bond2094
Lawrence1990
Jo Daviess1982
Saline1843
Moultrie1803
Crawford1671
Cumberland1654
Jasper1627
Hancock1592
Greene1581
Carroll1494
White1450
Wayne1422
Pulaski1401
Washington1381
Johnson1250
Clark1222
Wabash1221
Clay1130
Mercer1135
Fulton1030
Piatt980
Mason971
Edgar952
Richland844
Pike801
Ford793
Menard790
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt581
Marshall570
Henderson560
Scott520
Alexander501
Edwards470
Hamilton470
Stark421
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Brown240
Pope231
Hardin220
Putnam220
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 100394

Reported Deaths: 3368
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19272750
Lake9543298
Elkhart582499
St. Joseph545495
Allen5333182
Hamilton4223107
Vanderburgh277723
Hendricks2460117
Johnson2094122
Cass18989
Clark188753
Porter185042
Tippecanoe175513
Delaware158358
Vigo153617
Monroe148936
Madison141074
LaPorte124537
Howard115562
Floyd115057
Kosciusko109317
Bartholomew109254
Marshall93123
Boone89246
Dubois87617
Warrick86431
Hancock84642
Noble83831
Grant74931
Jackson7139
Henry65822
Wayne64710
Shelby63828
Morgan62435
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59028
Clinton57211
Daviess54424
Harrison51324
Lawrence48027
Montgomery46821
White46313
Putnam4608
Decatur42938
Knox3856
Greene38235
DeKalb3777
Fayette37610
Gibson3494
Jasper3472
Miami3462
Scott32410
Steuben3176
Sullivan30811
Jennings28212
Franklin28125
Carroll26013
Orange26024
Ripley2538
Clay2515
Washington2401
Posey2350
Wabash2316
Whitley2316
Jefferson2223
Wells2222
Starke2177
Fulton2102
Tipton20122
Perry19814
Adams1953
Randolph1937
Huntington1833
Spencer1753
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1430
Rush1394
Martin1270
Pike1131
Vermillion1100
Pulaski1041
Fountain1022
Brown912
Blackford852
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford750
Ohio747
Union690
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0224