Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Belarus activists describe dramatic alleged abduction and last sighting of Maria Kolesnikova

CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya about why she decided to step in for her husband and run for president. Belarus continues to be roiled by protests over the election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which many citizens believe to be rigged.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Sebastian Shukla and Caitlin Hu, CNN

After leading members of Belarus' political opposition seemed to vanish on Monday, raising fears of abduction, two activists reappeared in Kiev on Tuesday with a dramatic tale.

At a lengthy press conference in the Ukrainian capital, activists Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov gave their version of their disappearance. It began, they said, with a trip to check on the safety of their colleague Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent anti-government activist who has been detained by the Belarus Border Control.

All three are members of the Belarus Coordination Council, the country's main political opposition group, which seeks to coordinate a peaceful transition of power in the wake of August's disputed elections.

Rodnenkov said he and Kravtsov visited Kolesnikova's home in Minsk on Monday after hearing reports that she was missing.

When the two men arrived at her home, however, they were pushed into a bus by unidentified men and interrogated, they told reporters. They were later put separately in a convoy of five or six cars -- including Kravtsov's BMW -- and driven to the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Rodnenkov said the convoy halted in the no-man's land between the two borders. He said he was then told to get into Kravtsov's car -- where he saw Kravtsov sitting in the passenger seat -- and noticed that all three passports were in the vehicle.

"At that moment Maria appeared," Rodnenkov said.

Kolesnikova was "forcefully pushed" into the backseat of a car with them, he said, but resisted being sent to Ukraine. Seeing her passport, she tore into pieces and "threw them out of the window to the unknown people that surrounded the car," Rodnenkov said.

Kolesnikova then climbed out through the car's window, and began walking back toward the Belarusian border, he said. Belarusian officials confirmed Tuesday on state television that she was detained by Border Control.

Meanwhile, Rodnenkov "hit the gas pedal" and gunned it for Ukraine.

According to the men, the Belarusian authorities gave chase and tried to block their way with a bus, but they managed to reach the safety of the Ukrainian side of the border where they "were greeted by very amiable and understanding servicemen of Ukrainian border control."

CNN cannot confirm all the details of their experience. However, Belarusian Border Control has confirmed that the Kravtsov and Rodnenkov entered Ukraine at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They are currently the last people to report seeing Kolesnikova since Monday.

US 'deeply concerned' by reported abduction

Reports that the trio were missing emerged this week after a fourth consecutive weekend of anti-government protests in the country. Unrest erupted in Belarus shortly after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 election, which observers have criticized as neither free nor fair.

Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years and is often described as Europe's last dictator, remains defiant despite the mass demonstrations.

His rival, the main Belarusian opposition candidate and Coordination Council leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled the country. Her confidante, Olga Kolvakova, was forced to leave Belarus for Poland over the weekend, according to a council statement.

Speaking from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday, "at the moment, members of the Coordination Council I created are chased, kidnapped and harassed. And it's worrying me a lot, because at the moment we still don't know where Maria Kolesnikova is."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement released Tuesday evening that the US is "deeply concerned by the reported abduction" of Kolesnikova, Rodnenkou and Krautsou, and the "attempted forced expulsion" over the border to Ukraine.

He said the US is considering additional targeted sanctions and emphasized that authorities in Belarus are responsible for the safety of Kolesnikova and "all those unjustly detained."

"We call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society," he said.

The European Union on Monday condemned Kolesnikova's detention and that of all political activists in Belarus, criticizing the "intimidation" of Belarusian citizens.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called for the release of Kolesnikova and all political activists, including 633 anti-government protesters who were arrested after a peaceful march on Sunday.

"It is clear that the state authorities in Belarus continue to intimidate or allow intimidation of its citizens in an increasingly lawless way and crudely violate both their own domestic laws and international obligations," Borrell said.

Russia, in contrast, has refused to acknowledge the presence of political prisoners in Belarus.

Speaking on a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Tuesday, "We do not yet have detailed information about what happened to (Maria Kolesnikova)," and warned against leaping to conclusions.

"On the whole, we are not ready to admit the existence of political prisoners in Belarus," Peskov said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Still Hot Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New solar ordinance opens the door for renewable resource in Knox County

Image

New monthly Terre Haute food drive provides food a recipe

Image

The Swing Bed: what it is and how it can help you

Image

Girl Scouts on the search for new members and volunteers

Image

Terre Haute Chamber announcement

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana schools set to receive big money to boost safety

Image

Vigo County Community Corrections to buy body scanner in response to COVID-19

Image

Vigo County commissioners vote to opt-out of payroll tax deferral for county employees

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 252884

Reported Deaths: 8398
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1316225097
DuPage15385540
Lake15250473
Will12337361
Kane11735316
St. Clair5710175
Winnebago4539147
Madison4536108
McHenry4109116
Champaign346820
Peoria264741
McLean264017
Rock Island247963
Kankakee241572
Sangamon199339
Unassigned1960219
Kendall173925
LaSalle140653
Tazewell127911
DeKalb124936
Coles112524
Macon111428
Jackson106722
Williamson105818
Boone91523
Clinton85717
Adams8199
Randolph8017
Effingham6561
Whiteside58919
Morgan57621
Grundy5485
Henry5333
Monroe52915
Ogle5235
Jefferson49837
Knox4973
Bureau4539
Union45124
Vermilion4034
Stephenson4016
Macoupin3966
Franklin3821
Marion3650
Cass33711
McDonough33515
Woodford3283
Jersey3216
Logan3211
Iroquois31919
Perry30813
Lee2831
Warren2761
Montgomery26810
Christian2676
Shelby2593
Livingston2434
Douglas2415
Fayette2143
Bond2094
Lawrence1990
Jo Daviess1982
Saline1843
Moultrie1803
Crawford1671
Cumberland1654
Jasper1627
Hancock1592
Greene1581
Carroll1494
White1450
Wayne1422
Pulaski1401
Washington1381
Johnson1250
Clark1222
Wabash1221
Clay1130
Mercer1135
Fulton1030
Piatt980
Mason971
Edgar952
Richland844
Pike801
Ford793
Menard790
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt581
Marshall570
Henderson560
Scott520
Alexander501
Edwards470
Hamilton470
Stark421
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Brown240
Pope231
Hardin220
Putnam220
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 100394

Reported Deaths: 3368
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19272750
Lake9543298
Elkhart582499
St. Joseph545495
Allen5333182
Hamilton4223107
Vanderburgh277723
Hendricks2460117
Johnson2094122
Cass18989
Clark188753
Porter185042
Tippecanoe175513
Delaware158358
Vigo153617
Monroe148936
Madison141074
LaPorte124537
Howard115562
Floyd115057
Kosciusko109317
Bartholomew109254
Marshall93123
Boone89246
Dubois87617
Warrick86431
Hancock84642
Noble83831
Grant74931
Jackson7139
Henry65822
Wayne64710
Shelby63828
Morgan62435
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59028
Clinton57211
Daviess54424
Harrison51324
Lawrence48027
Montgomery46821
White46313
Putnam4608
Decatur42938
Knox3856
Greene38235
DeKalb3777
Fayette37610
Gibson3494
Jasper3472
Miami3462
Scott32410
Steuben3176
Sullivan30811
Jennings28212
Franklin28125
Carroll26013
Orange26024
Ripley2538
Clay2515
Washington2401
Posey2350
Wabash2316
Whitley2316
Jefferson2223
Wells2222
Starke2177
Fulton2102
Tipton20122
Perry19814
Adams1953
Randolph1937
Huntington1833
Spencer1753
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1430
Rush1394
Martin1270
Pike1131
Vermillion1100
Pulaski1041
Fountain1022
Brown912
Blackford852
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford750
Ohio747
Union690
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0224