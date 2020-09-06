Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nearly 300 arrested in Hong Kong protests after government postpones local elections

Riot police chased demonstrators through the streets of Hong Kong after opposition leaders called for protests against the government's postponement of elections. CNN's Ivan Watson reports riot police moved in swiftly in what they called "containment operations" and searched protesters, as part of a larger crackdown against members of the political opposition.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Vanesse Chan, Bex Wright, Ivan Watson and Jadyn Sham, CNN

Nearly 300 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong Sunday, according to the city's police force.

Hong Kong Police said officers had arrested 289 people, with the majority suspected of breaching unlawful assembly laws.

"Among them, 270 were suspected of unlawful assembly, including 169 men and 101 women; 5 men were suspected of misconduct in public places; 5 men were suspected of failing to produce valid identity documents," the police force said in a Facebook post.

The remaining people were arrested "on suspicion of attacking police officers," loitering and obstructing police from performing their duties, the statement added.

The protesters were arrested in the Hong Kong neighborhoods of Yau Mai Tei and Mong Kok.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon large crowds gathered at Yau Mai Tei, rallying and shouting at a prohibited group gathering. Local elections were supposed to be held Sunday but the government has postponed them for at least a year due to the pandemic.

The opposition argues that Hong Kong authorities postponed the vote for fear of pro-government parties doing badly.

CNN producer Bex Wright witnessed a police surge on protesters along Shantung Street in Mong Kok on Sunday.

The officers used pepper spray against those demonstrating and multiple people were detained at the scene, with some arrested by plain-clothed police officers.

Meanwhile, at least one of the people detained in the Yau Mai Tei neighborhood was arrested for shouting pro-independence slogans.

Hong Kong police earlier said they issued several warnings to those gathered at Yau Mai Tei and asked them to disperse but some people continued to assemble.

A woman was arrested at Yau Mai Tei on suspicion of broadcasting slogans containing the promotion of "Hong Kong Independence," violating the Hong Kong National Security Law, assaulting police officers and obstructing a police officer.

Elsewhere, a pro-democracy activist was arrested at home on Sunday morning, for allegedly "uttering seditious words."

Tam Tak-Chi, 47, was arrested at his home in the Tai Po District Sunday, according to Hong Kong's police force.

Senior Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-Wah with the National Security Department branch of Hong Kong's police said Tam is accused of giving anti-government talks at booths he allegedly set up on the street in the Kowloon area.

The activist is also accused of posting seditious material on Facebook.

Police reiterated on Sunday that attending prohibited group gatherings was an illegal act, as was any attempt at unauthorized assembly, adding that such acts also seriously increased the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Hong Kong has been gripped by political unrest since June 2019, when anti-government protests broke out in the city. Many demonstrators oppose Hong Kong's pro-Beijing government.

The crisis shows no sign of abating but coronavirus halted the opportunity for public assembly in 2020.

Beijing subsequently imposed a new national security law on the city in June, before the unrest could resume.

The law, which bypassed Hong Kong's semi-democratic legislature, bans subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces, with severe prison terms for anyone found in contravention.

Hong Kong's police force have repeatedly been accused of using violent tactics against protesters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Some clouds overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

XC THN State Preview

Image

Heritage Hills vs THS Vball

Image

Vin Lin vs BR Vball

Image

RP vs SV Football

Image

Digital wallet app scam

Image

Labor Day Weekend Car Show

Image

Happy visitors at Hobnob Harvest Market

Image

Junk in the Trunk Community Yard Sale

Image

Food trucks park despite festival cancelation

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 250102

Reported Deaths: 8385
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1306165092
DuPage15247539
Lake15151473
Will12189361
Kane11660316
St. Clair5647175
Winnebago4469147
Madison4448108
McHenry4060116
Champaign337120
Peoria258141
McLean255017
Kankakee237172
Rock Island236263
Unassigned1980219
Sangamon197039
Kendall172225
LaSalle137652
Tazewell124711
DeKalb121536
Coles111423
Macon109428
Jackson104322
Williamson102418
Boone90723
Clinton83217
Adams8129
Randolph7947
Effingham6421
Whiteside57719
Morgan57520
Grundy5435
Henry5273
Ogle5175
Monroe50915
Jefferson48635
Knox4843
Union44624
Bureau4359
Stephenson3986
Vermilion3954
Macoupin3916
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Marion3320
Iroquois31819
Jersey3176
Woodford3163
McDonough31215
Logan3101
Perry30812
Lee2741
Warren2701
Christian2676
Montgomery26610
Shelby2483
Douglas2375
Livingston2294
Bond2024
Fayette2023
Jo Daviess1952
Lawrence1930
Saline1823
Moultrie1803
Cumberland1594
Hancock1582
Greene1571
Jasper1567
Crawford1491
Carroll1484
White1410
Pulaski1361
Wayne1312
Washington1281
Johnson1240
Wabash1221
Clark1212
Mercer1145
Clay1120
Fulton1020
Piatt990
Mason961
Edgar942
Ford803
Menard790
Pike790
Richland784
Massac731
Gallatin672
De Witt561
Marshall540
Henderson520
Scott510
Alexander501
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun330
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope231
Hardin210
Putnam210
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 98961

Reported Deaths: 3362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19073750
Lake9429298
Elkhart579199
St. Joseph539195
Allen5250182
Hamilton4153107
Vanderburgh272223
Hendricks2434116
Johnson2077122
Cass18889
Clark184753
Porter182442
Tippecanoe170613
Delaware151157
Vigo146717
Madison138774
Monroe138536
LaPorte122237
Howard113662
Floyd113257
Bartholomew108554
Kosciusko108417
Marshall92623
Boone88546
Dubois87017
Warrick84131
Hancock84042
Noble83431
Grant73431
Jackson7129
Henry65122
Shelby63428
Wayne62810
LaGrange61711
Morgan61535
Dearborn58528
Clinton57011
Daviess53724
Harrison50524
Lawrence47427
Montgomery46321
White46113
Putnam4528
Decatur42636
Knox3796
Greene37635
DeKalb3697
Fayette36110
Gibson3424
Miami3402
Jasper3392
Scott32310
Steuben3116
Sullivan30410
Jennings28212
Franklin27925
Carroll26013
Orange25824
Ripley2518
Clay2485
Washington2391
Posey2280
Whitley2266
Wabash2236
Jefferson2193
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Tipton19821
Perry19714
Adams1943
Randolph1887
Huntington1813
Spencer1693
Owen1541
Newton15010
Jay1390
Rush1374
Martin1260
Pike1131
Vermillion1060
Pulaski1041
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Blackford822
Parke812
Ohio747
Crawford730
Union670
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0224