Clear

Boats participating in a Trump support parade sink in Texas, officials say

Boat parades in support of the President were held across the country, with one event on Lake Travis in Texas drawing "many" emergency responses according to local officials.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones and Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas have sunk, officials said Saturday.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the parade.

"Several boats did sink," the TCSO tweet said.

Kristen Dark, the senior public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, told CNN that officials were responding to "many emergency calls for boats in distress" and confirmed that several have sunk.

A Facebook page for the event said more than 2,600 people planned to attend.

There was no immediate information on injuries.

Lake Travis is northwest of Austin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Clouds move in with some rain chances
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

XC THN State Preview

Image

Heritage Hills vs THS Vball

Image

Vin Lin vs BR Vball

Image

RP vs SV Football

Image

Digital wallet app scam

Image

Labor Day Weekend Car Show

Image

Happy visitors at Hobnob Harvest Market

Image

Junk in the Trunk Community Yard Sale

Image

Food trucks park despite festival cancelation

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 250102

Reported Deaths: 8385
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1306165092
DuPage15247539
Lake15151473
Will12189361
Kane11660316
St. Clair5647175
Winnebago4469147
Madison4448108
McHenry4060116
Champaign337120
Peoria258141
McLean255017
Kankakee237172
Rock Island236263
Unassigned1980219
Sangamon197039
Kendall172225
LaSalle137652
Tazewell124711
DeKalb121536
Coles111423
Macon109428
Jackson104322
Williamson102418
Boone90723
Clinton83217
Adams8129
Randolph7947
Effingham6421
Whiteside57719
Morgan57520
Grundy5435
Henry5273
Ogle5175
Monroe50915
Jefferson48635
Knox4843
Union44624
Bureau4359
Stephenson3986
Vermilion3954
Macoupin3916
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Marion3320
Iroquois31819
Jersey3176
Woodford3163
McDonough31215
Logan3101
Perry30812
Lee2741
Warren2701
Christian2676
Montgomery26610
Shelby2483
Douglas2375
Livingston2294
Bond2024
Fayette2023
Jo Daviess1952
Lawrence1930
Saline1823
Moultrie1803
Cumberland1594
Hancock1582
Greene1571
Jasper1567
Crawford1491
Carroll1484
White1410
Pulaski1361
Wayne1312
Washington1281
Johnson1240
Wabash1221
Clark1212
Mercer1145
Clay1120
Fulton1020
Piatt990
Mason961
Edgar942
Ford803
Menard790
Pike790
Richland784
Massac731
Gallatin672
De Witt561
Marshall540
Henderson520
Scott510
Alexander501
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun330
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope231
Hardin210
Putnam210
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 98961

Reported Deaths: 3362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19073750
Lake9429298
Elkhart579199
St. Joseph539195
Allen5250182
Hamilton4153107
Vanderburgh272223
Hendricks2434116
Johnson2077122
Cass18889
Clark184753
Porter182442
Tippecanoe170613
Delaware151157
Vigo146717
Madison138774
Monroe138536
LaPorte122237
Howard113662
Floyd113257
Bartholomew108554
Kosciusko108417
Marshall92623
Boone88546
Dubois87017
Warrick84131
Hancock84042
Noble83431
Grant73431
Jackson7129
Henry65122
Shelby63428
Wayne62810
LaGrange61711
Morgan61535
Dearborn58528
Clinton57011
Daviess53724
Harrison50524
Lawrence47427
Montgomery46321
White46113
Putnam4528
Decatur42636
Knox3796
Greene37635
DeKalb3697
Fayette36110
Gibson3424
Miami3402
Jasper3392
Scott32310
Steuben3116
Sullivan30410
Jennings28212
Franklin27925
Carroll26013
Orange25824
Ripley2518
Clay2485
Washington2391
Posey2280
Whitley2266
Wabash2236
Jefferson2193
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Tipton19821
Perry19714
Adams1943
Randolph1887
Huntington1813
Spencer1693
Owen1541
Newton15010
Jay1390
Rush1374
Martin1260
Pike1131
Vermillion1060
Pulaski1041
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Blackford822
Parke812
Ohio747
Crawford730
Union670
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0224