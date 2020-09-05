Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump calls on Fox News to fire reporter who confirmed some parts of Atlantic story

A controversial report in The Atlantic that said President Donald Trump disparaged US military members who died in service later had key details confirmed by other news outlets, including Fox News. Hours after network correspondent Jennifer Griffin confirmed portions of the story, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld contradicted her reporting by calling the news "a hoax."

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

For years, Fox News has worked to undermine and discredit the work of other news organizations that have reported damning details about President Trump and his administration. But on Friday, something unusual happened: The network turned a skeptical eye toward reporting from its own correspondent.

After spending much of the day bashing The Atlantic for Jeffrey Goldberg's jarring report which said Trump had disparaged military members who died in service to the country, Fox News itself confirmed key aspects of it. In a lengthy Twitter thread, correspondent Jennifer Griffin said she had confirmed Trump disparaged veterans; didn't want to honor the dead at the Aisne-Marne Cemetery; and did not want to lower flags after the death of John McCain.

An actual news organization would aggressively tout that it had matched much of the reporting at the center of the biggest news story of the day — especially given that Fox rarely delivers on original reporting of its own. And it would have mattered because Fox viewers are so often shielded from the truth. But Fox didn't proudly hold up Griffin's reporting. Instead, it acted as if it were ashamed and inconvenienced by it.

"Hoax"

Griffin delivered her report in the 3pm hour. But during "The Five," pro-Trump hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld moved to discredit The Atlantic's reporting — the same reporting that Griffin had confirmed key aspects of. Gutfeld called it a "hoax" and said "there are no sources" and that it had "already been debunked."

Quite the opposite, Gutfeld, your own network had just confirmed it!

"FAKE NEWS"

Alright, let's put Gutfeld in with his fellow pro-Trump propagandists. Surely Fox's "straight news" anchors — the ones who are marketed as delivering hard-hitting news — forcefully showcased their colleague's reporting? Surely the network didn't bend the news toward Trump, given that its own reporting indicated he actually disparaged the military members?

Nope, not the case.

Bret Baier, Fox News' chief political news anchor, aired a segment in which he ran this chyron on the lower-thirds of the screen: "'FAKE NEWS': TRUMP DENIES STORY HE CALLED DEAD TROOPS 'LOSERS.'" Baier let John Roberts, who had relied on anonymous sources to try to pour cold water on The Atlantic's article earlier in the day, deliver a report casting doubt on it. And then he presented Griffin's reporting. Apparently unable to tell viewers whether Griffin's reporting was accurate, Baier concluded the segment by saying, "Thought we'd lay all of that out for you to make a decision."

Later in the hour, the show ran another chyron, this time with a notable omission: "QUESTIONABLE COMMENTS: ATLANTIC STORY ALLEGES TRUMP REMARKS ON SERVICE MEMBERS." Why not note Fox had reporting indicating this as well?

"It just comes down to a he-said, she said"

Things didn't improve when anchor Jon Scott, filling in for Martha MacCallum, covered the story in the 7pm hour. Scott interviewed Pete Buttigieg and repeatedly aimed at casting doubt on The Atlantic's reporting. Scott emphasized the denials from Trump flacks and claimed to Buttigieg, "It just comes down to a he-said, she said."

Perhaps you want to give Scott the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he was just playing Devil's advocate as a journalist? You would have maybe been able to make that argument, but later in the hour, when Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh appeared on the program and bashed The Atlantic's reporting as "fake," Scott stood idly by and didn't challenge him. It was stunning to watch: the Fox News anchor pushed back on a guest making arguments aligned with his network's own reporting, then let another guest trash that reporting without challenging him at all.

"Trump denies..."

Instead of leading its homepage with Griffin's reporting, which confirmed many of the key aspects of The Atlantic's reporting, what did the network do? It led with Trump's denial. The splash headline quoted Trump saying, "IT'S A HOAX." And the main headline read, "Trump denies Atlantic report he belittled military in canceled trip amid conflicting accounts."

Jon Passantino, who now works at CNN, tweeted: "I used to manage the Fox News dot com homepage. This would be an extraordinary and unusual decision to run this denial as the top story despite having confirmed key details of the reporting..."

Trump calls for Griffin's firing

In a late-night Friday tweet, Trump attacked Griffin and claimed her reporting had been "refuted by many witnesses." The President then went further, saying, "Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting." He added that he believed Fox News is "gone."

Why Fox does what it does

Brian Stelter writes: "From the reporting in my new book 'HOAX,' I think this passage from Page 18 is most applicable to Friday's news. I wrote that anchors and commentators felt 'excruciating pressure to please the Fox base -- and avoid their wrath.' This pressure comes, in part, from the daily ratings reports... The Nielsens are like 'an invisible hand,' one Fox veteran said, pushing everyone in a rightward direction. So banners and segments and bookings are all influenced by the fear that viewers will turn the TV off..."

About the word "Hoax"

Brian Stelter writes: "Trump said the word 'hoax' five times in 15 seconds at Friday's press briefing. He said Goldberg's story was a 'hoax' just like 'Russia-Russia-Russia was a hoax.' By doing so, he basically explained the title of my aforementioned book. At this point, his copious claims about hoaxes add up to... a hoax! He has been using the word more and more, every year, accusing his opponents of malice. The word is a building block in his permanent campaign of disbelief, as I wrote in this NYT op-ed..."

"Hoax is a potent word, in being an angry and mean one," the linguist John McWhorter told Stelter. It "carries an air of accusation, of transgression." McWhorter called it "the quintessence of Trumpian self-expression..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
A calm and cool evening ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

XC THN State Preview

Image

Heritage Hills vs THS Vball

Image

Vin Lin vs BR Vball

Image

RP vs SV Football

Image

Digital wallet app scam

Image

Labor Day Weekend Car Show

Image

Happy visitors at Hobnob Harvest Market

Image

Junk in the Trunk Community Yard Sale

Image

Food trucks park despite festival cancelation

Image

2 seriously injured in motorcycle versus ATV accident

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 247298

Reported Deaths: 8362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1295455086
DuPage15109536
Lake15006471
Will12047361
Kane11552317
St. Clair5580173
Winnebago4422147
Madison4380105
McHenry4013116
Champaign322520
Peoria254441
McLean245417
Kankakee235472
Rock Island233161
Unassigned1988219
Sangamon191739
Kendall170524
LaSalle135752
Tazewell120911
DeKalb119036
Coles109423
Macon107228
Jackson102122
Williamson101716
Boone89823
Clinton80917
Adams8059
Randolph7837
Effingham6161
Morgan57520
Whiteside57519
Grundy5265
Henry5142
Ogle5145
Monroe49914
Knox4833
Jefferson47935
Union44224
Bureau4299
Stephenson3956
Macoupin3886
Vermilion3854
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Iroquois31619
Jersey3156
Marion3110
Logan3061
Perry30611
Woodford3023
McDonough27815
Warren2701
Lee2681
Christian2646
Montgomery26310
Shelby2423
Douglas2355
Livingston2244
Fayette1963
Bond1914
Jo Daviess1902
Moultrie1783
Saline1763
Lawrence1750
Hancock1552
Jasper1557
Cumberland1544
Greene1521
Carroll1464
White1390
Pulaski1361
Washington1261
Wayne1252
Johnson1220
Clark1202
Wabash1201
Mercer1145
Crawford1111
Clay1080
Fulton990
Mason951
Edgar932
Piatt920
Pike780
Ford773
Menard770
Richland764
Massac701
Gallatin652
Marshall530
De Witt521
Henderson510
Scott490
Alexander471
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun320
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope221
Putnam210
Hardin200
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 97884

Reported Deaths: 3350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18956750
Lake9346298
Elkhart574799
St. Joseph533794
Allen5185182
Hamilton4101107
Vanderburgh268721
Hendricks2413113
Johnson2065122
Cass18859
Clark183353
Porter179442
Tippecanoe169013
Vigo145117
Delaware145057
Madison137474
Monroe130336
LaPorte121235
Howard113162
Floyd111157
Bartholomew108054
Kosciusko107117
Marshall91623
Boone87346
Dubois86317
Hancock83641
Noble82531
Warrick81731
Grant71331
Jackson7139
Henry63922
Shelby63028
LaGrange61211
Morgan60935
Wayne59510
Dearborn58328
Clinton56311
Daviess52924
Harrison50324
Lawrence46927
Montgomery45521
White45513
Putnam4488
Decatur42135
Greene37435
Knox3706
DeKalb3607
Fayette34910
Miami3402
Gibson3364
Jasper3362
Scott32010
Steuben3015
Sullivan3019
Jennings28112
Franklin27925
Carroll25913
Orange25224
Ripley2528
Clay2465
Washington2391
Posey2251
Whitley2226
Wabash2216
Jefferson2173
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Tipton19721
Adams1923
Randolph1827
Huntington1763
Spencer1683
Owen1541
Newton14910
Jay1380
Rush1354
Martin1240
Pike1101
Vermillion1040
Pulaski1031
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Parke812
Blackford782
Ohio747
Crawford710
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0223