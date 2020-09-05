Clear

US surgeon general tells states to be ready for Covid-19 vaccine by November 'just in case'

CNN's Brian Todd reports on the vital phase three trials that a number of companies are entering as they work towards a coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Susannah Cullinane and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

States across the United States should be prepared to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1 "just in case" one is ready, the US Surgeon General said.

"We've always said that we are hopeful for a vaccine by the end of this year or beginning of next year," Dr. Jerome Adams said in an ABC News interview Friday. "That said, it's not just about having a vaccine that is safe and effective -- it's about being ready to distribute it."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked public health officials in the states to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by late October or early November. As of Saturday, more than 6.2 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began and 188,252 people have died, according to a tally of cases by Johns Hopkins University.

Adams reiterated comments by public health officials saying that a coronavirus vaccine is possible but not probable by those dates.

When asked whether the November goal has more to do with science or reelection efforts, Adams said, "What people need to understand is we have what are called data safety monitoring boards that blind the data, so it won't be possible to actually move forward unless this independent board thinks that there is good evidence that these vaccines are efficacious."

Adams said the data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials have been positive.

"The most telling thing I can say to people is that when there is a Covid vaccine available, I and my family will be in line to get it," said Adams. "I think it will be safe, I think it will be effective and I think it will help us end this outbreak."

Wave of teacher resignations delay start of school

A school district in western New York has delayed the start of classes for students grades 5-12 after hundreds of employees have resigned or taken leaves of absence.

Ninety staff members of the Williamsville Central School District have taken a leave of absence due to Covid-19 and 111 others have resigned, Superintendent Scott G. Martzloff wrote in a letter to parents.

Martzloff said 1,375 middle school and high school students chose the fully remote learning model, creating more than 80 teacher vacancies. It's unclear when the district expects to begin offering classes for those students.

"We are working diligently to fill those positions to begin instruction in the fully remote online learning model for students in grades 5-12," the superintendent wrote.

CNN has reached out to the New York State Department of Education for comment.

Meanwhile in Boston, eleven first-year students at Northeastern University were suspended for gathering in a hotel room, considered "a violation of university and public health protocols."

The school announced the suspension Friday, saying the students have been asked to vacate the school grounds within 24 hours and they will not be receiving any refunds for the semester. They've been asked to get tested for Covid-19 on campus.

More than 800 students enrolled in a study-abroad experience have been staying in two-person rooms at the Westin Hotel in Boston, the school said.

Not enough Black or Latino patients in vaccine trials, data suggests

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Friday he would call out any political interference involving the approval of a Covid-19 vaccine in the US if he saw it.

Sources in the administration have told CNN President Trump is ramping up pressure on health officials to approve a Covid-19 vaccine before the November election.

"I'm not a regulator, I mean, I just do the science. I'd report the science in an accurate way, and certainly if I saw interference, I would be very disturbed and call it out," Fauci said. He added that he had faith the Food and Drug Administration would do what's right.

But the latest data suggests there are not enough minorities being enrolled in Moderna and Pfizer's Covid-19 Phase 3 vaccine trials.

Minority enrollment in the trials is important because the vaccine might work differently in people of color than in White people, and Covid-19 has hit Black and Latino communities particularly hard.

Fauci told CNN that Phase 3 clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines should aim to include minorities at levels that are at least double their representation in the population to better reflect the population most affected by Covid-19. That would mean 37% of the study participants would be Latino, and 27% would be Black.

This past week, 26% of the study subjects enrolled in Moderna's trial were either Black or Latino, while as of August 31, 19% of the study subjects enrolled in Pfizer's trial were either Black or Latino.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC that the company's goal is for the clinical trial enrollment to line up with data from the US Census Bureau. According to that data, 18.5% of the US population is Latino, and 13.4% is Black.

Model predicts death toll could exceed 400,000 by end of year

A new model often cited by top health officials predicted Friday that an additional 224,000 people in the US could die from Covid-19 by January 1.

Near-universal mask use could cut the number of projected additional fatalities by more than half, according to the model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. But it also warns the cumulative death toll could rise to 620,000 by the new year if all restrictions are eased.

The death rate could reach nearly 3,000 a day by December, an unprecedented number, due in part to "declining vigilance of the public," the IHME expects. For now, the model points to declining mask use in some regions from peak usage in early August.

The IHME model comes a day after a new CDC ensemble forecast predicted 211,000 US deaths from Covid-19 by September 26.

Fauci told CNN Friday there is only one way to prevent the death toll reaching the numbers predicted in this new model. "We've got to get our baseline back down to a much lower level."

Currently, the US is seeing about 40,000 cases a day, but if the baseline of cases is lowered, the country could get a better handle on stopping the spread, according to Fauci. And the use of masks would help the country prevent the "scary" number of predicted Covid-19 deaths, he added.

He encouraged people to make outdoor plans and keep gatherings small to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the Labor Day weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A calm and cool evening ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Digital wallet app scam

Image

Labor Day Weekend Car Show

Image

Happy visitors at Hobnob Harvest Market

Image

Junk in the Trunk Community Yard Sale

Image

Food trucks park despite festival cancelation

Image

2 seriously injured in motorcycle versus ATV accident

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WASH VS GIB SOUTH

Image

MATER DEI VS VIN LIN

Image

PH VS NC

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 247298

Reported Deaths: 8362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1295455086
DuPage15109536
Lake15006471
Will12047361
Kane11552317
St. Clair5580173
Winnebago4422147
Madison4380105
McHenry4013116
Champaign322520
Peoria254441
McLean245417
Kankakee235472
Rock Island233161
Unassigned1988219
Sangamon191739
Kendall170524
LaSalle135752
Tazewell120911
DeKalb119036
Coles109423
Macon107228
Jackson102122
Williamson101716
Boone89823
Clinton80917
Adams8059
Randolph7837
Effingham6161
Morgan57520
Whiteside57519
Grundy5265
Henry5142
Ogle5145
Monroe49914
Knox4833
Jefferson47935
Union44224
Bureau4299
Stephenson3956
Macoupin3886
Vermilion3854
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Iroquois31619
Jersey3156
Marion3110
Logan3061
Perry30611
Woodford3023
McDonough27815
Warren2701
Lee2681
Christian2646
Montgomery26310
Shelby2423
Douglas2355
Livingston2244
Fayette1963
Bond1914
Jo Daviess1902
Moultrie1783
Saline1763
Lawrence1750
Hancock1552
Jasper1557
Cumberland1544
Greene1521
Carroll1464
White1390
Pulaski1361
Washington1261
Wayne1252
Johnson1220
Clark1202
Wabash1201
Mercer1145
Crawford1111
Clay1080
Fulton990
Mason951
Edgar932
Piatt920
Pike780
Ford773
Menard770
Richland764
Massac701
Gallatin652
Marshall530
De Witt521
Henderson510
Scott490
Alexander471
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun320
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope221
Putnam210
Hardin200
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 97884

Reported Deaths: 3350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18956750
Lake9346298
Elkhart574799
St. Joseph533794
Allen5185182
Hamilton4101107
Vanderburgh268721
Hendricks2413113
Johnson2065122
Cass18859
Clark183353
Porter179442
Tippecanoe169013
Vigo145117
Delaware145057
Madison137474
Monroe130336
LaPorte121235
Howard113162
Floyd111157
Bartholomew108054
Kosciusko107117
Marshall91623
Boone87346
Dubois86317
Hancock83641
Noble82531
Warrick81731
Grant71331
Jackson7139
Henry63922
Shelby63028
LaGrange61211
Morgan60935
Wayne59510
Dearborn58328
Clinton56311
Daviess52924
Harrison50324
Lawrence46927
Montgomery45521
White45513
Putnam4488
Decatur42135
Greene37435
Knox3706
DeKalb3607
Fayette34910
Miami3402
Gibson3364
Jasper3362
Scott32010
Steuben3015
Sullivan3019
Jennings28112
Franklin27925
Carroll25913
Orange25224
Ripley2528
Clay2465
Washington2391
Posey2251
Whitley2226
Wabash2216
Jefferson2173
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Tipton19721
Adams1923
Randolph1827
Huntington1763
Spencer1683
Owen1541
Newton14910
Jay1380
Rush1354
Martin1240
Pike1101
Vermillion1040
Pulaski1031
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Parke812
Blackford782
Ohio747
Crawford710
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0223