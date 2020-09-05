Clear

Trump's response to Covid-19 is worse than giving up

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he's not sure what President Donald Trump is talking about when he said that the country is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Abdul El-Sayed

More than 185,000 people have already died from the coronavirus in the US. If you've checked the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 dashboard as frequently as I have for the last several months, the growing death toll may have started to look like numbers on a broken digital scale counting up to some interminable figure. Its persistent climb demonstrates the eerie psychological trick large numbers play on our minds: "If only one man dies ... that is a tragedy. If millions die, that's only statistics."

That quote, attributed to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, has been made all too real by President Donald Trump in the context of the pandemic in 2020.

What initially appeared to be the Trump administration's ineptitude when it came to responding to the country's worst public health crisis in a century has since morphed into something far more sinister — a seemingly purposeful effort to turn the Covid-19 pandemic into white noise as Trump amplifies the clatter of his own fearmongering with unfounded or distorted claims about crime and lawlessness.

Trump continues to put his political aims ahead of the public health crisis, contributing to projections that show the US death toll from coronavirus could exceed 315,000 by December 2020.

Several events in the past few weeks reveal Trump's problematic approach to this pandemic. First, he appointed Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist, a doctor who specializes in imaging the brain, as a Covid-19 adviser. That's like appointing a plumber to build your roof because, well, plumbers and roofers both work on houses. Atlas is not an infectious disease expert and has little relevant experience in this space. His top qualification for the job in the Trump administration's eyes seems to be that he's appeared on conservative cable news shows in praise of the President's "handling" of the pandemic.

Despite scientific consensus to the contrary, Atlas has questioned the use of masks and said that children cannot spread the virus. Most astoundingly, he's argued that the country would reach herd immunity more quickly if more people are infected, and that death counts could be limited if protective measures focus on the most vulnerable. In a Fox News interview in June, he said, "The reality is that when a population has enough people who have had the infection, and since these people don't have a problem with the infection, that's not a problem. That's not a bad thing."

But thousands of young people under the age of 45 have died from the coronavirus in the US, and that strategy failed in Sweden, where less than 10% of the population has tested positive for antibodies — well below the 70-90% required for herd immunity. In advocating for such an idea, Atlas is essentially shrugging at the risk that thousands potentially die from the virus (On Saturday, Atlas said, "I have never advised the President to push a herd immunity strategy. I have never told the task force that I advocated a herd immunity strategy." He went on to clarify that he supported social distancing measures and protecting the vulnerable, adding, "I am advocating opening things, but opening safely, with mitigation ... We must understand something: prolonging a lockdown is enormously harmful.")

Atlas is one of the few doctors willing to oppose the scientific and medical consensus on the public health failure of the administration's inaction, while covering it with the fig leaf of his medical school degree — and this may be precisely why Trump is such a fan.

But it gets worse. Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines arguing that people who are not experiencing Covid-19 symptoms should not get tested for the virus, even if they have been exposed. But the virus can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. Indeed, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, estimated that about 40% of people who carry Covid-19 do not exhibit symptoms — yet they can still spread it.

These recommendations aren't just unfounded; they run directly in opposition to the science. We need more testing, not less. So why the new guidelines? The White House pressured the CDC to issue them, according to a federal health official who told CNN, "It's coming from the top down."

In exerting this pressure, the Trump administration may have created the perfect excuse for its failure to ramp up testing to levels necessary to mitigate the virus. Rather than increasing testing capacity to meet the needs of Americans, the administration seems to have persuaded the CDC to revise down the need for testing to meet the current testing capacity.

Finally, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn is under scrutiny for rushing through an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma under pressure from the White House and against the public advice of experts at the National Institutes of Health.

But Hahn's own comments this week seem to show the full extent of his politicization in the role. He said that his agency would consider emergency use authorization or approval for a Covid-19 vaccine before Phase III clinical trials are complete, practically inviting pharmaceutical companies to apply for FDA authorization or approval. Already, observers worry that safeguards will be cast aside to accelerate the timeline for a vaccine to produce an "October Surprise" for Trump just before Election Day. Trump himself has lent credence to that worry, saying he expects a vaccine could be ready before November 3.

It should go without saying that vaccine development should be dictated by science's timeline, not a politician's. The issue is one of trust: According to a recent Gallup poll, approximately one-third of Americans say they would not get a vaccine if it were available today. But to reach the immunity we need to end the spread of the coronavirus, epidemiologists estimate that between 70-90% of the population will need to be immune. With a third of Americans already uneasy about a vaccine, there's little room for error.

And if Americans lose trust in the process used to create that vaccine, it could bring the number willing to be vaccinated below that critical threshold. Hahn's words could further fuel this skepticism.

Trump has done something worse than give up; he's prioritized electoral politics above public health — and at the potential expense of American lives. Meanwhile, as his administration has forced its political agenda upon apolitical agencies that are supposed to be leading with science, Trump himself seems to be doing everything he can this week to divert attention away from the pandemic.

On Tuesday, he went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back by the police. Trump did not meet with Blake's family during his trip, and said during a roundtable event that systemic racism is not a problem in the US — and that journalists should be focused on the "tremendous violence" in cities like Portland instead.

Trump's betting on former President Richard Nixon's 1968 strategy by stoking racist fears among White people in the suburbs. But Nixon wasn't an incumbent running against the record of his own administration. Trump is. Whether he likes it or not, this is Trump's America — the "American carnage" he warned the country about in his inauguration. And the death toll is more than 185,000 and counting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A calm and cool evening ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Digital wallet app scam

Image

Labor Day Weekend Car Show

Image

Happy visitors at Hobnob Harvest Market

Image

Junk in the Trunk Community Yard Sale

Image

Food trucks park despite festival cancelation

Image

2 seriously injured in motorcycle versus ATV accident

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WASH VS GIB SOUTH

Image

MATER DEI VS VIN LIN

Image

PH VS NC

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 247298

Reported Deaths: 8362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1295455086
DuPage15109536
Lake15006471
Will12047361
Kane11552317
St. Clair5580173
Winnebago4422147
Madison4380105
McHenry4013116
Champaign322520
Peoria254441
McLean245417
Kankakee235472
Rock Island233161
Unassigned1988219
Sangamon191739
Kendall170524
LaSalle135752
Tazewell120911
DeKalb119036
Coles109423
Macon107228
Jackson102122
Williamson101716
Boone89823
Clinton80917
Adams8059
Randolph7837
Effingham6161
Morgan57520
Whiteside57519
Grundy5265
Henry5142
Ogle5145
Monroe49914
Knox4833
Jefferson47935
Union44224
Bureau4299
Stephenson3956
Macoupin3886
Vermilion3854
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Iroquois31619
Jersey3156
Marion3110
Logan3061
Perry30611
Woodford3023
McDonough27815
Warren2701
Lee2681
Christian2646
Montgomery26310
Shelby2423
Douglas2355
Livingston2244
Fayette1963
Bond1914
Jo Daviess1902
Moultrie1783
Saline1763
Lawrence1750
Hancock1552
Jasper1557
Cumberland1544
Greene1521
Carroll1464
White1390
Pulaski1361
Washington1261
Wayne1252
Johnson1220
Clark1202
Wabash1201
Mercer1145
Crawford1111
Clay1080
Fulton990
Mason951
Edgar932
Piatt920
Pike780
Ford773
Menard770
Richland764
Massac701
Gallatin652
Marshall530
De Witt521
Henderson510
Scott490
Alexander471
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun320
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope221
Putnam210
Hardin200
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 97884

Reported Deaths: 3350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18956750
Lake9346298
Elkhart574799
St. Joseph533794
Allen5185182
Hamilton4101107
Vanderburgh268721
Hendricks2413113
Johnson2065122
Cass18859
Clark183353
Porter179442
Tippecanoe169013
Vigo145117
Delaware145057
Madison137474
Monroe130336
LaPorte121235
Howard113162
Floyd111157
Bartholomew108054
Kosciusko107117
Marshall91623
Boone87346
Dubois86317
Hancock83641
Noble82531
Warrick81731
Grant71331
Jackson7139
Henry63922
Shelby63028
LaGrange61211
Morgan60935
Wayne59510
Dearborn58328
Clinton56311
Daviess52924
Harrison50324
Lawrence46927
Montgomery45521
White45513
Putnam4488
Decatur42135
Greene37435
Knox3706
DeKalb3607
Fayette34910
Miami3402
Gibson3364
Jasper3362
Scott32010
Steuben3015
Sullivan3019
Jennings28112
Franklin27925
Carroll25913
Orange25224
Ripley2528
Clay2465
Washington2391
Posey2251
Whitley2226
Wabash2216
Jefferson2173
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Tipton19721
Adams1923
Randolph1827
Huntington1763
Spencer1683
Owen1541
Newton14910
Jay1380
Rush1354
Martin1240
Pike1101
Vermillion1040
Pulaski1031
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Parke812
Blackford782
Ohio747
Crawford710
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0223