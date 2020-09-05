Clear

The President cannot comprehend true patriotism

Article Image

If true, Trump's denigration of the military might sway the election. But what to make of John Bolton's report on one of the events - and Trump's recent rally exit song?

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

President Donald Trump may admire the military, but he has shown his contempt for the people who decide to join it and serve the nation -- a decision he seems to find utterly incomprehensible. Americans have heard him disparage war heroes for years, from the late Sen. John McCain to the families of soldiers killed in battle. Americans who sacrifice everything for their country are not heroes in his view, but "losers" and "suckers," according to a new article in The Atlantic, which quotes multiple unnamed sources, including at least one retired four-star general. Trump has vehemently denied the report, but other news organizations separately corroborated some of the claims in the piece.

The reporting is so consistent with everything we've seen from Trump since 2015 that the only shocking part is that we can still be shocked by anything he says or does. But it does take one's breath away to hear the details.

I vividly remember watching his 2018 trip to France, which marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. On a rainy day, the leaders of France, Germany and other US allies traveled to the cemetery at Aisne-Marne outside Paris, where 1,800 US Marines were killed. Trump, however, canceled. While the White House blamed the weather, Trump, according to The Atlantic, failed to show up because he didn't want to mess up his hair in the rain. The solemn occasion didn't warrant it. Four people with firsthand knowledge told The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg that Trump said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." He also called the dead "suckers" for getting killed.

We've all seen his bizarre full-body embrace of the American flag, and yet he has so little interest in or respect for US history. Trump's patriotism is self-serving theater; so over the top that it reeks of hypocrisy.

His phony patriotism echoes his histrionic religiosity. He embraces the flag much like he holds up a Bible, as he did in front of St. John's Church in June, after protesters were removed by force so he could have his photo-op. Few would mistake the event for evidence of religious devotion. Trump never prayed there, said the bishop. It was a show for personal political gain, much like when he claimed to love the Bible on the 2016 campaign trail. When asked to share some of his favorite verses, Trump declined, saying, "The Bible means a lot to me, but I don't want to get into specifics...I think it's just an incredible, the whole Bible is an incredible..."

Claiming to love the Bible, and posing with it, served a purpose for Trump. What he cannot comprehend is genuine patriotism or service to a higher cause, which plainly escape him.

In another stunning display of callousness documented by The Atlantic, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017 and stood at the grave of Robert Kelly, the son of then Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Watching over the grave of a man who died serving his country at the age of 29, Trump asked the bereaved father, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" A retired four-star general who is friends with John Kelly told Goldberg that the moment showed Trump "can't fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself...there's no money in serving the nation."

Trump's denials of The Atlantic's reporting are, in some cases, contradicted by his own words. He rejects the claim that he called McCain a "loser," for example. But we've seen and heard him mock McCain, a genuine hero, on numerous occasions. The internet is full of videos of Trump calling McCain a loser for getting captured. He even tweeted an article with the headline, "Donald Trump: John McCain is 'a Loser.'"

Lying is apparently harder than it seems.

If Trump has one superlative talent, it is marketing himself. He pushes the claim that he has been great for the military. But the members of the US armed forces know better. He may like the big, powerful machines, and the military parades (but reportedly without amputees, since "Nobody wants to see that.") But when it comes to protecting, respecting, and understanding the people who make the choice to serve the country, Trump is AWOL. He has refused to do anything about the US intelligence assessment that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. He has betrayed American allies. And he has shown little interest in standing up for democracy or human rights.

Even before the new revelations, many American troops were growing disenchanted with their commander-in-chief. Soldiers generally lean Republican, but many disagree with Trump on issues like Confederate symbols and what constitutes a serious threat to national security, according to the Military Times. A number of former military leaders have also publicly spoken out against Trump's response to protests that have broken out across the country.

We've all grown a little jaded; developed callouses in the place where our sense of decency is repeatedly bludgeoned by Trump. But we should never grow accustomed to this. The President of the United States doesn't understand patriotism. He doesn't understand service and he has only contempt for those who genuinely love their country. What a tragic state of affairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A great start to your Labor Day Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WASH VS GIB SOUTH

Image

MATER DEI VS VIN LIN

Image

PH VS NC

Image

GREENCASTLE VS WEST VIGO

Image

ND VS EASTERN GREENE

Image

MONROVIA VS LINTON

Image

THS VS BHHN

Image

THN vs BHSS

Image

Northview Sullivan

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 247298

Reported Deaths: 8362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1295455086
DuPage15109536
Lake15006471
Will12047361
Kane11552317
St. Clair5580173
Winnebago4422147
Madison4380105
McHenry4013116
Champaign322520
Peoria254441
McLean245417
Kankakee235472
Rock Island233161
Unassigned1988219
Sangamon191739
Kendall170524
LaSalle135752
Tazewell120911
DeKalb119036
Coles109423
Macon107228
Jackson102122
Williamson101716
Boone89823
Clinton80917
Adams8059
Randolph7837
Effingham6161
Morgan57520
Whiteside57519
Grundy5265
Henry5142
Ogle5145
Monroe49914
Knox4833
Jefferson47935
Union44224
Bureau4299
Stephenson3956
Macoupin3886
Vermilion3854
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Iroquois31619
Jersey3156
Marion3110
Logan3061
Perry30611
Woodford3023
McDonough27815
Warren2701
Lee2681
Christian2646
Montgomery26310
Shelby2423
Douglas2355
Livingston2244
Fayette1963
Bond1914
Jo Daviess1902
Moultrie1783
Saline1763
Lawrence1750
Hancock1552
Jasper1557
Cumberland1544
Greene1521
Carroll1464
White1390
Pulaski1361
Washington1261
Wayne1252
Johnson1220
Clark1202
Wabash1201
Mercer1145
Crawford1111
Clay1080
Fulton990
Mason951
Edgar932
Piatt920
Pike780
Ford773
Menard770
Richland764
Massac701
Gallatin652
Marshall530
De Witt521
Henderson510
Scott490
Alexander471
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun320
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope221
Putnam210
Hardin200
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 97884

Reported Deaths: 3350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18956750
Lake9346298
Elkhart574799
St. Joseph533794
Allen5185182
Hamilton4101107
Vanderburgh268721
Hendricks2413113
Johnson2065122
Cass18859
Clark183353
Porter179442
Tippecanoe169013
Vigo145117
Delaware145057
Madison137474
Monroe130336
LaPorte121235
Howard113162
Floyd111157
Bartholomew108054
Kosciusko107117
Marshall91623
Boone87346
Dubois86317
Hancock83641
Noble82531
Warrick81731
Grant71331
Jackson7139
Henry63922
Shelby63028
LaGrange61211
Morgan60935
Wayne59510
Dearborn58328
Clinton56311
Daviess52924
Harrison50324
Lawrence46927
Montgomery45521
White45513
Putnam4488
Decatur42135
Greene37435
Knox3706
DeKalb3607
Fayette34910
Miami3402
Gibson3364
Jasper3362
Scott32010
Steuben3015
Sullivan3019
Jennings28112
Franklin27925
Carroll25913
Orange25224
Ripley2528
Clay2465
Washington2391
Posey2251
Whitley2226
Wabash2216
Jefferson2173
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Tipton19721
Adams1923
Randolph1827
Huntington1763
Spencer1683
Owen1541
Newton14910
Jay1380
Rush1354
Martin1240
Pike1101
Vermillion1040
Pulaski1031
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Parke812
Blackford782
Ohio747
Crawford710
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0223