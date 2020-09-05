Clear

Biden puts two feet in the ring as Trump wobbles

Democratic nominee Joe Biden issued an emotional response after the Atlantic reported that President Trump denigrated US service members. President Trump has denied the allegations in the report.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Greg Krieg, CNN

Joe Biden's do-no-harm campaign is taking a sharper edge as his race with President Donald Trump enters the home stretch and the incumbent, now a week removed from the Republican convention's sugar high, is again lashing out in response to a new series of self-made controversies.

On the eve of Labor Day weekend, Biden, in his second press conference of the week, reacted furiously to a report that Trump, in private conversations, described American soldiers killed in combat as "suckers." Biden called the remarks "absolutely damnable" and called on the President, if the story's details are true, to apologize to the families of US military veterans and war dead.

The alleged comments, as first recounted in The Atlantic on Thursday, have been met with a frenzied onslaught of denials from the White House and Trump personally, who has called the report a "hoax." But their rush to undermine the story, which has not been independently verified by CNN, underscores the political peril Trump sees ahead -- and, if nothing else, its potential to detract from their efforts to turn this election into a partisan choice and not simply a referendum on his first four years.

Biden made the issue -- which could dampen Trump's support with military families and veterans -- personal during a back-and-forth with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, recalling the record of his late son, Beau.

"My son was an assistant US attorney and he volunteered to go to Kosovo, when the war was going on, as a civilian, he wasn't a 'sucker,'" Biden said, his face stern as he hammered on the offending term. "When my son volunteered and joined the United States military as the Attorney General (of Delaware), he went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he wasn't a 'sucker.'"

Biden has in the months since winning the Democratic nomination sought to steer clear of Trump-lit brush fires, instead focusing his criticism of the President on the administration's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. The country's death toll is now creeping up on 200,000 and, according to a model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, could more than double that figure by January if the US continues on its current path.

"(Trump) doesn't feel it, he doesn't understand, he just doesn't care. He thinks if the stock market is up, then everything is fine," said Biden, who struck a populist chord in this latest denunciation. "If his wealthy donors and friends are doing well, then everything is doing well. If corporations see their valuations rising, then they must be hiring."

In his own news conference later in the day, Trump came out and offered a rote commentary on what he touted as positive economic news in a jobs report released Friday, before returning to misleading messages about the pandemic and a full frontal assault on The Atlantic story.

But if it was Trump's goal to cast doubt on the details in the magazine, to suggest he couldn't have denigrated the war dead because of his purported reverence for the military, he chose a strange way of communicating it.

Reminded of his past derogatory comments about the late Sen. John McCain, the President said he "respected" the man who served nearly six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, before repeatedly dumping on veterans legislation that McCain, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, co-authored and passed during the Obama administration.

Trump also suggested that his former chief of staff, John Kelly, might have been a source for The Atlantic's piece, before trying to convince Americans that the former US Marine Corps general had crumbled in the crucible of Trump's plush West Wing office space.

"He was with me, didn't do a good job, had no temperament, and ultimately he was petered out," Trump said of Kelly, whose son was killed in action nearly a decade ago in Afghanistan. "He got eaten alive. He was unable to handle the pressure of this job."

Contrasting styles

The Friday news conferences offered Americans yet another jarring contrast between Trump and Biden, capping off a week of the same. Both men visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has been gripped by protests and rioting in response to a police officer's shooting -- seven times, in the back -- of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on August 23.

But Trump used his visit, almost exclusively, to highlight the scenes of looting and burnt out buildings. Biden, when he touched down later in the week, both condemned the violence and spoke about systemic racism and racial justice issues during remarks at the Grace Lutheran Church. He also had a private conversation with members of Blake's family and spoke to the 29-year-old on the phone.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Back in his home state on Friday, Biden framed the race -- as he has for months -- as less of a choice between him and Trump than a question of whether the country wanted to go further down the Trumpian rabbit hole. But, perhaps more so than ever before, he seemed intent on delivering a more pointedly passionate case against it.

He lambasted and lamented Trump's suggestion, on consecutive nights, to supporters in North Carolina and Pennsylvania that they try voting twice -- once by mail, then again in-person -- to test election security measures. It is illegal to vote twice, as assorted legal experts, election officials and state attorneys general reminded Americans in response.

The former vice president reiterated that point, but also dug into the psychology of the matter, casting the comments as another attempt by Trump to "create so much chaos that no matter what the outcome of the election is, that it's thrown up in the air." Asked then if he was concerned that Trump's flagrant effort to gin up doubts over mail-in voting were taking hold, Biden answered, simply: "Yes, I am."

"The more chaos is sown here, it's going to disincline people to show up," he said, channeling the wisdom of voting rights experts, who say that vague, constant chatter about voter suppression -- even in attempts to combat it -- can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. "In a sense, every time I speak about it, I feel like I'm playing into his game."

On Friday night, Trump tripled down, telling supporters in North Carolina during a "telerally" to both post their mail-in ballots and attempt to vote in-person.

Stepping into the ring

Engaging with Trump on Trump's terms has proven itself over the years to be a losing endeavor, for both Republicans and Democrats. Biden and his campaign have sought to keep at least one foot out of the President's mud pit. That decision was made to look all the wiser this week as a variety of polls showed Biden leading Trump, as he does in every reputable national poll, and ahead of Trump or running neck-and-neck with him in key swing states.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters on a call on Friday that she believed the race is "pretty stable under the hood" as she ticked off a number of demographics -- including suburbanites and independents -- with which polls showed Biden outperforming 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Mike Donilon, Biden's chief strategist, said on the same call that the coronavirus would remain the campaign's prime focus, for the simple reason that -- whether viewed as a health or economic issue, or both -- it remains a consuming worry to millions of Americans.

Trump's efforts to move on from the pandemic, he said, would not be successful, because "that is where voters are," adding that the President's attempts to shift the conversation with headline-grabbing, outlandish comments would backfire.

"When there is intense focus on President Trump and what he is saying and what he is doing," Donilon said, "I think there's a lot of evidence over the course of this race that his numbers tend to drop."

For parts of a week and a few captivating hours at its end, though, Biden committed to leaving his own mark. Now, as the first rounds of ballots begin to go out to voters ahead of an election less than 60 days off, Biden and his team appear determined to help Trump along a path they believe ends with the President's political demise.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
A great start to your Labor Day Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WASH VS GIB SOUTH

Image

MATER DEI VS VIN LIN

Image

PH VS NC

Image

GREENCASTLE VS WEST VIGO

Image

ND VS EASTERN GREENE

Image

MONROVIA VS LINTON

Image

THS VS BHHN

Image

THN vs BHSS

Image

Northview Sullivan

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 247298

Reported Deaths: 8362
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1295455086
DuPage15109536
Lake15006471
Will12047361
Kane11552317
St. Clair5580173
Winnebago4422147
Madison4380105
McHenry4013116
Champaign322520
Peoria254441
McLean245417
Kankakee235472
Rock Island233161
Unassigned1988219
Sangamon191739
Kendall170524
LaSalle135752
Tazewell120911
DeKalb119036
Coles109423
Macon107228
Jackson102122
Williamson101716
Boone89823
Clinton80917
Adams8059
Randolph7837
Effingham6161
Morgan57520
Whiteside57519
Grundy5265
Henry5142
Ogle5145
Monroe49914
Knox4833
Jefferson47935
Union44224
Bureau4299
Stephenson3956
Macoupin3886
Vermilion3854
Franklin3771
Cass33211
Iroquois31619
Jersey3156
Marion3110
Logan3061
Perry30611
Woodford3023
McDonough27815
Warren2701
Lee2681
Christian2646
Montgomery26310
Shelby2423
Douglas2355
Livingston2244
Fayette1963
Bond1914
Jo Daviess1902
Moultrie1783
Saline1763
Lawrence1750
Hancock1552
Jasper1557
Cumberland1544
Greene1521
Carroll1464
White1390
Pulaski1361
Washington1261
Wayne1252
Johnson1220
Clark1202
Wabash1201
Mercer1145
Crawford1111
Clay1080
Fulton990
Mason951
Edgar932
Piatt920
Pike780
Ford773
Menard770
Richland764
Massac701
Gallatin652
Marshall530
De Witt521
Henderson510
Scott490
Alexander471
Hamilton470
Edwards450
Stark371
Calhoun320
Schuyler300
Brown240
Pope221
Putnam210
Hardin200
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 97884

Reported Deaths: 3350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18956750
Lake9346298
Elkhart574799
St. Joseph533794
Allen5185182
Hamilton4101107
Vanderburgh268721
Hendricks2413113
Johnson2065122
Cass18859
Clark183353
Porter179442
Tippecanoe169013
Vigo145117
Delaware145057
Madison137474
Monroe130336
LaPorte121235
Howard113162
Floyd111157
Bartholomew108054
Kosciusko107117
Marshall91623
Boone87346
Dubois86317
Hancock83641
Noble82531
Warrick81731
Grant71331
Jackson7139
Henry63922
Shelby63028
LaGrange61211
Morgan60935
Wayne59510
Dearborn58328
Clinton56311
Daviess52924
Harrison50324
Lawrence46927
Montgomery45521
White45513
Putnam4488
Decatur42135
Greene37435
Knox3706
DeKalb3607
Fayette34910
Miami3402
Gibson3364
Jasper3362
Scott32010
Steuben3015
Sullivan3019
Jennings28112
Franklin27925
Carroll25913
Orange25224
Ripley2528
Clay2465
Washington2391
Posey2251
Whitley2226
Wabash2216
Jefferson2173
Wells2172
Starke2157
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Tipton19721
Adams1923
Randolph1827
Huntington1763
Spencer1683
Owen1541
Newton14910
Jay1380
Rush1354
Martin1240
Pike1101
Vermillion1040
Pulaski1031
Fountain1002
Brown912
Benton840
Parke812
Blackford782
Ohio747
Crawford710
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0223