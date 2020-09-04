Clear

NYPD investigating car that plowed into a group of BLM protesters in Times Square

The New York Police Department is investigating an incident in which a car drove through a crowd Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim and Sheena Jones, CNN

The New York Police Department is investigating an incident in which a car plowed into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking the street in Times Square Thursday evening.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on "Good Day New York" Friday morning that video of the incident shows a black car driving into a crowd of BLM protesters shortly after 8 p.m. in the heart of Manhattan.

He estimated that at least 200 people were taking part in the demonstration.

Twitter video from the scene showed the vehicle, which appears to have a push bumper installed on the front, briefly stop before accelerating through the protesters and cyclists who were in the street at the time. The license plate of the car is visible on videos of the incident. A small group then chased after it as it sped away.

It's unclear what happened before the video began recording, but Shea told "Good Day" at least one bicyclist had blocked the car from moving, and two others struck the car's window.

The NYPD confirmed that the vehicle was a black Ford Taurus sedan, which is similar to a model used by the police department.

Shea said police have a lot of information about this incident and vehicle. The NYPD says the car isn't affiliated with the department. Some protesters speculated on social media that it was an undercover police vehicle.

No injuries have been reported, and officials are hoping to speak with protesters and the driver and passenger(s) in the car, Shea said. The NYPD urged anyone who may have been injured to come forward. They have not received any complaints about the incident.

The New York Fire Department told CNN that it did not receive any calls about the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Three people arrested in connection to Terre Haute man's death

Image

Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

Image

Indiana State University students and staff react to how the first few weeks are going

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Tulip Company

Image

911 dispatchers warn accidental hang-ups could be a public safety issue

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 78

Image

Linton-Northview volleyball

Image

Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Jake Odum

Image

A Wabash Valley castle (yes, castle) is in the running for the best unique place to sleep in the sta

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 241704

Reported Deaths: 8324
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1280125080
DuPage14840536
Lake14767469
Will11737360
Kane11395317
St. Clair5450173
Winnebago4342147
Madison4219103
McHenry3925115
Champaign265720
Peoria246641
Kankakee229071
Rock Island227460
McLean216216
Sangamon184439
Unassigned1789209
Kendall167924
LaSalle130251
Tazewell115810
DeKalb115636
Coles106023
Macon101028
Jackson98422
Williamson96514
Boone88623
Adams7959
Clinton77117
Randolph7517
Effingham5861
Morgan54420
Whiteside52519
Grundy5165
Ogle4925
Henry4771
Monroe47714
Jefferson47035
Knox4683
Union43824
Bureau4079
Stephenson3886
Vermilion3684
Macoupin3645
Franklin3581
Cass31311
Iroquois31319
Perry30010
Marion2930
Woodford2933
Logan2871
Jersey2856
Warren2651
Montgomery25810
McDonough25115
Christian2506
Lee2461
Douglas2325
Shelby2263
Livingston2104
Fayette1833
Jo Daviess1832
Moultrie1742
Saline1683
Bond1623
Hancock1502
Cumberland1483
Lawrence1420
Jasper1417
Carroll1384
Pulaski1331
Greene1301
White1290
Clark1192
Johnson1190
Washington1191
Wayne1182
Wabash1101
Mercer1065
Fulton970
Clay920
Edgar921
Mason881
Crawford841
Piatt840
Pike750
Ford743
Menard720
Massac671
Richland663
Gallatin642
Marshall530
De Witt471
Scott460
Alexander451
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Edwards430
Schuyler290
Stark280
Calhoun270
Brown230
Hardin200
Pope201
Putnam200
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 96854

Reported Deaths: 3332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18837749
Lake9275298
Elkhart570298
St. Joseph529394
Allen5127179
Hamilton4056107
Vanderburgh264919
Hendricks2391113
Johnson2059121
Cass18799
Clark181653
Porter177041
Tippecanoe163413
Vigo140317
Madison135974
Delaware134457
Monroe127336
LaPorte120431
Howard111662
Floyd109957
Bartholomew107754
Kosciusko105817
Marshall91023
Boone86746
Dubois85817
Hancock82841
Noble82131
Warrick79831
Jackson7119
Grant69931
Henry63222
Shelby62928
LaGrange61211
Morgan60235
Wayne58510
Dearborn57928
Clinton56111
Daviess52124
Harrison49824
Lawrence46727
Montgomery45221
White45113
Putnam4388
Decatur41735
Greene37235
Knox3624
DeKalb3577
Fayette34310
Miami3382
Gibson3334
Jasper3322
Scott31910
Sullivan2989
Steuben2965
Jennings28012
Franklin27925
Carroll25813
Ripley2488
Orange24724
Clay2455
Washington2371
Posey2230
Whitley2196
Wabash2186
Wells2172
Starke2147
Jefferson2123
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Adams1922
Tipton19121
Randolph1827
Huntington1743
Spencer1653
Owen1531
Newton14710
Jay1350
Rush1354
Martin1200
Pike1091
Pulaski1031
Vermillion1010
Fountain982
Brown902
Benton840
Parke802
Blackford762
Ohio747
Crawford690
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0222