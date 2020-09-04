Clear

The US coronavirus death toll is projected to reach 410,000 in the next 4 months if mask use wanes

A new model often cited by top health experts predicts that the coronavirus death toll in the United States could reach 410,000 by January 1. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, Faith Karimi and Marcelo Garate, CNN

More than 410,000 people in the US could die from the coronavirus by January 1, more than doubling the current death toll, a new model often cited by top health officials predicted Friday.

That would mean 224,000 more lives lost in the US over the next four months.

Near-universal mask use could cut the number of projected additional fatalities by more than half, according to the model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. But it also warns the cumulative death toll could be much higher by the new year if all restrictions are eased.

"If a herd immunity strategy is pursued, meaning no further government intervention is taken from now to Jan 1st, the death toll could increase to 620,000," according to IHME's briefing.

The death rate could reach an unprecedented 3,000 a day by December, due in part to "declining vigilance of the public," the IHME expects. For now, the model points to declining mask use in some regions from peak usage in early August.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The IHME model is more aggressive in its predictions than others. It comes a day after a new CDC ensemble forecast predicted 211,000 US deaths from Covid-19 by September 26.

Coronavirus has infected over 6.1 million people nationwide, and more than 186,800 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Campuses urged to ban tobacco use in the fall

Lawmakers are reiterating a call for universities and college campuses to prohibit tobacco use this fall due to the pandemic.

In a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Democratic lawmakers urged the federal health agency to review its Covid-19 guidelines and recommend no smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco in schools.

The letter cites a study suggesting that young people who've used e-cigarettes can be five times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19. Stanford University researchers published the report last month in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

"Following the Stanford study, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced that it was banning tobacco use on campus in the fall ... In making that decision, UNLV took into account that if someone is smoking, vaping, or chewing tobacco, they cannot be complying with requirements to wear a mask," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin wrote in the letter.

With the public health risk posed by coronavirus, they said, the CDC should "act quickly and forcefully."

Last month, Krishnamoorthi wrote a letter to the Food and Drug Administration asking it to temporarily clear the market of all e-cigarettes during the coronavirus crisis. He wrote it on behalf of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

Young people urged to be cautious

More young people are getting infected with the coronavirus at higher numbers. Experts fear that will only grow as many colleges and schools reopen.

In August alone, for example, nearly 7,000 people between ages 18-24 tested positive for Covid-19 in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said. About 30% of the new cases in the state are among that age group.

"While young, healthy people are likely to have mild symptoms and quick recoveries ... they may unknowingly carry Covid-19 to someone older or with underlying conditions, who is unable to fight off the virus. This is why it is so important for young people to take precautions and understand the responsibility," Parson said.

While more young people continue to test positive, the vast majority of them have not required hospitalization.

"I know there is a lot of concern right now regarding college students. But I want to assure you that our colleges, and our universities, have plans in place and are taking all steps necessary to keep their students and communities as safe as possible," Parson said.

College campuses in at least 40 states have seen outbreaks of the virus, and officials are urging caution heading into the holiday weekend.

"I understand many will probably not be going home since they just got on campus. So they'll be around and they'll have some free time," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "You've got to be cautious over this weekend."

Over 200 of the 969 new cases reported in the state are from Washington County, home to the University of Arkansas, he said. In the county, four out of every five positive tests were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed out measures that colleges and universities should take to open successfully.

Colleges should only consider reopening if they have several protocols in place, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN by phone. They include testing every student, surveillance testing at various intervals and readily available quarantine spaces.

"They've got to have the capability of doing the testing to begin with," said Fauci, who emphasized testing upon arrival. "They've got to have the capability of doing surveillance testing as you get into the school year, and they have to have a plan of how they handle the inevitability of some students who are going to wind up getting affected."

It would be unrealistic to assume that there are no Covid-19 cases on campus, he said, noting that planning should include designated specific quarantine spaces for students who contract the virus.

Pressure for a vaccine grows as election nears

With a persistent polling deficit and a struggling economy, President Donald Trump has cranked up pressure on federal health officials to expedite work on a coronavirus vaccine and treatments.

In his public remarks and through private prodding, Trump has pushed for more good news on the pandemic, insisting that even developments considered minor by health experts be expanded into major announcements for which he can claim credit.

In the last week alone, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn was forced to apologize for an overhyped plasma announcement, subsequently removed a new communications aide and found himself on the receiving end of criticism from the West Wing.

And officials inside the FDA have told CNN that Trump has consistently pressed agencies to speed up their time line for developing a vaccine so he can have a vaccine victory by Election Day.

While the CDC has asked states to get ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by as early as next month, health officials have said this time line is unlikely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Tulip Company

Image

911 dispatchers warn accidental hang-ups could be a public safety issue

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 78

Image

Linton-Northview volleyball

Image

Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Jake Odum

Image

A Wabash Valley castle (yes, castle) is in the running for the best unique place to sleep in the sta

Image

A new sport is being introduced at the Vigo County YMCA, and other sporting leagues are back

Image

Vincennes unveils new high tech baby box

Image

Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 241704

Reported Deaths: 8324
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1280125080
DuPage14840536
Lake14767469
Will11737360
Kane11395317
St. Clair5450173
Winnebago4342147
Madison4219103
McHenry3925115
Champaign265720
Peoria246641
Kankakee229071
Rock Island227460
McLean216216
Sangamon184439
Unassigned1789209
Kendall167924
LaSalle130251
Tazewell115810
DeKalb115636
Coles106023
Macon101028
Jackson98422
Williamson96514
Boone88623
Adams7959
Clinton77117
Randolph7517
Effingham5861
Morgan54420
Whiteside52519
Grundy5165
Ogle4925
Henry4771
Monroe47714
Jefferson47035
Knox4683
Union43824
Bureau4079
Stephenson3886
Vermilion3684
Macoupin3645
Franklin3581
Cass31311
Iroquois31319
Perry30010
Marion2930
Woodford2933
Logan2871
Jersey2856
Warren2651
Montgomery25810
McDonough25115
Christian2506
Lee2461
Douglas2325
Shelby2263
Livingston2104
Fayette1833
Jo Daviess1832
Moultrie1742
Saline1683
Bond1623
Hancock1502
Cumberland1483
Lawrence1420
Jasper1417
Carroll1384
Pulaski1331
Greene1301
White1290
Clark1192
Johnson1190
Washington1191
Wayne1182
Wabash1101
Mercer1065
Fulton970
Clay920
Edgar921
Mason881
Crawford841
Piatt840
Pike750
Ford743
Menard720
Massac671
Richland663
Gallatin642
Marshall530
De Witt471
Scott460
Alexander451
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Edwards430
Schuyler290
Stark280
Calhoun270
Brown230
Hardin200
Pope201
Putnam200
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 96854

Reported Deaths: 3332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18837749
Lake9275298
Elkhart570298
St. Joseph529394
Allen5127179
Hamilton4056107
Vanderburgh264919
Hendricks2391113
Johnson2059121
Cass18799
Clark181653
Porter177041
Tippecanoe163413
Vigo140317
Madison135974
Delaware134457
Monroe127336
LaPorte120431
Howard111662
Floyd109957
Bartholomew107754
Kosciusko105817
Marshall91023
Boone86746
Dubois85817
Hancock82841
Noble82131
Warrick79831
Jackson7119
Grant69931
Henry63222
Shelby62928
LaGrange61211
Morgan60235
Wayne58510
Dearborn57928
Clinton56111
Daviess52124
Harrison49824
Lawrence46727
Montgomery45221
White45113
Putnam4388
Decatur41735
Greene37235
Knox3624
DeKalb3577
Fayette34310
Miami3382
Gibson3334
Jasper3322
Scott31910
Sullivan2989
Steuben2965
Jennings28012
Franklin27925
Carroll25813
Ripley2488
Orange24724
Clay2455
Washington2371
Posey2230
Whitley2196
Wabash2186
Wells2172
Starke2147
Jefferson2123
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Adams1922
Tipton19121
Randolph1827
Huntington1743
Spencer1653
Owen1531
Newton14710
Jay1350
Rush1354
Martin1200
Pike1091
Pulaski1031
Vermillion1010
Fountain982
Brown902
Benton840
Parke802
Blackford762
Ohio747
Crawford690
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0222