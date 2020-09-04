Clear

5 things to know for September 4: Covid-19, election, protests, economy, Hong Kong

Record breaking temperatures for Labor Day weekend, but an interesting cooling trend possible for next week. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

You've almost made it to a long Labor Day weekend! Enjoy yourself, protect your health and stay cool: More than 50 million people will be under extreme heat alerts this holiday. We'll see you again next Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

A key model predicts the US will see 410,000 Covid-19 deaths by January, less than a year after the coronavirus established itself on American soil. A lot can happen before then, but experts aren't confident we'll have a vaccine ready by Election Day. President Trump has repeatedly put pressure on the FDA to furnish a vaccine by then, but doctors say even a highly effective vaccine -- one that could blow through clinical trials -- probably wouldn't be available until December. Around the world, Brazil has surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases, and New Zealand has recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than three months.

2. Election 2020

Russia is trying to sow doubt about the integrity of the upcoming US elections. That's the unsettling warning in an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security. Russian entities are allegedly amplifying false mail-in voting claims pushed by President Trump to try to raise questions about election integrity and erode public trust in the voting process. Now, Facebook, which recently said it detected Russian meddling on its platform, says it will label misinformation about the election and voting -- though it will still let politicians run lies in ads. Meantime, people are already receiving mail-in ballots for November's races. Check your state's mail-in ballot application deadline here.

3. Protests 

A Portland man wanted in the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group during recent clashes was himself shot and killed last night as police tried to apprehend him. He appeared to admit to the earlier killing. As unrest continues to plague the Oregon city, three members of its voluntary police oversight body have resigned over the escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Joe Biden visited Kenosha and talked with relatives of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot and seriously wounded there. Wisconsin's governor said the visit was "night and day" compared with President Trump's earlier visit. In Rochester, New York, the mayor says seven officers involved in the March arrest of a Black man who was pinned to the ground and later died have been suspended. Daniel Prude's death came to the national forefront this week after his family demanded accountability in his case.

4. Stimulus 

The White House is looking to avoid a government shutdown as Congress digs in for more tense negotiations over the next round of coronavirus aid. The sides need to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown by the end of September. The White House told lawmakers it wants a stopgap measure to keep the government afloat until mid-December, which means the current Congress -- with the Senate controlled by Republicans -- would be on the hook to approve a bill for President Trump to sign, even if he loses the election. A longer stopgap measure would benefit Democrats if Joe Biden wins and his party wins back the Senate. At the same time, stimulus talks are stalled: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's $2.2 trillion proposal was rejected by the White House and GOP leaders, and Senate Republicans will try next week to push their $500 billion relief plan.

5. Hong Kong

Students are returning to school in Hong Kong, raising new questions about the scope of that controversial national security law. About 24 arrests have been made since the law went into effect at the end of June. That includes four student activists who were arrested over social media posts. Hong Kong has some of the best universities in Asia, but the law has made unclear what can legally be said and taught in a classroom. Schools have already been ordered by the government to remove books that contain content "which is outdated or involves the four crimes under the law," as well as works by several prominent pro-democracy activists.

Production on the Robert Pattinson film, 'The Batman,' has been halted by coronavirus concerns 

The ultimate villain strikes again. 

Airbnb's CEO says people are booking monthslong stays during the pandemic

People really, REALLY want to get away from it all.

Vast size of prehistoric megalodon shark, which had a fin as long as a human, revealed for the first time

Well, we're very happy this fellow is extinct.

'Super Mario 3D World' and a ton of other classic Mario games are coming to the Nintendo Switch

You're never too old for a little video game throwback.

Taco Bell is making more cuts to its menu 

These cuts have been more emotionally painful than the elimination round of a reality show.

101

That's about how many police officers have died of Covid-19 in the US. About 82 have died this year by other means, meaning the disease has killed more officers than all other causes combined.

"Justice would be nice. Actions speak louder than words."

Sarah Bailey, the wife of Detective Sgt. Nick Bailey, a UK officer who was poisoned in 2018 after coming into contact with the nerve agent Novichok. Both she and her husband responded cryptically to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's denouncement of the recent poisoning of a Russian opposition leader. Bailey seemed to suggest the victims of the 2018 incident felt forgotten.

Check your local forecast here>>>

How the sausage is made

It's cookout time! Are you brave enough to find out how hot dogs are really made? Two words for the faint of heart: Meat. Paste. Whatever, they're still delicious. (Click here to view.)

