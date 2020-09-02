Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Houston residents struggle as America's evictions crisis hits home

CNN's Kyung Lah speaks with residents in Houston who are facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to pay their rent, they now face eviction.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Kyung Lah, CNN

Twenty-month-old Israel Rodriguez's tiny head peeked over the second-story Houston apartment railing. His 4-year-old brother, Fabian, emerged next to him, holding a package of toilet paper and an empty baby bottle.

Moments earlier, Deputy Bennie Gant of the Harris County Constable's Office had knocked on their door to evict them and their parents.

"Constable!" Gant announced.

The father, Israel Rodriguez Sr., answered the door.

"We ain't got nowhere to go," he pleaded with Gant and the other Harris County Constable deputies.

Rodriguez had plenty of warning about his non-payment of rent, both from his apartment manager and from the Harris County court. But the warnings didn't change his circumstances -- he still didn't have the thousands in rent money he owed.

"Since the Covid-19 issue, I've had no significant number of families that are crying like that, men and women," said Gant, shaking his head as workers threw the family's possessions onto the sidewalk. "It's tough. I've got six kids, six children myself."

Gant can't stop the eight court-ordered evictions on his plate today. They are among the estimated 30-40 million Americans living on the edge of eviction and already struggling with job losses in the Covid-19 economy.

For many Americans, a weekly $600 stipend from the federal CARES Act helped stall problems with paying rent and other bills. When those payments expired July 31, all the economic pain rushed in, just as eviction moratoriums lifted in the country.

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary halt in residential evictions until the end of the year, starting Friday. When it goes into effect, it will delay mass evictions but not solve the rental crisis, said Emily Benfer, a housing expert and co-creator of a Covid-19 housing policy scorecard with Princeton University's Eviction Lab.

"The CDC order provides crucial temporary relief for renters, but it doesn't end the eviction crisis," says Benfer. "Congress must bolster it with significant rental assistance for its purpose to be realized," she said.

Nowhere to go with $361

"It's my fault, because I'm supposed to be the man of the house," said Rodriguez, his voice breaking as he stood with his children in the parking lot of his now-former apartment complex. "We ain't got nowhere to go right now. It was a lot going on there with the corona. When it hit, I lost my job."

But Rodriguez was eager to show that he was still managing to earn some money. He pulled a $361 uncashed check out of his pocket. "I wanted to save it for my next apartment," he said.

In one arm, he carried baby Israel. In front of him, a stroller was stuffed with baby clothes and snacks to carry away what he could.

Rodriguez, 24, says he came to Houston from New Orleans to get away from the street elements that marked his hard upbringing. Without a car, they would have to leave the possessions from their apartment behind. "It's trash now," said Rodriguez.

With no family to turn to in Houston, Rodriguez and his girlfriend contemplated where their feet could take them.

They carried a flyer with a list of homeless shelters in Houston, a flyer created by the deputies enforcing the eviction order who work under Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

"We're human beings," said Rosen. "It's horrible. It's horrible to have to evict somebody out of a home. This is their shelter. This is where their family life is."

Rosen oversees a staff of more than 500 -- they are officers of the court for the justice of the peace -- and executing evictions is among the more heart-wrenching jobs for his deputies during an economic downturn like this one.

While he'll order his deputies to abide by their statutory obligations, Rosen also said the federal government needs to find a longer-term solution for his city so eviction orders don't need to be written up.

The fear for Rosen is what economic pain means for public safety and the fabric of his community, especially in communities of color.

"I am calling on the federal government to put additional money locally so that we can continue to help people with rent so that they don't get kicked out," said Rosen. "We don't want this. This is no one's fault."

That sentiment was echoed by Deputy Gant, who had eight evictions on his plate. The Rodriguez family's apartment complex was just his first stop.

The vulnerable

"She's an elderly lady," explained Gant, as he arrived at another address.

The tenant didn't lose her job because of the virus' economic fallout, but she's in the age group most at risk for Covid-19, appearing to be older than 65. Gant also couldn't communicate with the woman, who speaks only Vietnamese.

The landlord told Gant he had raised the rent and the tenant, living on a fixed social security income of $700 per month, refused to pay the $650 monthly rent.

The elderly woman sat on her dining room chair on the sidewalk outside in the triple-digit Houston heat, watching Francisco Munoz carry her belongings onto the street. Munoz was hired by the landlord to move the tenant's belongings out of the apartment and openly wept as he worked.

"I have a family. I have a sister. I have my mom," said Munoz, sobbing as the woman watched him move her furniture. "You never know. Today it's her. Tomorrow it's me."

Over the course of the day, Gant talked about "statutory obligations." He's been a deputy for 35 years, recalling days when he drove evicted residents to homeless shelters. But as the heat index climbed to 110 degrees, Gant told the landlord, "I'm not gonna put her out here in this heat."

Gant would return the next day, he said, with social services for the woman.

That narrow wiggle room is one of the factors in the drop in evictions seen across the country, said Peter Hepburn, assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. The largest effect in plummeting evictions was the federal eviction moratorium in March along with the CARES Act, which helped residents pay rent.

Princeton's Eviction Lab has been tracking eviction filings in Houston all year. In April, evictions were down 85% from the average year.

But experts such as Hepburn have been predicting an onslaught of evictions as the CARES Act payments expired along with eviction moratoriums.

As Gant worked on his eight evictions, word came from the Harris County Constable's office that judges had cleared a backlog of 200 evictions, just for Precinct 1. The county has eight precincts.

"That's an alarming number to happen all at once," said Hepburn. "When a neighborhood has more people in densely populated housing, that has negative repercussions on the community, especially in a pandemic."

The Tuesday evening announcement by the CDC of a new federal eviction moratorium immediately placed evictions in Harris County's Precinct 1 on hold as county attorneys reviewed how to interpret the new federal guidance.

"These interventions work," said Benfer. "They are no-brainer, logical kinds of interventions. But when you remove them, and you haven't addressed the root causes -- of the instability and the inability to pay and the lack of living wages or sustainable jobs -- it's going to keep increasing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Cloudy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NCAA Hoops season

Image

Bloomfield North Central volleyball

Image

THN wins Spike Trophy

Image

The 22 Push Up Challenge is back, working to raise awareness to veteran suicide

Image

New rabies website launches and gives Hoosiers the opportunity to learn more about this disease

Image

Vincennes parks department sees increase in visitors during pandemic

Image

Casey's to offer curbside pizza pickup

Image

Sullivan Purple Star School

Image

Ivy Tech has a new tool to help students

Image

While Girl Scouts are learning more about the elections process, they are working to get you to vot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 238216

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1269925065
DuPage14679534
Lake14639467
Will11619360
Kane11285313
St. Clair5347170
Winnebago4278147
Madison4102100
McHenry3881115
Champaign249820
Peoria241440
Kankakee225671
Rock Island222857
McLean186916
Sangamon180439
Unassigned1779209
Kendall166023
LaSalle127348
DeKalb112736
Tazewell110910
Macon98827
Coles98622
Jackson95122
Williamson92713
Boone87323
Adams7868
Randolph7487
Clinton74017
Effingham5491
Whiteside51119
Morgan49520
Grundy4835
Ogle4835
Henry4681
Jefferson46234
Monroe46114
Knox4593
Union43224
Stephenson3816
Bureau3789
Macoupin3524
Franklin3451
Vermilion3444
Iroquois30619
Cass29911
Perry2949
Woodford2813
Jersey2786
Marion2780
Logan2651
Warren2581
Montgomery2518
Christian2445
Lee2431
Douglas2235
McDonough21515
Shelby2103
Livingston1994
Jo Daviess1772
Fayette1723
Saline1643
Moultrie1622
Bond1543
Cumberland1403
Hancock1402
Lawrence1360
Carroll1354
Jasper1327
Pulaski1251
White1250
Johnson1170
Clark1162
Greene1151
Washington1151
Wayne1122
Wabash1081
Mercer1035
Fulton890
Mason871
Clay840
Edgar840
Crawford800
Piatt800
Pike730
Ford712
Menard700
Massac651
Richland653
Gallatin632
Marshall530
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt441
Edwards420
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler230
Brown200
Putnam200
Hardin190
Pope191
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94891

Reported Deaths: 3312
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18567747
Lake9173297
Elkhart561198
St. Joseph518094
Allen5009178
Hamilton3957107
Vanderburgh260619
Hendricks2337113
Johnson2039121
Cass18729
Clark176951
Porter173341
Tippecanoe158913
Vigo133917
Madison132769
Delaware123057
LaPorte118931
Monroe118036
Howard108662
Floyd108357
Bartholomew107054
Kosciusko103517
Marshall89523
Dubois84817
Boone84746
Hancock81941
Noble81031
Warrick77731
Jackson7009
Grant67131
Henry62222
Shelby62228
LaGrange60011
Morgan59735
Dearborn57528
Wayne56010
Clinton5539
Daviess50024
Harrison48524
Lawrence46327
White44212
Putnam4358
Montgomery42621
Decatur40435
Greene36935
Knox3493
DeKalb3457
Fayette3319
Jasper3242
Miami3192
Gibson3184
Scott31710
Sullivan2918
Steuben2865
Franklin27625
Jennings27212
Carroll25713
Ripley2458
Orange24224
Clay2335
Washington2291
Posey2190
Whitley2136
Starke2127
Wells2122
Jefferson2113
Wabash2106
Fulton2072
Perry19614
Adams1902
Tipton18921
Randolph1747
Huntington1683
Spencer1593
Newton14610
Owen1461
Rush1344
Jay1300
Martin1200
Pike1021
Pulaski1001
Fountain962
Vermillion950
Brown902
Benton810
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union640
Warren381
Unassigned0219