Clear

Mike Pence's laughable response to questions about Trump's Walter Reed visit

Vice President Mike Pence said he couldn't recall if he was told to be on standby when President Trump visited Walter Reed hospital in November 2019 as a new book reports.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Vice President Mike Pence was asked Tuesday night about a report from a new book that he had been alerted to be ready to assume the powers of the presidency if Donald Trump had to be anesthetized in an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed hospital last November. Here's what he said:

Pence: "I don't recall being told to be on standby. I was informed that the President had a doctor's appointment, and --"

Bret Baier: "I don't want to speculate on it, I just want to clear that up."

Pence: "I've got to tell you, part of this job is you are always on standby if you're vice president of the United States. But the American people can be confident that this President is in remarkable good health, and every single day I see that energy and high relief."

Like, come on man. I have a pretty high bar for incredulity -- I've been covering politics for the better part of two decades -- but to say that Pence's statement strains credulity is the understatement of the year.

To believe Pence, you have to believe that he simply cannot remember whether he has been told to be on alert to assume the duties of the presidency if Trump needed to go under for any sort of procedure.

This is not like being asked to remember what you ate for dinner last Tuesday. Or whether you left your wallet in your car. Does Pence truly believe that ANYONE thinks that he wouldn't remember the time when he was alerted to the possibility that he might have to assume the duties of the President of the United States? Like, is that something you just forget?

OF COURSE it isn't. And Pence's reply that as vice president you always have to be on standby is like an understudy in a Broadway show saying, "Well, you always have to be on standby" when asked if he had ever played the lead role on stage. Give me a break! That understudy not only remembers every second of that lead performance but also understands the radical difference between that night and all the other noted when the lead actor did the performance while he waited in the wings.

Pence's "I don't recall" response on Trump's hospital visit is not only ridiculous but also adds to the mystery surrounding the actual trip. Had he simply said "Yes, I do remember that. The move was taken out of an abundance of caution and never amounted to anything" it would be a whole heck of a lot less suspicious than what he did say.

Remember that, at the time, the White House insisted that Trump was simply getting a head start on his annual physical. This is from CNN's initial reporting of the visit:

"[White House press secretary Stephanie] Grisham on Saturday said Trump decided to get parts of his physical done early because he had a 'free weekend' in Washington, but did not responded to questions about why Trump did not get his full physical exam -- which typically takes 4 hours -- done this weekend."

Grisham added that Trump underwent a "quick exam and labs." She didn't explain why the Walter Reed medical staff had not been informed in advance of the visit -- as is standard protocol for a VIP visit like one by the President.

Which, as I wrote at the time, seemed a bit fishy.

Then, on Tuesday, reporting from New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt's new book -- "Donald Trump v. the United States" -- that said Pence had been alerted to the possible need to assume the duties of the presidency on that November day. Which seems a bit odd, since the possibility of Trump being anesthetized doesn't really jibe with the White House's insistence that he was just getting a jump start on his physical and undergoing a "quick exam and labs." None of that would seem to necessitate being unconscious.

Trump, in an attempt, I guess, to knock down the questions being raised about the visit, actually created more with a string of tweets on Tuesday.

"Mike Pence was never put on standby, & there were no mini-strokes," Trump wrote in one. (Worth noting: The specific assertion that Trump had "mini-strokes" has not been verified or independently reported by reputable news outlets.) "This is just more Fake News by @CNN, a phony story. The reason for the visit to Walter Reed, together with the full press pool, was to complete my yearly physical. Short visit, then returned (with press) to W.H..."

OK ... but the thing is that the White House said at the time that Trump went to Walter Reed to start his annual physical, not to finish it up as Trump claimed in the tweet Tuesday night. Nitpicking? Maybe, but not when you consider the broader inconsistencies in the story the White House has been telling about the Walter Reed visit -- and Pence's beyond-belief response that he doesn't remember whether he had been told to be ready to assume the duties of the presidency.

With every passing day, the White House continues to create more reason to believe that we just aren't getting the whole story here. And that more questions need to be asked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The death of Chadwick Boseman sparks a new conversation on Colon cancer awareness

Image

Voting center poll workers are in high demand

Image

Wednesday: A few scattered thundershowers possible. High: 83°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

South Knox-Vin Rivet volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Evan Memorial volleyball

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Ride for Ryves set for later this month

Image

Blind Sports Broadcaster promotes project to help those with disabilities achieve their dreams

Image

Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 238216

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1269925065
DuPage14679534
Lake14639467
Will11619360
Kane11285313
St. Clair5347170
Winnebago4278147
Madison4102100
McHenry3881115
Champaign249820
Peoria241440
Kankakee225671
Rock Island222857
McLean186916
Sangamon180439
Unassigned1779209
Kendall166023
LaSalle127348
DeKalb112736
Tazewell110910
Macon98827
Coles98622
Jackson95122
Williamson92713
Boone87323
Adams7868
Randolph7487
Clinton74017
Effingham5491
Whiteside51119
Morgan49520
Grundy4835
Ogle4835
Henry4681
Jefferson46234
Monroe46114
Knox4593
Union43224
Stephenson3816
Bureau3789
Macoupin3524
Franklin3451
Vermilion3444
Iroquois30619
Cass29911
Perry2949
Woodford2813
Jersey2786
Marion2780
Logan2651
Warren2581
Montgomery2518
Christian2445
Lee2431
Douglas2235
McDonough21515
Shelby2103
Livingston1994
Jo Daviess1772
Fayette1723
Saline1643
Moultrie1622
Bond1543
Cumberland1403
Hancock1402
Lawrence1360
Carroll1354
Jasper1327
Pulaski1251
White1250
Johnson1170
Clark1162
Greene1151
Washington1151
Wayne1122
Wabash1081
Mercer1035
Fulton890
Mason871
Clay840
Edgar840
Crawford800
Piatt800
Pike730
Ford712
Menard700
Massac651
Richland653
Gallatin632
Marshall530
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt441
Edwards420
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler230
Brown200
Putnam200
Hardin190
Pope191
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94891

Reported Deaths: 3312
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18567747
Lake9173297
Elkhart561198
St. Joseph518094
Allen5009178
Hamilton3957107
Vanderburgh260619
Hendricks2337113
Johnson2039121
Cass18729
Clark176951
Porter173341
Tippecanoe158913
Vigo133917
Madison132769
Delaware123057
LaPorte118931
Monroe118036
Howard108662
Floyd108357
Bartholomew107054
Kosciusko103517
Marshall89523
Dubois84817
Boone84746
Hancock81941
Noble81031
Warrick77731
Jackson7009
Grant67131
Henry62222
Shelby62228
LaGrange60011
Morgan59735
Dearborn57528
Wayne56010
Clinton5539
Daviess50024
Harrison48524
Lawrence46327
White44212
Putnam4358
Montgomery42621
Decatur40435
Greene36935
Knox3493
DeKalb3457
Fayette3319
Jasper3242
Miami3192
Gibson3184
Scott31710
Sullivan2918
Steuben2865
Franklin27625
Jennings27212
Carroll25713
Ripley2458
Orange24224
Clay2335
Washington2291
Posey2190
Whitley2136
Starke2127
Wells2122
Jefferson2113
Wabash2106
Fulton2072
Perry19614
Adams1902
Tipton18921
Randolph1747
Huntington1683
Spencer1593
Newton14610
Owen1461
Rush1344
Jay1300
Martin1200
Pike1021
Pulaski1001
Fountain962
Vermillion950
Brown902
Benton810
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union640
Warren381
Unassigned0219