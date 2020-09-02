Clear

5 things to know for September 2: Covid-19, protests, election, China, Charlie Hebdo

Flash flooding is still a concern from Texas to Ohio with a rare high risk outlook for areas just west of Little Rock. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Just as predicted, Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar have taken form, marking the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record in the Atlantic basin.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The US will not participate in a global effort led by the World Health Organization to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine. Even though the US leads the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 6 million overall, the Trump administration has been critical of the WHO and said it will not be constrained by the "corrupt" organization. More than 170 other countries are involved. Now, what will we do when a vaccine is actually approved? An independent committee has recommended a four-phase allocation plan for the US, starting with first responders and high-risk workers in health care facilities, then high-risk adults. Meanwhile, scientists are learning more about the effects of the virus, and it isn't good: New research suggests coronavirus symptoms can last for months in some patients.

2. Protests

Another fatal police shooting of a Black man has drawn protests in Los Angeles. LA County sheriff's deputies fatally shot 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA. Kizzee's family is calling for the officers involved in the shooting to be publicly named and arrested. In Portland, Oregon, where protests have been going on for 96 straight nights, Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the community to end the "senseless violence." The city's demonstrations took a deadly turn this weekend when one man was shot and killed during an altercation between protesters and supporters of President Trump. And in Wisconsin, Jacob Blake's family says his recovery is progressing but laments that national police reform is not.

3. Election 2020

Top Democrats are demanding the Director of National Intelligence resume in-person election security briefings for Congress. In a letter, House leaders pointed out that the decision to curtail briefings comes despite warnings from a top intelligence official last month that China, Russia and Iran are seeking to interfere in the US election. Meanwhile, Facebook announced it has evidence that an infamous Russian troll group that attempted to interfere in the 2016 election is trying to target Americans again through the use of fake personas and realistic computer-generated images. The tech giant looked into the activity after getting a tip from the FBI.

4. China 

We've talked about China's worsening relationship with the US and Australia, and now the country is focusing on India. The two powers are engaged in a decadeslong dispute over a portion of their shared border in the Himalayas, and China's government has now accused Indian troops of illegally trespassing onto Chinese territory in the area. This could set the stage for the second major standoff along the border after a clash there in June left dozens of soldiers dead. China and India are the two biggest powers in Asia, and they both have nuclear weapons and nationalist governments. (Plus, China is looking to expand its nuclear arsenal in the coming years.) So, the latest dispute could have big consequences.

5. Charlie Hebdo

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose newsroom was devastated by a deadly terrorist attack in 2015, will reprint controversial cartoons as those allegedly involved in the attack go on trial in Paris. The cartoons depict the Prophet Mohammed and circulated for years before the massacre, when gunmen opened fire in the magazine's newsroom and a nearby kosher supermarket. The forthcoming issue of the magazine will also feature a tribute to its employees who were among the 17 killed. Today, 14 people go on trial in Paris' Criminal Court for alleged involvement in the attacks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dictionary.com has added a bunch of words related to culture, identity and race -- plus some modern slang

It's time to get familiar with words like deadname, janky and Pinxy.

Political tradition crumbles as Family Circle's first lady cookie competition ends

Sadly, that's just the way ... the cookie crumbles. (I'm so sorry, I had to.)

Nike is releasing its first line of maternity wear

Because carrying around another human for months is definitely a workout.

Researchers have built a dog-like robot nurse to remotely measure patients' vital signs

Very cool, but how's its bedside manner? [Checks photo of robot] ... Oh. Oh, dear ...

We're getting a 'Fresh Prince' reunion

Nostalgia, please save us from this horrible year!

TODAY'S NUMBER

37 billion

That's how many fewer miles Americans traveled on the road in June 2020, compared with June of last year. It's part of a huge drop in commuting and traveling due to the pandemic. In fact, workers who used to commute by car but now work from home are saving an estimated $758 million per day combined.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"WE ARE NOT ABLAZE IN PORTLAND."

Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue, who told CNN via text message that the unrest in the city is a "very isolated pocket" of demonstrations that have never required more than one fire engine. His comments come after President Trump said the protests in Portland meant "the entire city is ablaze all the time."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Do you know your serifs?

It's time to become a typography nerd by learning the basic anatomy of letters. Trust us -- it's fascinating. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Voting center poll workers are in high demand

Image

Wednesday: A few scattered thundershowers possible. High: 83°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

South Knox-Vin Rivet volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Evan Memorial volleyball

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Ride for Ryves set for later this month

Image

Blind Sports Broadcaster promotes project to help those with disabilities achieve their dreams

Image

Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

Image

Teen Challenge Golf Scramble set to take place at the end of the month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 238216

Reported Deaths: 8273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1269925065
DuPage14679534
Lake14639467
Will11619360
Kane11285313
St. Clair5347170
Winnebago4278147
Madison4102100
McHenry3881115
Champaign249820
Peoria241440
Kankakee225671
Rock Island222857
McLean186916
Sangamon180439
Unassigned1779209
Kendall166023
LaSalle127348
DeKalb112736
Tazewell110910
Macon98827
Coles98622
Jackson95122
Williamson92713
Boone87323
Adams7868
Randolph7487
Clinton74017
Effingham5491
Whiteside51119
Morgan49520
Grundy4835
Ogle4835
Henry4681
Jefferson46234
Monroe46114
Knox4593
Union43224
Stephenson3816
Bureau3789
Macoupin3524
Franklin3451
Vermilion3444
Iroquois30619
Cass29911
Perry2949
Woodford2813
Jersey2786
Marion2780
Logan2651
Warren2581
Montgomery2518
Christian2445
Lee2431
Douglas2235
McDonough21515
Shelby2103
Livingston1994
Jo Daviess1772
Fayette1723
Saline1643
Moultrie1622
Bond1543
Cumberland1403
Hancock1402
Lawrence1360
Carroll1354
Jasper1327
Pulaski1251
White1250
Johnson1170
Clark1162
Greene1151
Washington1151
Wayne1122
Wabash1081
Mercer1035
Fulton890
Mason871
Clay840
Edgar840
Crawford800
Piatt800
Pike730
Ford712
Menard700
Massac651
Richland653
Gallatin632
Marshall530
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt441
Edwards420
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler230
Brown200
Putnam200
Hardin190
Pope191
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94891

Reported Deaths: 3312
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18567747
Lake9173297
Elkhart561198
St. Joseph518094
Allen5009178
Hamilton3957107
Vanderburgh260619
Hendricks2337113
Johnson2039121
Cass18729
Clark176951
Porter173341
Tippecanoe158913
Vigo133917
Madison132769
Delaware123057
LaPorte118931
Monroe118036
Howard108662
Floyd108357
Bartholomew107054
Kosciusko103517
Marshall89523
Dubois84817
Boone84746
Hancock81941
Noble81031
Warrick77731
Jackson7009
Grant67131
Henry62222
Shelby62228
LaGrange60011
Morgan59735
Dearborn57528
Wayne56010
Clinton5539
Daviess50024
Harrison48524
Lawrence46327
White44212
Putnam4358
Montgomery42621
Decatur40435
Greene36935
Knox3493
DeKalb3457
Fayette3319
Jasper3242
Miami3192
Gibson3184
Scott31710
Sullivan2918
Steuben2865
Franklin27625
Jennings27212
Carroll25713
Ripley2458
Orange24224
Clay2335
Washington2291
Posey2190
Whitley2136
Starke2127
Wells2122
Jefferson2113
Wabash2106
Fulton2072
Perry19614
Adams1902
Tipton18921
Randolph1747
Huntington1683
Spencer1593
Newton14610
Owen1461
Rush1344
Jay1300
Martin1200
Pike1021
Pulaski1001
Fountain962
Vermillion950
Brown902
Benton810
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union640
Warren381
Unassigned0219