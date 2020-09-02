Clear

Fatal police shooting of Black man sparks protests in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man, during a confrontation in South Los Angeles, sparking protests at the scene. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reports.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Claire Colbert, Topher Gauk-Roger and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man, during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA, sparking protests at the scene.

The sheriff's department says that at about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop Kizzee, who was riding a bicycle "in violation of vehicle codes." When they approached him, he got off the bicycle and ran.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away, and when they approached him, the man punched one of the deputies in the face and dropped items of clothing he had been carrying.

It was at that point deputies "noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun," and that's when both deputies opened fire, shooting the man several times, Dean said. Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene.

The man, later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office as Kizzee, was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Neither deputy was injured, Dean said.

Activist Najee Ali, who is representing the family as is attorney Ben Crump, denies that Kizzee was a threat at the time of the shooting. "Being in possession of a gun, but actually using a gun, having it in your hands are two different things," Ali said, adding "he did not point the gun" at officers.

The family is calling for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to release names of the deputies and for their "arrest and criminal prosecution," as well as body cameras to be implemented throughout the force.

"I'm sad and mad at the same time," Kizzee's aunt Fletcher Fair said in a news conference. "This is not America. This is ridiculous. I don't know what, what kind of society ... We are human. I don't give a damn what race you are. We are human beings."

The District Attorney's Office and Office of the Inspector General are assisting in the investigation.

Kizzee's death comes amid public protests over the August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck.

Police not wearing body cameras

Dean said the deputies have yet to be interviewed and were not wearing body cameras, which are not set to be rolled out until the fall, according to CNN affiliate KABC. The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $25 million to the sheriff's department for body cameras.

Villanueva has estimated that it will take about 18 months to fully implement them.

Following the shooting, activist group Black Lives Matter L.A. tweeted a call for protesters to gather in the area. CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL estimated as many as 100 demonstrators were at the scene Monday evening, chanting demands for justice.

"How many more times do we have to gather out here, mourning the loss of our brothers and sisters," one protester told KCBS/KCAL.

LA sheriff's department under fire in another deputy-involved shooting this summer

Monday's shooting comes two and a half months after another Los Angeles shooting under scrutiny.

The FBI is reviewing the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy on June 18 near an auto body shop in Gardena.

Tuesday, Guardado's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department and deputies, claiming the men used excessive force against their son.

His parents allege that Guardado never posed a risk to deputies or anyone else. The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheriff's Capt. Kurt Wegener said at the time that Guardado "reportedly looked toward the deputies" and "produced a handgun" before running down the driveway of the business. The deputies pursued Guardado and caught up to him at the rear of the business, where one deputy fired six bullets, Wegener said.

An independent autopsy ordered by Guardado's family found the teen was shot five times in the back; the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office came to the same conclusion, and Guardado's manner of death was certified a homicide.

Sheriff's investigators said last month that the investigation is ongoing, but it's competing with another investigation at the same location, where a person was shot multiple times. The department said that Guardado was not involved in that shooting, but the two deputies involved in Guardado's shooting also responded to that incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

South Knox-Vin Rivet volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Evan Memorial volleyball

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Ride for Ryves set for later this month

Image

Blind Sports Broadcaster promotes project to help those with disabilities achieve their dreams

Image

Vigo County YMCA offers two new programs to help families with remote learning

Image

Teen Challenge Golf Scramble set to take place at the end of the month

Image

Two Wabash Valley airports to receive federal grant money

Image

Labor Day gas prices expected to be the lowest since 2004

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 236724

Reported Deaths: 8235
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1265775058
DuPage14615533
Lake14594466
Will11546359
Kane11204312
St. Clair5264170
Winnebago4248146
Madison404098
McHenry3855115
Champaign246220
Peoria240640
Kankakee223771
Rock Island221254
McLean178816
Sangamon178437
Unassigned1762209
Kendall165323
LaSalle125645
DeKalb111035
Tazewell10899
Coles97421
Macon94226
Jackson92921
Williamson90812
Boone86523
Adams7717
Randolph7397
Clinton71517
Effingham5351
Whiteside50719
Grundy4815
Morgan48118
Ogle4765
Henry4651
Knox4583
Jefferson45734
Monroe45414
Union42624
Stephenson3806
Bureau3707
Macoupin3493
Franklin3431
Vermilion3413
Cass29911
Iroquois29819
Perry2919
Woodford2783
Jersey2766
Marion2720
Logan2631
Warren2581
Montgomery2528
Lee2441
Christian2324
Douglas2225
McDonough20315
Shelby2013
Livingston1934
Jo Daviess1762
Fayette1693
Saline1643
Moultrie1611
Bond1443
Cumberland1403
Hancock1382
Lawrence1370
Carroll1344
Jasper1297
White1230
Pulaski1211
Clark1162
Johnson1160
Greene1151
Washington1141
Wayne1112
Wabash1081
Mercer1004
Fulton860
Mason861
Edgar830
Clay800
Piatt790
Crawford780
Pike720
Ford702
Menard700
Massac651
Gallatin632
Richland633
Marshall510
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt431
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler210
Brown200
Putnam200
Pope191
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94196

Reported Deaths: 3296
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18466748
Lake9143296
Elkhart560298
St. Joseph515192
Allen4979178
Hamilton3914107
Vanderburgh258819
Hendricks2329111
Johnson2034121
Cass18729
Clark175851
Porter171941
Tippecanoe158413
Madison129769
Vigo126017
LaPorte118531
Delaware117557
Monroe115036
Howard107962
Floyd107854
Bartholomew106254
Kosciusko102916
Marshall89523
Boone84346
Dubois83917
Hancock82341
Noble80431
Warrick76831
Jackson6999
Grant66030
Shelby61928
Henry60821
LaGrange60011
Morgan59535
Dearborn57428
Clinton5519
Wayne55010
Daviess49523
Harrison48524
Lawrence45427
White44012
Putnam4338
Montgomery42521
Decatur39935
Greene37135
Knox3453
DeKalb3437
Fayette3268
Jasper3232
Miami3182
Gibson3174
Scott31510
Sullivan2908
Steuben2794
Franklin27425
Jennings26912
Carroll25513
Ripley2458
Orange24024
Clay2295
Washington2251
Posey2140
Whitley2136
Wells2112
Starke2107
Wabash2096
Jefferson2073
Fulton2052
Perry19613
Adams1882
Tipton18719
Randolph1727
Huntington1703
Spencer1583
Newton14510
Owen1421
Rush1334
Jay1290
Martin1170
Pike1011
Pulaski1001
Fountain942
Vermillion940
Brown892
Benton800
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union630
Warren381
Unassigned0219