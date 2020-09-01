Clear

Republicans are flooding the internet with deceptive videos and Big Tech isn't keeping up

A series of deceptively edited and misleading videos shared by prominent Republicans have run up millions of views across Facebook and Twitter. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan and Daniel Dale break down the misinformation.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan and Daniel Dale, CNN Business

A series of deceptively edited and misleading videos shared by prominent Republicans have run up millions of views across Facebook and Twitter in just the past few days. And while both companies have pledged to combat misinformation, their responses to these videos followed a familiar pattern: often they act too late, do too little, or don't anything at all.

Between Sunday and Monday, high-profile Republicans, including President Donald Trump, shared at least four misleading videos online.

One that circulated widely was a false video about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posted to the Twitter account of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. After an outcry, including from a person in the video who had words put in his mouth in order to distort what Biden was saying, Twitter took the action it takes in such instances, labeling the video as "manipulated media."

The manipulated media label is just that, however -- a label appearing below the video when people look at the specific tweet to which it has been applied. It's small and potentially missed by users, and though it may potentially make some users pause before sharing a given video, it does not actually stop them if they decide to go ahead anyway.

Scalise or his staff posted the same video to Facebook, but the company took no action and declined to comment. (Scalise eventually took the video off Twitter and Facebook himself as a result of the outcry.)

Another video containing misinformation was shared on Twitter by White House social media director Dan Scavino Sunday evening. The video was edited to make it falsely appear as if Biden was asleep during a TV interview. By the time Twitter labeled it as manipulated, roughly 18 hours after Scavino tweeted it -- and at least 24 hours after the video had started circulating on the platform thanks to tweets from other users -- it had roughly 1.3 million views. Monday night, Twitter removed the video entirely, not because it was misinformation but due to a copyright claim. By then it had 2.4 million views.

Though the effectiveness of the "manipulated media" label and other such labels is unclear at best, Twitter does appear to be becoming increasingly willing to use them to call out misinformation from politicians. Meanwhile, although Facebook has hired a global network of fact-checkers, for the most part they are not allowed to fact-check politicians, a policy that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has vigorously defended.

But Facebook has proven willing to make some exceptions to that policy, as well as to Zuckerberg's now-standard line that a company like his should not be an arbiter of truth.

Facebook says it won't tolerate misinformation it determines could cause harm, like false claims about Covid-19. A few weeks ago the company removed a video posted by Trump in which, during an interview, he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus. Twitter removed the video, too.

Neither company appears willing to apply their policies regarding medical misinformation to misinformation from US politicians that could mislead voters or undermine November's election, though (expect perhaps in exceptional circumstances, like someone posting the wrong date of the election). And if the past few days are any indication, that could mean they will continue to serve as conduits and amplifiers for a flood of misinformation.

Below, a fact-check of the four recent videos and a look at the action the two companies took regarding them.

A deceptively snipped Biden quote

The tweet: On Monday the Trump campaign's "War Room" account tweeted a three-second clip of Democratic nominee Joe Biden saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

Why it was dishonest: The campaign took Biden's comments from a Monday speech wildly out of context. Contrary to the video's suggestion, Biden did not confuse himself with Trump.

Biden's actual comments were coherent. He said that while "Trump and Pence" are claiming "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," the fact is that they are doing so by citing violence that is occurring "in Donald Trump's America."

"These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden America in the future. These are images of Donald Trump's America today," Biden continued.

The outcome: Twitter labeled the tweet with a "manipulated media" tag.

A falsely labeled crime video

The tweet: On Sunday, Trump retweeted a video captioned "Black Lives Matter/Antifa." The video, posted by a White nationalist, showed a 2019 crime in which a Black man shoved a White woman on a New York City subway platform.

Why it was dishonest: This assault had nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter movement or with Antifa, a loose collection of anti-fascist activists. The man arrested in the incident has a long history of offenses on the New York City transit system.

The outcome: None. The tweet remained up, unlabeled, as of Monday afternoon.

A fake Biden interview

The tweet: White House social media director Dan Scavino shared on Twitter a video of Biden snoring on camera as a news anchor in Bakersfield, California tried to get him to wake up for an interview.

Why it was dishonest: This incident never happened.

The footage of the anchor -- Leyla Santiago, now of CNN -- was taken from a 2011 attempted interview with entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte, who had his eyes closed and did not respond to her exhortations to "wake up."

The video Scavino shared also added loud snoring sounds, which are not audible in the real Belafonte footage. (Belafonte later said he wasn't sleeping, just meditating, and that a technical glitch prevented him from hearing Santiago.)

The footage of Biden, meanwhile, was taken from a 2020 video conversation with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Biden looked downward, his eyes appearing at least partially closed, for some of the conversation, but he was certainly not snoring.

The outcome: Twitter labeled the tweet with a "manipulated media" tag. The company eventually removed it due to a copyright claim. The video had been viewed 2.4 million times by Monday evening when it was removed.

A false addition to a Biden exchange

The tweet and Facebook post: Attacking Democrats over their supposed radicalism, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Minority Whip, tweeted a video on Sunday that purported to show a video exchange between Biden and progressive activist Ady Barkan. Barkan has ALS and speaks using a computerized artificial voice.

The Scalise version of the exchange had Barkan asking Biden, "Do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding for police?" and Biden responding, "Yes, absolutely."

Why it was dishonest: Barkan did not say "for police" in the actual question that prompted the "Yes, absolutely" reply. The Scalise video took those words from a previous Barkan question and attached them to this one.

The outcome: Scalise deleted the video after Twitter identified it as "manipulated media," saying that he did so because of a request from Barkan.

Facebook did nothing about the video, and declined to comment. Scalise deleted the video from Facebook.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group hosts live discussion on International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to start new 'pod learning' program

Image

Indiana State Police on board with body cams, when you can expect to see them

Image

Restaurant mask mandate for Illinois

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 86°

Image

Matthew Brooks

Image

West Vigo Northview Tennis

Image

Attica RP

Image

John Webber

Image

Local 67-year-old defies the odds & beats COVID-19 after briefly flat-lining

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 236724

Reported Deaths: 8235
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1265775058
DuPage14615533
Lake14594466
Will11546359
Kane11204312
St. Clair5264170
Winnebago4248146
Madison404098
McHenry3855115
Champaign246220
Peoria240640
Kankakee223771
Rock Island221254
McLean178816
Sangamon178437
Unassigned1762209
Kendall165323
LaSalle125645
DeKalb111035
Tazewell10899
Coles97421
Macon94226
Jackson92921
Williamson90812
Boone86523
Adams7717
Randolph7397
Clinton71517
Effingham5351
Whiteside50719
Grundy4815
Morgan48118
Ogle4765
Henry4651
Knox4583
Jefferson45734
Monroe45414
Union42624
Stephenson3806
Bureau3707
Macoupin3493
Franklin3431
Vermilion3413
Cass29911
Iroquois29819
Perry2919
Woodford2783
Jersey2766
Marion2720
Logan2631
Warren2581
Montgomery2528
Lee2441
Christian2324
Douglas2225
McDonough20315
Shelby2013
Livingston1934
Jo Daviess1762
Fayette1693
Saline1643
Moultrie1611
Bond1443
Cumberland1403
Hancock1382
Lawrence1370
Carroll1344
Jasper1297
White1230
Pulaski1211
Clark1162
Johnson1160
Greene1151
Washington1141
Wayne1112
Wabash1081
Mercer1004
Fulton860
Mason861
Edgar830
Clay800
Piatt790
Crawford780
Pike720
Ford702
Menard700
Massac651
Gallatin632
Richland633
Marshall510
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt431
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler210
Brown200
Putnam200
Pope191
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94196

Reported Deaths: 3296
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18466748
Lake9143296
Elkhart560298
St. Joseph515192
Allen4979178
Hamilton3914107
Vanderburgh258819
Hendricks2329111
Johnson2034121
Cass18729
Clark175851
Porter171941
Tippecanoe158413
Madison129769
Vigo126017
LaPorte118531
Delaware117557
Monroe115036
Howard107962
Floyd107854
Bartholomew106254
Kosciusko102916
Marshall89523
Boone84346
Dubois83917
Hancock82341
Noble80431
Warrick76831
Jackson6999
Grant66030
Shelby61928
Henry60821
LaGrange60011
Morgan59535
Dearborn57428
Clinton5519
Wayne55010
Daviess49523
Harrison48524
Lawrence45427
White44012
Putnam4338
Montgomery42521
Decatur39935
Greene37135
Knox3453
DeKalb3437
Fayette3268
Jasper3232
Miami3182
Gibson3174
Scott31510
Sullivan2908
Steuben2794
Franklin27425
Jennings26912
Carroll25513
Ripley2458
Orange24024
Clay2295
Washington2251
Posey2140
Whitley2136
Wells2112
Starke2107
Wabash2096
Jefferson2073
Fulton2052
Perry19613
Adams1882
Tipton18719
Randolph1727
Huntington1703
Spencer1583
Newton14510
Owen1421
Rush1334
Jay1290
Martin1170
Pike1011
Pulaski1001
Fountain942
Vermillion940
Brown892
Benton800
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union630
Warren381
Unassigned0219