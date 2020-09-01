Clear

Airlines desperately need people to fly. That's why the top 3 US carriers are dumping change fees

United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are permanently eliminating most change fees as demand for air travel has fallen significantly since the start of the pandemic.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

It wasn't long ago that airlines were bringing in billions of dollars a year in change fees that could range up to $200 per person per flight. But it'll be a long time before they charge a change fee again.

When the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out demand for air travel starting in March, the airlines responded by allowing passengers to change flight plans without paying fees. But those waived change fees have for the most part been temporary -- until Sunday, when United announced it was dropping most of its change fees for good.

"When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service. United Airlines won't be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis."

It didn't take long for its two major rivals, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, to follow suit. Both announced Monday afternoon that they would permanently drop most change fees as well.

"We've said before that we need to approach flexibility differently than this industry has in the past, and today's announcement builds on that promise to ensure we're offering industry-leading flexibility, space and care to our customers," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

"American is offering more flexibility and ease than ever before, should travel plans change," said American's Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja.

Southwest, the fourth largest US airline, has never had change fees. According to industry experts, many other smaller airlines are likely to follow suit now that the big four that account for more than 80% of domestic air travel don't have the fees.

"This is a huge move," industry consultant Michael Boyd said after United's decision. "The other major airlines will have to follow suit."

Industrywide, change fees netted airlines $2.8 billion in 2019. Dropping the lucrative fees underscores that the balance of power between airlines and passengers rests firmly with customers today. That doesn't happen too often, noted Philip Baggaley, the chief credit analyst for airlines at Standard & Poor's.

The airlines are responding to the fact that a modest recovery in air travel at the start of summer started stalling out in July, Baggaley said. With the end of the summer travel season a week away, they had no choice but to throw in the towel on anything that might be keeping people from booking.

"The airlines are in a position where they are not generating a lot of revenue," said Helane Becker, airline analyst at Cowen. "If this gets people to book, that's a huge positive for them."

Becker said that most of the fees were paid by business travelers in the past, but most business travel remains grounded -- only about 5% of pre-Covid levels by her estimate.

"Even if you want to travel on business, I'm not sure that corporate clients want you in their office," she said.

And businesses have discovered they don't need as much air travel as they did in the past.

"The airlines want to retain as much traffic as they can from people who are otherwise willing to hit the Zoom and Skype button," said airline consultant Boyd.

So the airlines are more dependent on leisure travelers now than they have ever been. In the past, those leisure travelers might have been fairly certain about their travel plans, pegged to a holiday or vacation schedule. But now with new quarantine rules being imposed and restrictions on moving from one state to another, they no longer can make those certain plans.

"When times were good, the airlines wanted to have people think twice before they canceled," said Becker. "Now, [the end of change fees] this gives people confidence they can book, cancel and rebook."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Cloudy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State Police on board with body cams, when you can expect to see them

Image

Restaurant mask mandate for Illinois

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 86°

Image

Matthew Brooks

Image

West Vigo Northview Tennis

Image

Attica RP

Image

John Webber

Image

Local 67-year-old defies the odds & beats COVID-19 after briefly flat-lining

Image

Stein Mart is closing and people are not happy about it

Image

Indiana launches long term care dashboard, letting you follow COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 236724

Reported Deaths: 8235
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1265775058
DuPage14615533
Lake14594466
Will11546359
Kane11204312
St. Clair5264170
Winnebago4248146
Madison404098
McHenry3855115
Champaign246220
Peoria240640
Kankakee223771
Rock Island221254
McLean178816
Sangamon178437
Unassigned1762209
Kendall165323
LaSalle125645
DeKalb111035
Tazewell10899
Coles97421
Macon94226
Jackson92921
Williamson90812
Boone86523
Adams7717
Randolph7397
Clinton71517
Effingham5351
Whiteside50719
Grundy4815
Morgan48118
Ogle4765
Henry4651
Knox4583
Jefferson45734
Monroe45414
Union42624
Stephenson3806
Bureau3707
Macoupin3493
Franklin3431
Vermilion3413
Cass29911
Iroquois29819
Perry2919
Woodford2783
Jersey2766
Marion2720
Logan2631
Warren2581
Montgomery2528
Lee2441
Christian2324
Douglas2225
McDonough20315
Shelby2013
Livingston1934
Jo Daviess1762
Fayette1693
Saline1643
Moultrie1611
Bond1443
Cumberland1403
Hancock1382
Lawrence1370
Carroll1344
Jasper1297
White1230
Pulaski1211
Clark1162
Johnson1160
Greene1151
Washington1141
Wayne1112
Wabash1081
Mercer1004
Fulton860
Mason861
Edgar830
Clay800
Piatt790
Crawford780
Pike720
Ford702
Menard700
Massac651
Gallatin632
Richland633
Marshall510
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt431
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler210
Brown200
Putnam200
Pope191
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94196

Reported Deaths: 3296
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18466748
Lake9143296
Elkhart560298
St. Joseph515192
Allen4979178
Hamilton3914107
Vanderburgh258819
Hendricks2329111
Johnson2034121
Cass18729
Clark175851
Porter171941
Tippecanoe158413
Madison129769
Vigo126017
LaPorte118531
Delaware117557
Monroe115036
Howard107962
Floyd107854
Bartholomew106254
Kosciusko102916
Marshall89523
Boone84346
Dubois83917
Hancock82341
Noble80431
Warrick76831
Jackson6999
Grant66030
Shelby61928
Henry60821
LaGrange60011
Morgan59535
Dearborn57428
Clinton5519
Wayne55010
Daviess49523
Harrison48524
Lawrence45427
White44012
Putnam4338
Montgomery42521
Decatur39935
Greene37135
Knox3453
DeKalb3437
Fayette3268
Jasper3232
Miami3182
Gibson3174
Scott31510
Sullivan2908
Steuben2794
Franklin27425
Jennings26912
Carroll25513
Ripley2458
Orange24024
Clay2295
Washington2251
Posey2140
Whitley2136
Wells2112
Starke2107
Wabash2096
Jefferson2073
Fulton2052
Perry19613
Adams1882
Tipton18719
Randolph1727
Huntington1703
Spencer1583
Newton14510
Owen1421
Rush1334
Jay1290
Martin1170
Pike1011
Pulaski1001
Fountain942
Vermillion940
Brown892
Benton800
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union630
Warren381
Unassigned0219