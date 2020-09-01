Clear

Black artists put face masks on street murals because "we're not seeing visual cues of a pandemic"

Mural artists in Atlanta are visually reinforcing the message that people should wear masks to protect themselves in the pandemic

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Amy Chillag, CNN

Colorful street murals have adorned an intersection in Atlanta's West End neighborhood for years. One depicts an ethereal vision of Martin Luther King Jr. floating on his side, the other of former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick plucking arrows from his football jersey.

In June, the two men's faces took on a whole new look to respond to the coronavirus epidemic.

Face masks made of huge white vinyl sheets now seamlessly cover the mouths and noses on the murals. On King's mask is written "We Gone be Alright," a reference to the Kendrick Lamar song.

The artist who created the murals covered them up. Fabian Williams said he wanted a strong visual reminder that people should wear masks to protect them from a viral scourge that has disproportionately impacted Black and Brown Americans both in Atlanta and nationwide.

"I don't feel like we're in a time of ambiguity," Williams told CNN.

In Atlanta's historic Sweet Auburn district, Williams' mural of Bob Marley with short dread locks dons a mask decorated with one word: "Survive."

"We're not seeing visual cues of a pandemic. In the movies, when pandemics come, there's like chaos, soldiers with guns, breathing apparatuses and hazmat suits, bodies lying on the ground. This is not that," said Williams.

"Without seeing a lot of people suffering, you tend to forget that this is actually something that's going on and killing people left and right."

An idea and a stimulus check

The murals are a part of a grassroots public service campaign. It's the brainchild of Atlanta journalist, writer and filmmaker Sherri Daye Scott who felt it was her duty to do something about the spreading virus. Weeks into the pandemic, she kept seeing people without masks especially at the grocery store in her Southwest Atlanta neighborhood. Then Scott's neighbor got Covid-19 and a friend lost three relatives to the pandemic.

"The message that we're hoping to get across is that it can be as simple as wearing a mask, until there's a vaccine," Scott told CNN.

"We want this to be a daily reminder that's not judgmental or preachy."

She thought using art would be a good way to communicate her point, particularly for the Black community.

So, Scott took the stimulus check many Americans received from the government after the pandemic hit and went to work. She called up award-winning muralist friends, like Williams and Dwayne "Dubelyoo" Wright, the marketing firm Chemistry Agency, and friends who work in science and technology. They volunteered hundreds of hours to create the physical and digital campaign Big Facts Small Acts which launched in May.

The campaign also designed and gave away hundreds of masks.

All the street art is marked with the campaign's name and information about how to fight the epidemic is posted on the campaign's Instagram, Facebook and website. Scott says those pages have detailed information about Covid-19 prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University.

Scott spoke about the history of mistrust between Black Americans and medical science beginning with forced medical experiments on slaves to the Tuskegee syphilis experiments.

The campaign looked at zip codes with the highest rates of Covid-19, and made sure messages were placed in those neighborhoods.

"Because we very much wanted to target people who are hourly workers, essential workers -- people who we knew had to be out and about -- the idea of having a mural, a larger than life reminder, in commonly traffic places just made sense, Scott told CNN.

'I have a dream, that you STAY HOME'

Starting small, they painted dozens of yard signs reminding people to social distance and wear masks and placed them at bus stations, parks and busy intersections.

Some had Martin Luther King Jr.'s image with a cartoon pop up reading, "I have a dream, that you STAY HOME." Another depicts Malcolm X as a doctor who says, "Stay safe ... by any means.'" Other signs feature the faces of friends and neighbors saying "Cover our community," and "Stay six feet back."

"Some were fun like 'Don't let Covid catch you unmasked in these streets,'" Scott said.

When they expanded from yard signs to murals with masks, Williams went to work measuring, cutting out large sheets of vinyl, applying adhesive, then shading to "give it shadow and depth." So much so, it looks like the mural was created with a mask.

"On the Bob Marley mural, I wrote 'Survive' because I wanted to have a call to action. That really spoke to what we're supposed to do when our lives are under duress like, 'survive!' you'll get through this," said Williams.

"In advertising we're taught to have direct messaging -- 'survive,' 'live,' 'we're going to be alright.'" It's important for us to put the messaging in that tells people what to do."

Scott and Williams chose vinyl and not paint for a specific reason.

"The idea is, this is not permanent. If we do the work now, if we mask up, there will come a time when we can remove these masks," said Scott.

"We're not going to be walking around looking like ninjas for the next 30 years," said Williams.

Hoping the mural masking movement will spread

It's too soon to know the impact of their work, but Scott and Williams say many more people in the neighborhood are wearing masks than when they first started. And hundreds of people have joined "Big Facts Small Acts" Instagram and Facebook campaigns.

The campaign has applied for a grant from Emory University to help determine the most effective messaging so far and where to spread it around the city, mostly in Black and Brown communities.

They hope other artists, or even regular folks around the country will take up the cause and mask their murals or make their own yard signs to help save lives.

"We're going to get through it," said Williams. "You know Black people in this country, we've been through a lot but we're still here and we're going to continue to flourish. This is just a bump in the road."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Cloudy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State Police on board with body cams, when you can expect to see them

Image

Restaurant mask mandate for Illinois

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm. Scattered showers possible. High: 86°

Image

Matthew Brooks

Image

West Vigo Northview Tennis

Image

Attica RP

Image

John Webber

Image

Local 67-year-old defies the odds & beats COVID-19 after briefly flat-lining

Image

Stein Mart is closing and people are not happy about it

Image

Indiana launches long term care dashboard, letting you follow COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 236724

Reported Deaths: 8235
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1265775058
DuPage14615533
Lake14594466
Will11546359
Kane11204312
St. Clair5264170
Winnebago4248146
Madison404098
McHenry3855115
Champaign246220
Peoria240640
Kankakee223771
Rock Island221254
McLean178816
Sangamon178437
Unassigned1762209
Kendall165323
LaSalle125645
DeKalb111035
Tazewell10899
Coles97421
Macon94226
Jackson92921
Williamson90812
Boone86523
Adams7717
Randolph7397
Clinton71517
Effingham5351
Whiteside50719
Grundy4815
Morgan48118
Ogle4765
Henry4651
Knox4583
Jefferson45734
Monroe45414
Union42624
Stephenson3806
Bureau3707
Macoupin3493
Franklin3431
Vermilion3413
Cass29911
Iroquois29819
Perry2919
Woodford2783
Jersey2766
Marion2720
Logan2631
Warren2581
Montgomery2528
Lee2441
Christian2324
Douglas2225
McDonough20315
Shelby2013
Livingston1934
Jo Daviess1762
Fayette1693
Saline1643
Moultrie1611
Bond1443
Cumberland1403
Hancock1382
Lawrence1370
Carroll1344
Jasper1297
White1230
Pulaski1211
Clark1162
Johnson1160
Greene1151
Washington1141
Wayne1112
Wabash1081
Mercer1004
Fulton860
Mason861
Edgar830
Clay800
Piatt790
Crawford780
Pike720
Ford702
Menard700
Massac651
Gallatin632
Richland633
Marshall510
Scott460
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Alexander440
De Witt431
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark240
Schuyler210
Brown200
Putnam200
Pope191
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 94196

Reported Deaths: 3296
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18466748
Lake9143296
Elkhart560298
St. Joseph515192
Allen4979178
Hamilton3914107
Vanderburgh258819
Hendricks2329111
Johnson2034121
Cass18729
Clark175851
Porter171941
Tippecanoe158413
Madison129769
Vigo126017
LaPorte118531
Delaware117557
Monroe115036
Howard107962
Floyd107854
Bartholomew106254
Kosciusko102916
Marshall89523
Boone84346
Dubois83917
Hancock82341
Noble80431
Warrick76831
Jackson6999
Grant66030
Shelby61928
Henry60821
LaGrange60011
Morgan59535
Dearborn57428
Clinton5519
Wayne55010
Daviess49523
Harrison48524
Lawrence45427
White44012
Putnam4338
Montgomery42521
Decatur39935
Greene37135
Knox3453
DeKalb3437
Fayette3268
Jasper3232
Miami3182
Gibson3174
Scott31510
Sullivan2908
Steuben2794
Franklin27425
Jennings26912
Carroll25513
Ripley2458
Orange24024
Clay2295
Washington2251
Posey2140
Whitley2136
Wells2112
Starke2107
Wabash2096
Jefferson2073
Fulton2052
Perry19613
Adams1882
Tipton18719
Randolph1727
Huntington1703
Spencer1583
Newton14510
Owen1421
Rush1334
Jay1290
Martin1170
Pike1011
Pulaski1001
Fountain942
Vermillion940
Brown892
Benton800
Parke792
Blackford742
Ohio737
Crawford640
Switzerland640
Union630
Warren381
Unassigned0219