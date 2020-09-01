Clear

Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe

Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen and prominent TV anchor working for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, has been detained in China. Journalist Angus Watson reports.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by James Griffiths, CNN Business

In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded rickshaw outside the newly opened Beijing branch of the American restaurant chain.

That was on August 12. Cheng, an Australian citizen, hasn't been seen since. On Monday, Canberra said that it had received a "formal notification" of her detention, two days after her last-known social media post.

It is unclear what exactly prompted Cheng's detention. She was a veteran business anchor for state broadcaster CGTN, which has since scrubbed all reference of her from its website and social media.

CGTN is the international arm of CCTV, one of the most important propaganda outlets in China, carrying all major government and Communist Party events and announcements. Unlike the more strident or nationalist tone taken in some print media backed by the Chinese state, CCTV, and especially the English-language CGTN, has traditionally been more restrained.

In her spare time, Cheng was active in the Australian community in Beijing, taking part in events at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and acting as an "alumni ambassador" for the country's embassy.

Speaking to Sydney radio station 2GB Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne could not say why Cheng has been detained since August 14, but described the idea that Cheng could be used by China as a pawn in the deteriorating relationship between the two countries as "speculative at best."

The relationship between Australia and China has frayed in recent months after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and the countries have engaged in tit-for-tat trade restrictions.

That has led some in the Australian media to speculate that Cheng's detention could be political in nature, comparing it to the seizure in December 2018 of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, after their government detained Chinese business executive Meng Wanzhou on behalf of the US.

Kovrig and Spavor were finally charged with spying in June 2020, over a year after they were first detained. They have been denied access to their families, lawyers and consular officials for months at a time.

Chinese authorities have not yet commented on Cheng's detention. CGTN also did not respond to a request to comment.

While details on the case are still scant, there are apparent indications that Cheng is being held for reasons not related to standard criminal charges. According to the ABC, the Australian broadcaster that first reported her disappearance, Cheng is being held under what is known as "residential surveillance at a designated location (RSDL)," a system by which people can be detained without charge for up to six months.

This matches comments made by Payne on Tuesday, who said that Cheng was being detained without charge and could be held "for months."

RSDL, which was added to China's criminal procedural law in 2012, essentially legalized the practice of so-called "black jails," detention centers where dissidents and activists were often held for months on end without charge in a bid to solicit specific information, or to gain political leverage. Former detainees who went through RSDL have spoken of being denied access to their families and lawyers, threatened with torture and strong-armed into signing false confessions.

Since RSDL was first legalized, it has been used widely against dissidents, government officials, and foreign nationals. It's just one of several means of detention the Chinese authorities have to go after those who challenge them politically.

Communist Party members have for years faced the threat of extralegal detention and potential torture in a dedicated system known as Shuanggui set up for going after allegedly corrupt cadres. Officials often disappear into the system for months at a time, emerging white haired and haggard to confess to a series of offenses ahead of a criminal trial.

Since 2018, that system has been formalized and extended far beyond the membership of the Party itself as the National Supervisory Commission, under the principle of "expanding the punishment of the few to manage the many." Purportedly an anti-corruption body, the NSC exists outside the judicial system and has been criticized for curtailing the already limited rights available to those accused of crimes in China.

Commanded to arm their minds with Xi Jinping Thought and consider the Party their family, Cheng wouldn't be the first Chinese state media employee to fall afoul of the authorities and end up in some arm of the sprawling detention apparatus.

In 2014, Rui Chenggang, one of the best known faces on CCTV, was detained on corruption charges. Rui's ultimate fate still remains unclear, with some reports suggesting he was sentenced to six years in prison. Outside the state media system, many journalists have been prosecuted for their work, and China remains the largest jailer of reporters in the world.

Those already limited press freedoms have shrunk even more in recent months, with the expulsion of multiple foreign reporters and additional restrictions on Chinese journalists in how they cover the coronavirus pandemic.

While Cheng's own reporting for CGTN focused on fairly bland business news, she did occasionally write public posts on Facebook about more sensitive topics, including some which were mildly critical of China's response to the coronavirus and censorship of online criticism.

Her disappearance, and the many questions around it, demonstrates that even those within the propaganda apparatus can step over the invisible red lines that govern life in Xi Jinping's China, and have their lives upended.

Mei Fong, a former Wall Street Journal reporter in Beijing, wrote on Twitter that with regard to Cheng's detention, "the question probably every foreign journalist reporting in China is asking: if Beijing can detain a journalist reporting for 'safe' CGTN, how safe am I?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Cloudy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Matthew Brooks

Image

West Vigo Northview Tennis

Image

Attica RP

Image

John Webber

Image

Local 67-year-old defies the odds & beats COVID-19 after briefly flat-lining

Image

Stein Mart is closing and people are not happy about it

Image

Indiana launches long term care dashboard, letting you follow COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

Image

Shoals High School switches to A/B schedule to increase social distancing

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Good Samaritan buys 10,000 square foot building for COVID-19 testing site

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 235058

Reported Deaths: 8228
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1260035054
Lake14522465
DuPage14493533
Will11447359
Kane11155312
St. Clair5244170
Winnebago4218146
Madison398298
McHenry3834115
Champaign242320
Peoria238240
Kankakee221671
Rock Island218954
Unassigned1783209
Sangamon175137
McLean167416
Kendall164423
LaSalle123745
DeKalb110335
Tazewell10689
Coles95221
Macon93626
Jackson91521
Williamson87912
Boone86023
Adams7697
Randolph7307
Clinton69217
Effingham5231
Whiteside50319
Morgan48118
Grundy4745
Ogle4735
Henry4601
Jefferson45534
Knox4493
Monroe44814
Union42424
Stephenson3786
Bureau3606
Macoupin3453
Franklin3371
Vermilion3293
Cass29711
Iroquois29619
Perry2878
Jersey2756
Woodford2733
Marion2660
Logan2601
Warren2551
Montgomery2488
Lee2411
Christian2314
Douglas2175
McDonough19615
Shelby1943
Livingston1894
Jo Daviess1732
Fayette1653
Saline1623
Moultrie1561
Bond1433
Cumberland1373
Hancock1362
Lawrence1350
Carroll1334
Jasper1247
Pulaski1211
White1210
Clark1162
Johnson1150
Washington1111
Wabash1061
Greene1051
Wayne1012
Mercer994
Fulton840
Mason841
Edgar830
Clay780
Piatt780
Crawford770
Pike710
Ford702
Menard680
Massac651
Gallatin622
Richland623
Marshall460
Hamilton450
Scott450
Alexander440
Henderson440
De Witt421
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark220
Schuyler210
Brown200
Pope191
Putnam190
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 93313

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18335748
Lake9075296
Elkhart557798
St. Joseph510092
Allen4953177
Hamilton3852107
Vanderburgh256019
Hendricks2304111
Johnson2024121
Cass18699
Clark173251
Porter170441
Tippecanoe157013
Madison127969
Vigo124917
LaPorte117331
Delaware114056
Monroe109336
Floyd107154
Howard106762
Bartholomew105054
Kosciusko102416
Marshall88823
Dubois83717
Boone83346
Hancock81841
Noble80130
Warrick76331
Jackson6968
Grant64930
Shelby61828
Henry60221
LaGrange59911
Morgan58735
Dearborn57128
Clinton5459
Wayne53910
Daviess48023
Harrison47724
Lawrence45127
White43912
Putnam4328
Montgomery42321
Decatur39835
Greene36635
Knox3393
DeKalb3317
Fayette3228
Jasper3202
Miami3162
Gibson3134
Scott31210
Sullivan2898
Franklin27325
Steuben2714
Jennings26712
Carroll25513
Ripley2448
Orange23724
Clay2275
Washington2181
Posey2120
Whitley2116
Starke2097
Wells2092
Wabash2065
Fulton2052
Jefferson2053
Perry19613
Adams1852
Tipton18519
Randolph1667
Huntington1633
Spencer1583
Newton14310
Owen1401
Rush1324
Jay1280
Martin1080
Pike991
Pulaski991
Vermillion940
Fountain932
Brown892
Parke802
Benton790
Blackford732
Ohio737
Switzerland640
Crawford620
Union620
Warren381
Unassigned0219