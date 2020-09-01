Clear

Past vaccine disasters show why rushing a coronavirus vaccine now would be 'colossally stupid'

Dr. Paul Offit joins The Lead.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Vaccine experts are warning the federal government against rushing out a coronavirus vaccine before testing has shown it's both safe and effective. Decades of history show why they're right.

FDA signals vaccine could green light early

Their concern that the FDA may be moving too quickly heightened when FDA Commissioner Dr. Steven Hahn told the Financial Times that his agency could consider an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a Covid-19 vaccine before late stage clinical trials are complete if the data show strong enough evidence it would protect people.

The commissioner has the authority to allow unapproved medical products to be used in an emergency when there are no adequate or approved alternatives. An EUA is not the same as full approval and it can be withdrawn.

That's what happened with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA granted an EUA to the drugs -- much praised by President Donald Trump -- on March 28. It subsequently revoked its EUA in June after studies showed they were not effective and could also potentially cause serious heart problems.

Vaccine approval

For a vaccine to be FDA approved, scientists must gather enough data through clinical trials in large numbers of volunteers to prove it is safe and effective at protecting people against a disease. Once the data is collected, FDA advisers usually spend months considering it.

An EUA is much quicker. Only once before has the FDA given a vaccine this lesser standard approval of an EUA, but it was in an unusual circumstance. Soldiers had sued, claiming a mandatory anthrax vaccine made them sick, and a judge put a hold on the program. The Department of Defense asked for an EUA that then overrode the court ruling in 2005, so it could continue vaccinating military personnel -- this time on a voluntary basis.

Otherwise, vaccines have had to go through the entire clinical trial process and FDA approval process, which can take months or years.

When the vaccine making process has been rushed, there have been bad outcomes.

The Cutter incident

On April 12, 1955 the government announced the first vaccine to protect kids against polio. Within days, labs had made thousands of lots of the vaccine. Batches made by one company, Cutter Labs, accidentally contained live polio virus and it caused an outbreak.

More than 200,000 children got the polio vaccine, but within days the government had to abandon the program.

"Forty thousand kids got polio. Some had low levels, a couple hundred were left with paralysis, and about 10 died," said Dr. Howard Markel, a pediatrician, distinguished professor, and director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan. The government suspended the vaccination program until it could determine what went wrong.

Monkey trouble

However, increased oversight failed to discover another problem with the polio vaccine.

From 1955 to 1963, between 10% and 30% of polio vaccines were contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40).

"The way they would grow the virus was on monkey tissues. These rhesus macaques were imported from India, tens of thousands of them," medical anthropologist S. Lochlann Jain said. "They were gang caged and in those conditions, the ones that didn't die on the journey, many got sick, and the viruses spread quickly," added Jain, who taught a history of vaccines course at Stanford and is working on a publication about the incident. Scientists wrongly thought the formaldehyde they used would kill the virus. "It was being transferred to millions of Americans," Jain said.

"Many believe this issue wasn't adequately pursued," Jain said. Some studies showed a possible link between the virus and cancer. The US Centers for Disease Control website, however, said most studies are "reassuring" and find no link.

No current vaccines contain SV40 virus, the CDC says, and there's no evidence the contamination harmed anyone.

The epidemic that never was

In 1976, scientists predicted a pandemic of a new strain of influenza called swine flu. More than 40 years later, some historians call it "flu epidemic that never was."

"President Ford was basically told by his advisers, that look, we have a pandemic flu coming called swine flu that may be as bad as Spanish flu," said Michael Kinch, a professor of radiation oncology in the school of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. His latest book, "Between Hope and Fear," explores the history of vaccines.

"Ford was being cajoled to put forward a vaccine that was hastily put together. When you have a brand new strain situation like that, they had to do it on the fly," Kinch said.

Ford made the decision to make the immunization compulsory.

The government launched the program in about seven months and 40 million people got vaccinated against swine flu, according to the CDC. That vaccination campaign was later linked to cases of a neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can develop after an infection or, rarely, after vaccination with a live vaccine.

"Unfortunately, due to that vaccine, and the fact that it was done so hastily, there were a few hundred cases of Guillain-Barre, although it's not definitive that they were linked," Kinch said.

The CDC said the increased risk was about 1 additional case of Gullain-Barre for every 100,000 people who got the swine flu vaccine. Due to this small association, the government stopped the program to investigate.

"It was kind of a fiasco," Markel said. "The good news is that there never was an epidemic of swine flu. So we were safe, but that shows you what could happen."

Growing distrust in the US

It took several incidents for people to start distrusting vaccines. Even after thousands of kids got sick from the first polio vaccine in 1955, when the program restarted, parents made sure their children got vaccinated. They had clear memories of epidemics that paralyzed between 13,000 and 20,000 children every year. Some were so profoundly paralyzed that they could not even breathe easily on their own, and relied on machines called iron lungs to help them breathe.

"Parents were pushing their kids to get to the head of the line to get the polio vaccine, because they had seen epidemics every summer for years, and saw kids in iron lungs and they were terrified," Markel said.

Markel said people's attitudes started to change between 1955 and the problematic 1976 swine flu vaccination project.

"You've got civil rights, when people see the cops beating the hell out of people on TV. You've got the Vietnam War where people start to get disgusted with the killing. You've got Watergate when the president is literally lying through his teeth," Markel said. "That led to a real distrust of authorities and federal government, and it extended to doctors and scientists. And, that's only progressed as time has gone along."

A 'colossally stupid' move

Markel said people's mistrust of the system makes the idea that the FDA would rush this process before late stage clinical trials are complete "colossally stupid."

"This is one of the most ridiculous things I've heard this administration say," Markel said. "All it takes is one bad side effect to basically botch a vaccine program that we desperately need against this virus. It's a prescription for disaster."

FDA Commissioner Hahn said that the vaccine decision will be based on data, not politics, but Kinch shares Markel's concern.

"This could do substantial damage," Kinch said. Kinch, who is a patient in one of the vaccine trials himself, said the clinical trial process needs to be followed to the end. A too-early EUA for a vaccine could cause a "nightmare scenario," for a few reasons.

One, the vaccine may not be safe. Two, if it is not safe, people will lose faith in vaccines. Three, if a vaccine doesn't offer complete protection, people will have a false sense of security and increase their risk. Four, if a substandard vaccine gets an EUA, a better vaccine may never get approval, because people would be reluctant to enroll in trials and risk getting a placebo instead of a vaccine.

"People are going to die unnecessarily if we take chances with this," Kinch said. "We've got to get this right."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Cloudy, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Matthew Brooks

Image

West Vigo Northview Tennis

Image

Attica RP

Image

John Webber

Image

Local 67-year-old defies the odds & beats COVID-19 after briefly flat-lining

Image

Stein Mart is closing and people are not happy about it

Image

Indiana launches long term care dashboard, letting you follow COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

Image

Shoals High School switches to A/B schedule to increase social distancing

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Good Samaritan buys 10,000 square foot building for COVID-19 testing site

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 235058

Reported Deaths: 8228
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1260035054
Lake14522465
DuPage14493533
Will11447359
Kane11155312
St. Clair5244170
Winnebago4218146
Madison398298
McHenry3834115
Champaign242320
Peoria238240
Kankakee221671
Rock Island218954
Unassigned1783209
Sangamon175137
McLean167416
Kendall164423
LaSalle123745
DeKalb110335
Tazewell10689
Coles95221
Macon93626
Jackson91521
Williamson87912
Boone86023
Adams7697
Randolph7307
Clinton69217
Effingham5231
Whiteside50319
Morgan48118
Grundy4745
Ogle4735
Henry4601
Jefferson45534
Knox4493
Monroe44814
Union42424
Stephenson3786
Bureau3606
Macoupin3453
Franklin3371
Vermilion3293
Cass29711
Iroquois29619
Perry2878
Jersey2756
Woodford2733
Marion2660
Logan2601
Warren2551
Montgomery2488
Lee2411
Christian2314
Douglas2175
McDonough19615
Shelby1943
Livingston1894
Jo Daviess1732
Fayette1653
Saline1623
Moultrie1561
Bond1433
Cumberland1373
Hancock1362
Lawrence1350
Carroll1334
Jasper1247
Pulaski1211
White1210
Clark1162
Johnson1150
Washington1111
Wabash1061
Greene1051
Wayne1012
Mercer994
Fulton840
Mason841
Edgar830
Clay780
Piatt780
Crawford770
Pike710
Ford702
Menard680
Massac651
Gallatin622
Richland623
Marshall460
Hamilton450
Scott450
Alexander440
Henderson440
De Witt421
Edwards390
Calhoun260
Stark220
Schuyler210
Brown200
Pope191
Putnam190
Hardin180
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 93313

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18335748
Lake9075296
Elkhart557798
St. Joseph510092
Allen4953177
Hamilton3852107
Vanderburgh256019
Hendricks2304111
Johnson2024121
Cass18699
Clark173251
Porter170441
Tippecanoe157013
Madison127969
Vigo124917
LaPorte117331
Delaware114056
Monroe109336
Floyd107154
Howard106762
Bartholomew105054
Kosciusko102416
Marshall88823
Dubois83717
Boone83346
Hancock81841
Noble80130
Warrick76331
Jackson6968
Grant64930
Shelby61828
Henry60221
LaGrange59911
Morgan58735
Dearborn57128
Clinton5459
Wayne53910
Daviess48023
Harrison47724
Lawrence45127
White43912
Putnam4328
Montgomery42321
Decatur39835
Greene36635
Knox3393
DeKalb3317
Fayette3228
Jasper3202
Miami3162
Gibson3134
Scott31210
Sullivan2898
Franklin27325
Steuben2714
Jennings26712
Carroll25513
Ripley2448
Orange23724
Clay2275
Washington2181
Posey2120
Whitley2116
Starke2097
Wells2092
Wabash2065
Fulton2052
Jefferson2053
Perry19613
Adams1852
Tipton18519
Randolph1667
Huntington1633
Spencer1583
Newton14310
Owen1401
Rush1324
Jay1280
Martin1080
Pike991
Pulaski991
Vermillion940
Fountain932
Brown892
Parke802
Benton790
Blackford732
Ohio737
Switzerland640
Crawford620
Union620
Warren381
Unassigned0219