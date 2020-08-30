Clear

1 person is dead after a shooting during protests in downtown Portland

Disturbing new video shows the moments before a fatal shooting happened in Portland, Oregon, during protest clashes that left one person dead. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement condemning the deadly violence and encouraged President Donald Trump to follow suit.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Alta Spells, CNN

A person was shot and killed in downtown Portland Saturday night after an evening of violent clashes between Trump supporters and protesters denouncing police brutality.

Police have not released details about the victim, who they said was shot in the chest around 8:46 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. Previously, police said the shooting was near Southeast Third Avenue.

Authorities also have not provided any suspect information and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has first-hand video of the shooting to contact investigators.

Justin Dunlap, who witnessed the shooting and captured some of it on his Facebook live stream, said he "didn't hear much lead up to it."

"I heard like three seconds of yelling and saw a guy spray bear mace," Dunlap told CNN. "The victim sprayed mace and launched it right into the other guy."

CNN has not confirmed if the victim is the person who sprayed mace.

For more than 90 consecutive nights, protesters in Portland have denounced police brutality and racial injustice. The protests were spurred by the killing of George Floyd in May and gained steam after last weekend's shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The man who was killed in Portland on Saturday night was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Portland that has clashed with protesters in the past, said New York Times reporter Mike Baker.

Earlier Saturday night, police tweeted that there had been "some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators" when a political rally caravanned through downtown Portland.

The tweet said officers made some arrests and asked people to avoid downtown due to traffic from the political rally.

The traffic coincided with a planned "Trump 2020 Cruise Rally in Portland" that was advertised on Facebook.

According to the posted event, participants planned to gather at the Clackamas Town Center in Clackamas, Oregon, about 17 miles southeast of Portland. They planned to line up the cars, motorcycles and trucks for the rally and travel the "Trump 2020 cruise rally route." An image posted on Facebook shows it appeared to include the downtown Portland area.

On Saturday afternoon, a large group of Trump supporters and cars gathered at the Clackamas Town Center, CNN affiliate KOIN reported. Video footage from KOIN showed pickup trucks with American flags, "Thin Blue Line" flags and Trump 2020 flags prominently displayed on the vehicles.

Later in the evening, Baker posted footage from downtown Portland. In at least one video, protesters standing on a street corner screamed and tossed items at people in a stopped white pickup truck with an American flag and the words "All Live Matter" written on a back driver's side window. The truck appears to be part of the Trump cruise rally. One of the protesters is seen lighting a Trump flag on fire as the caravan begins to drive off.

A man riding in the bed of a passing black pickup truck displaying a blue "Oregon for Trump" flag and an American flag can be seen pointing and firing a paintball gun at the protesters standing on the corner.

Riders in the black truck can be seen releasing some form of spray.

And as a green pickup truck passes, someone riding in its bed can be seen spraying something toward protesters. Passengers in that green truck duck as the other protesters toss something at them.

Other videos posted by the New York Times reporter showed fights breaking out between the Pro-Trump supporters and the protesters.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the chaos and criticized Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

"The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

"The people of Portland won't put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!"

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown blasted Trump in a statement Sunday afternoon, saying he "has encouraged division and stoked violence."

"It happened in Kenosha. And now, unfortunately, it is happening in Portland, Oregon."

"But despite the President's jeers and tweets, this is a matter of life and death. Whether it's his completely incompetent response to the pandemic, where nearly 200,000 have died, or his outright encouragement of violence in our streets: it should be clear to everyone by now that no one is truly safe with Donald Trump as President," Brown said.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell urged people to not jump to conclusions about what led up to the shooting.

"It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place," Lovell said.

"If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ths soccer draws with evan north

Image

sk beats nc vball

Image

vin lin handles nc vball

Image

ths vball upsets evan mem

Image

THN moves to 2-0

Image

Home for veterans nearing completion

Image

BLM protest organizer says he's grateful for mayor, police listening

Image

Few wear masks at Diesel Fest

Image

Judge killed in plane crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 233066

Reported Deaths: 8217
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1251245046
Lake14455464
DuPage14398533
Will11371359
Kane11099312
St. Clair5227170
Winnebago4187146
Madison395697
McHenry3793115
Champaign236820
Peoria232540
Kankakee216871
Rock Island216454
Unassigned1777209
Sangamon174437
Kendall163823
McLean147416
LaSalle121945
DeKalb109235
Tazewell10459
Coles93721
Macon92526
Jackson90921
Williamson86012
Boone85623
Adams7627
Randolph7257
Clinton69117
Effingham5061
Whiteside50119
Morgan48118
Grundy4715
Ogle4715
Henry4541
Jefferson44734
Monroe44414
Knox4413
Union42224
Stephenson3766
Bureau3575
Macoupin3453
Franklin3351
Vermilion3273
Cass29811
Iroquois29419
Perry2888
Jersey2756
Woodford2693
Marion2630
Logan2591
Warren2501
Montgomery2468
Lee2381
Christian2304
Douglas2115
McDonough19415
Shelby1923
Livingston1814
Jo Daviess1732
Fayette1633
Saline1633
Moultrie1551
Cumberland1333
Carroll1324
Hancock1322
Bond1313
Jasper1247
Pulaski1211
White1190
Clark1162
Johnson1130
Lawrence1110
Washington1111
Wabash1051
Greene1031
Mercer984
Wayne962
Edgar810
Mason811
Fulton800
Piatt780
Crawford770
Clay740
Ford712
Menard680
Pike680
Massac651
Gallatin622
Richland623
Marshall460
Hamilton450
Scott450
Alexander440
Henderson440
De Witt411
Edwards380
Calhoun260
Brown210
Stark210
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Pope181
Putnam170
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 92434

Reported Deaths: 3285
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18212748
Lake9024295
Elkhart555498
St. Joseph502792
Allen4906177
Hamilton3811107
Vanderburgh252819
Hendricks2285111
Johnson2012121
Cass18619
Clark171051
Porter169241
Tippecanoe155413
Madison127069
Vigo122315
LaPorte117031
Delaware107756
Floyd106554
Howard105661
Monroe105536
Bartholomew104854
Kosciusko101916
Marshall88423
Dubois83117
Boone82746
Hancock81241
Noble79830
Warrick75131
Jackson6888
Grant63830
Shelby61628
LaGrange59611
Henry59121
Morgan58135
Dearborn56928
Clinton5438
Wayne52910
Daviess47523
Harrison47224
Lawrence44427
White43712
Putnam4298
Montgomery41821
Decatur39435
Greene35935
Knox3323
DeKalb3257
Jasper3182
Miami3142
Gibson3114
Fayette3098
Scott30910
Sullivan2878
Franklin27325
Steuben2703
Jennings26412
Carroll25313
Ripley2438
Orange23724
Clay2245
Washington2141
Posey2100
Whitley2086
Starke2077
Wells2072
Jefferson2053
Wabash2025
Fulton2012
Perry19613
Tipton18519
Adams1822
Randolph1617
Huntington1593
Spencer1553
Newton14210
Owen1401
Rush1314
Jay1270
Martin1020
Pulaski981
Pike961
Vermillion930
Fountain912
Brown882
Parke792
Benton780
Ohio727
Blackford712
Switzerland640
Union620
Crawford600
Warren381
Unassigned0219