Clear

Trump administration unleashes a new effort to undermine election integrity

Independent Sen. Angus King, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the Office of the Director of National Intelligence announcing that it will no longer hold briefings on election security issues. A senior administration official said written updates will be provided instead.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

There are already concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election with an intelligence official warning earlier this month that Russia, China and Iran are all seeking to interfere in the presidential contest this fall.

The Trump administration created more fears about that possibility this weekend when, as first reported by CNN, it informed members of Congress that the intelligence chief will no longer brief them in person on election security issues. It was yet another attack by the Trump administration on democratic institutions and the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution, but also -- as one of the Senate's only two independent senators argued Saturday -- an insult to the American people.

On its own, the notification from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that the office would no longer brief Congress in person might seem like an esoteric issue to Americans who are struggling to return to normal life as the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly rampage and millions of US workers have lost their jobs.

But it was the latest in a long list of efforts by Trump and his administration to erode the checks on their power two months from Election Day -- efforts that have appeared to have one goal in common: ensuring that the President will be reelected in November.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

The list is now too long to fit in one paragraph: The cuts to the US Postal Service at a time when many American want mail-in ballots to avoid getting sick at the polls; Trump's efforts to undermine faith in America's election system by claiming, without evidence, the increase in mail-in ballots will lead to a "rigged" presidential election; the Republican Party's use of the awesome power of the presidency to produce a propaganda-filled convention complete with pardons and the transformation of the South Lawn of the White House into a political arena; the bullying of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise its guidance on Covid-19 testing; the vow to produce a coronavirus vaccine this year despite concerns from scientists about that timeline, and the administration's recent exaggerations about the lifesaving benefits of convalescent plasma treatment as they announced an emergency authorization for its use.

'A slap in the face to the American people'

The President's explanation for the change to election security intelligence briefings Saturday sounded benign, as usual. While visiting Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Laura, he said Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe had eliminated the in-person briefings because he wanted to make sure that election security information "doesn't leak."

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, rejected that explanation as a rationale during an interview Saturday with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"The taxpayers of America are paying billions of dollars for the collection of intelligence -- and we, the people, should have the benefit, the knowledge that that intelligence brings," said King, who caucuses with the Democrats. "Learning about it next February or March doesn't do much good. We're talking about interference with our election this year, which we know is going on -- the intelligence community has already told us that."

King pointed out that members of Congress need the face-to-face briefings in order to ask follow-up questions to the written reports, to probe and deepen representatives' understanding of the intelligence. "So this is a real step backward. It's a real slap in the face to the American people, who have a right to know what the intelligence community knows. That's what they're there for."

But Trump dismissed the alarm sounded by lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, two of his top political adversaries, who called the maneuver "a shocking abdication" of the administration's "lawful responsibility" to keep Congress informed and "a betrayal of the public's right to know" about efforts by foreign powers to interfere in their elections. The President suggested without evidence that Schiff or others might have leaked information from previous intelligence briefings.

"Director Radcliffe brought information into the committee and the information leaked," Trump told reporters in Texas in response to a question about the reason for the change. "Whether it was shifty Schiff or someone else, they leaked the information before it gets in and what's even worse they leaked the wrong information and he got tired of it, so he wants to do it in a different form because you have leakers on the committee."

Schiff responded on Twitter Saturday night by saying the President was "lying and projecting." The California Democrat argued that Trump fired the last Director of National Intelligence for briefing Congress on Russian efforts to help his campaign.

"Now he's ending briefings altogether," Schiff tweeted. "Trump doesn't want the American people to know about Russia's efforts to aid his re-election."

King told Blitzer that during his nearly eight years on the Senate Intelligence Committee, he couldn't recall any time when anything was leaked from the committee.

Potential foreign meddling

Earlier this month, Bill Evanina, the top intelligence official for election security, alerted the American people in a statement that there is a high level of concern about potential foreign meddling in the election and that China "prefers" an outcome where Trump is not reelected in November while Russia is working to "denigrate" Biden's White House bid.

"We assess that China prefers that President Trump -- whom Beijing sees as unpredictable -- does not win reelection," Evanina wrote. "China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China."

Evanina said Russia "is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.' This is consistent with Moscow's public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration's policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia."

Iran, Evanina said, is trying to "undermine US democratic institutions" and Trump in the hopes of further dividing the country.

In a show of bipartisanship at the time, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Republican and Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, released a joint statement encouraging the intelligence community to "continue to make this information available."

On Saturday, they responded to the news in separate statements. Warner called the decision to stop in-person briefings an "unprecedented attempt to politicize an issue -- protecting our democracy from foreign intervention -- that should be non-partisan."

"Congressional oversight of intelligence activities now faces a historic crisis," Rubio said in his own statement. The Florida Republican went on to blame Democrats and slam the leaks.

"Yet, this grotesque criminal misconduct does not release the intelligence community from fulfilling its legal requirements" of keeping Congress informed, he said, adding that he'd spoken to Ratcliffe, who said the committee will continue to receive briefings. There's no indication that means in-person briefings will resume.

The Trump administration's policy change on intelligence briefings could clearly limit the amount of information that American voters have about election interference -- the question now is whether they will demand greater transparency from the administration about efforts to subvert their democracy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ths soccer draws with evan north

Image

sk beats nc vball

Image

vin lin handles nc vball

Image

ths vball upsets evan mem

Image

THN moves to 2-0

Image

Home for veterans nearing completion

Image

BLM protest organizer says he's grateful for mayor, police listening

Image

Few wear masks at Diesel Fest

Image

Judge killed in plane crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 233066

Reported Deaths: 8217
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1251245046
Lake14455464
DuPage14398533
Will11371359
Kane11099312
St. Clair5227170
Winnebago4187146
Madison395697
McHenry3793115
Champaign236820
Peoria232540
Kankakee216871
Rock Island216454
Unassigned1777209
Sangamon174437
Kendall163823
McLean147416
LaSalle121945
DeKalb109235
Tazewell10459
Coles93721
Macon92526
Jackson90921
Williamson86012
Boone85623
Adams7627
Randolph7257
Clinton69117
Effingham5061
Whiteside50119
Morgan48118
Grundy4715
Ogle4715
Henry4541
Jefferson44734
Monroe44414
Knox4413
Union42224
Stephenson3766
Bureau3575
Macoupin3453
Franklin3351
Vermilion3273
Cass29811
Iroquois29419
Perry2888
Jersey2756
Woodford2693
Marion2630
Logan2591
Warren2501
Montgomery2468
Lee2381
Christian2304
Douglas2115
McDonough19415
Shelby1923
Livingston1814
Jo Daviess1732
Fayette1633
Saline1633
Moultrie1551
Cumberland1333
Carroll1324
Hancock1322
Bond1313
Jasper1247
Pulaski1211
White1190
Clark1162
Johnson1130
Lawrence1110
Washington1111
Wabash1051
Greene1031
Mercer984
Wayne962
Edgar810
Mason811
Fulton800
Piatt780
Crawford770
Clay740
Ford712
Menard680
Pike680
Massac651
Gallatin622
Richland623
Marshall460
Hamilton450
Scott450
Alexander440
Henderson440
De Witt411
Edwards380
Calhoun260
Brown210
Stark210
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Pope181
Putnam170
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 92434

Reported Deaths: 3285
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18212748
Lake9024295
Elkhart555498
St. Joseph502792
Allen4906177
Hamilton3811107
Vanderburgh252819
Hendricks2285111
Johnson2012121
Cass18619
Clark171051
Porter169241
Tippecanoe155413
Madison127069
Vigo122315
LaPorte117031
Delaware107756
Floyd106554
Howard105661
Monroe105536
Bartholomew104854
Kosciusko101916
Marshall88423
Dubois83117
Boone82746
Hancock81241
Noble79830
Warrick75131
Jackson6888
Grant63830
Shelby61628
LaGrange59611
Henry59121
Morgan58135
Dearborn56928
Clinton5438
Wayne52910
Daviess47523
Harrison47224
Lawrence44427
White43712
Putnam4298
Montgomery41821
Decatur39435
Greene35935
Knox3323
DeKalb3257
Jasper3182
Miami3142
Gibson3114
Fayette3098
Scott30910
Sullivan2878
Franklin27325
Steuben2703
Jennings26412
Carroll25313
Ripley2438
Orange23724
Clay2245
Washington2141
Posey2100
Whitley2086
Starke2077
Wells2072
Jefferson2053
Wabash2025
Fulton2012
Perry19613
Tipton18519
Adams1822
Randolph1617
Huntington1593
Spencer1553
Newton14210
Owen1401
Rush1314
Jay1270
Martin1020
Pulaski981
Pike961
Vermillion930
Fountain912
Brown882
Parke792
Benton780
Ohio727
Blackford712
Switzerland640
Union620
Crawford600
Warren381
Unassigned0219